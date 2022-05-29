 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Day 95 of WW3: The arduous and harrowing civilian evacuation of the East remains perilous, Russian troops storm Sievierodonetsk in street-by-street fighting, and Fiji is not a good place to hide a super yacht. It's your Sunday Ukraine War discussion   (apnews.com) divider line
57
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Pierre Trudeau, eastern Ukraine, World Economic Forum, Ellsworth Air Force Base  
•       •       •

378 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 May 2022 at 8:00 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glory to Ukraine.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/🇺🇦
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be very curious for updates out of Kherson.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The single-day numbers are useless for projection right now, of course, but here's the latest.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A push back from Kherson, would definitely make the forces in Crimea re-examine their life choices.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/cлава кіткраїнi
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: make the forces in Crimea re-examine their life choices.


Well put!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

BRRRRRRRRRRRRRTTTTT

/good luck
//we're all counting on you
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]
BRRRRRRRRRRRRRTTTTT

/good luck
//we're all counting on you


Not happening, and worthless anyway. A-10s are especially vulnerable to MANPADs. They're really only good for attacking underequipped terrorists that have absolutely no air denial capabilities.
 
groppet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Putin's new strategy
Fark user imageView Full Size

Putin is crushing your head!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/This is not from Scarface
//This is not even a Photoshop
///Really enjoying 'Servant of the People'
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Urban door-to-door fighting?  The thing the Russians suck at and the Ukrainians are very good at (and far more motivated for)?

I wish the Ukrainian casualties would total zero, but while I know that won't be how it turns out, it's something to know the Russians will pay heavily for every inch of ground.

We really need to come out and say to Russia, "Fark off back to Russia, or we're going to sanction you into nonexistence and not let anything cross your border for three generations before we even consider talking to you again".
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Let the protocol show that I have no idea what my chancellor is doing, that I am all for giving Ukraine all the weapons they need, and that I am ashamed that apparently what we learned from WWII is "no war EVAR, even if that means supporting a dictator with out inaction"

/German
 
Aquapope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I know it's dirty and all, but I'd really love to live on one of those superyachts for a few weeks.  Days even.  I've never been around ridiculous opulence, it looks kinda fun.  Hell, the galley is probably 10 times better than my kitchen and certainly stocked better.  I'd take just a day in the galley and an evening eating in the pool zooming at 30 knots toward the sunset.  And the top-shelf booze.

Dammit, how do I get a Russian Oligarch crime-boss gig?  I haven't touched my LinkedIn in years.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: Be polite walk on the right: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]
BRRRRRRRRRRRRRTTTTT

/good luck
//we're all counting on you

Not happening, and worthless anyway. A-10s are especially vulnerable to MANPADs. They're really only good for attacking underequipped terrorists that have absolutely no air denial capabilities.


I live in a van down by the river also why the fuq are yoh talking to me

/get out I'm eating
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

danny_kay: Let the protocol show that I have no idea what my chancellor is doing, that I am all for giving Ukraine all the weapons they need, and that I am ashamed that apparently what we learned from WWII is "no war EVAR, even if that means supporting a dictator with out inaction"

/German


I always wondered how much of your government is run by former East Germans. Merkel grew up drinking the Kool Aid.
 
Dhusk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Semi-serious question:  What are various institutions/governments going to do with the super-yachts they're seizing?  Are they going to auction them off?  Repurpose them?  Scrap them for parts?
 
fasahd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ukraine NOW
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Over the past 24 hours, 8 enemy attacks have been repelled in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, 5 tanks, 10 armored combat vehicles and four enemy vehicles have been destroyed. Air defense units destroyed the Orlan-10 UAV.

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are strengthening the protection of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border by maneuvering groups of electronic warfare. Training of reserve officers continues.

In the area of the settlement Luninets brest region moved division OTRK "Iskander-M". The threat of strikes on infrastructure and units of the Defense Forces from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy strengthens the cover of the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

In slobozhansky direction, the enemy is shelling units of our troops to prevent their further advance towards the state border of Ukraine to the north and north-east of the city of Kharkiv.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions. Shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of settlements Ternova, Prudyanka, Russki Tyshky, Kutuzivka, Varvarovka, Petrovka, Mikhailovka, Korobochkino and others. Conducted remote mining of the area in the likely directions of action of the Defense Forces.

In the Slavic direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, conducted enhanced reconnaissance. The main efforts focused on maintaining occupied positions, replenishing losses and stocks, as well as creating conditions for the resumption of the offensive.

He carried out artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Studenok, Svyatogorsk, Bohorodychne, Karnaukhivka and Sofopol. Army forces continued to carry out airstrikes near the village of Dovzhenke.

With the support of artillery, the enemy tried to develop offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Pasika, did not succeed, withdrew.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy conducts active offensive actions. Continues the fire damage of our units along the contact line, delivers missile strikes. Increased the intensity of operational-tactical and army aviation.

In the Liman direction, the enemy continued shelling with mortars and multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of the settlements of Ozerne and Dibrova. Near the latter carried out air strikes. Trying to gain a foothold in the area of the settlement Liman.

In the Severodonetsk direction, with the support of artillery, he led assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Severodonetsk, Oskolonivka, Toshkovka, did not succeed, suffered losses, retreated to previously occupied positions.

He is trying to develop success in the Bakhmut direction, go to the rear of our troops and disrupt the ways of logistical support. With the support of mortars and artillery fire, he carried out offensive and assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Nagorno-Vasylivka, Komyshuvakha and Renaissance, and withdrew.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy used artillery on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Novoselovka Druha, Veselye, Avdiivka, Pisky and Krasnohorivka. He carried out airstrikes on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Yakovlivka, Avdiivka, Vesele and Kamianka.

In the Kurakhovka direction, he did not conduct active offensive actions, deployed reactive and barrel artillery in firing positions, shelled the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure near Marinka, Myslyvsky and Pavlivka.

In Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhya directions, civilian infrastructure was shelled in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Poltavka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Orikhov, Kamianske and others. Enemy army aircraft operated near Olgivsky.

As a result of the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the enemy suffered significant losses and retreated in the areas of the settlements of Novopil and Novodarivka.

In the South Bug direction, the occupiers focus their main efforts on maintaining occupied borders and fortification equipment of the positions of the third line of defense. As a result of the offensive actions of the units of our troops, the enemy suffered losses and took up defense on unprofitable borders. The fighting continues.
 
Nappy Fibonacci
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Would love to hear any info/speculation on the vulnerabilities of Russian ships. Believe some of the support sent to Ukraine can be directed at the Orcs' ships and am dying to see the graphic have some +X next to Boats/Cutters.  VHTS summoned! (with best wishes to missus and kitteh's)
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bluenosed Baker: danny_kay: Let the protocol show that I have no idea what my chancellor is doing, that I am all for giving Ukraine all the weapons they need, and that I am ashamed that apparently what we learned from WWII is "no war EVAR, even if that means supporting a dictator with out inaction"

/German

I always wondered how much of your government is run by former East Germans. Merkel grew up drinking the Kool Aid.


Your guess is as good as mine.

It's terrible, there's no explanation for any of this.
For example, everyone in my "bubble" reads about the Scholz/Macron/Putin phone call and we ask ourselves how our elected leaders can be so naiv to think that they can talk a bully out of bullying.
WTF?!

One theory is that Scholz is so conservative at heart that he moves heaven and earth to preserve the status quo, even if this is the completely wrong solution in this situation.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dhusk: What are various institutions/governments going to do with the super-yachts they're seizing?


Given who the owners are, I wouldn't want to buy it and still be in possession if relations with Russia normalize enough those oligarchs can attempt repossession 'the Russian way'.

Strip them for parts and disassemble them for recyclable materials.  It's the safest way to deal with the problem until we realize the only way to deal with an international crime boss billionaire is a bullet.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dhusk: Semi-serious question:  What are various institutions/governments going to do with the super-yachts they're seizing?  Are they going to auction them off?  Repurpose them?  Scrap them for parts?


it is a valid question IMHO because it would take a bold motherfarker to buy a seized russian oligarch's luxury yacht at auction. That is the sort of timeline that ends with a "tragic" run in with "pirates" on the high seas resulting a dismembered family,
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dhusk: Semi-serious question:  What are various institutions/governments going to do with the super-yachts they're seizing?  Are they going to auction them off?  Repurpose them?  Scrap them for parts?


Is there the option of giving them back to their owners in the theoretical situation that Russia suddenly behaves and all sanctions are lifted?
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Dhusk: What are various institutions/governments going to do with the super-yachts they're seizing?

Given who the owners are, I wouldn't want to buy it and still be in possession if relations with Russia normalize enough those oligarchs can attempt repossession 'the Russian way'.

Strip them for parts and disassemble them for recyclable materials.  It's the safest way to deal with the problem until we realize the only way to deal with an international crime boss billionaire is a bullet.


shakes tiny fist :)
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
today's McButt update is a bit meagre, but, still, here
McButt found a toy
Youtube -Tl88ql-X9E


/slava cat-kraine!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Blood Elves have entered the war

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
 BadCosmonaut,Come in Rangoon.Over
Update from Ukraine | Smart Move from Ukrainian Army
Youtube cDQp03sdNPs
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bluenosed Baker: danny_kay: Let the protocol show that I have no idea what my chancellor is doing, that I am all for giving Ukraine all the weapons they need, and that I am ashamed that apparently what we learned from WWII is "no war EVAR, even if that means supporting a dictator with out inaction"

/German

I always wondered how much of your government is run by former East Germans. Merkel grew up drinking the Kool Aid.


Angela had the requisite balls. Apparently this Schulz guy doesn't. It only distinguishes her as all the more remarkable, especially when you factor in the guy who came before her who buddied up close to Poo Tin, who's name slips me at the moment, but everyone knows who I mean.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dhusk: Semi-serious question:  What are various institutions/governments going to do with the super-yachts they're seizing?  Are they going to auction them off?  Repurpose them?  Scrap them for parts?


Turn them into artificial reefs
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: Bluenosed Baker: danny_kay: Let the protocol show that I have no idea what my chancellor is doing, that I am all for giving Ukraine all the weapons they need, and that I am ashamed that apparently what we learned from WWII is "no war EVAR, even if that means supporting a dictator with out inaction"

/German

I always wondered how much of your government is run by former East Germans. Merkel grew up drinking the Kool Aid.

Angela had the requisite balls. Apparently this Schulz guy doesn't. It only distinguishes her as all the more remarkable, especially when you factor in the guy who came before her who buddied up close to Poo Tin, who's name slips me at the moment, but everyone knows who I mean.


I did not write Schulz, I wrote Scholz, which still may be spelled wrong
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: Bluenosed Baker: danny_kay: Let the protocol show that I have no idea what my chancellor is doing, that I am all for giving Ukraine all the weapons they need, and that I am ashamed that apparently what we learned from WWII is "no war EVAR, even if that means supporting a dictator with out inaction"

/German

I always wondered how much of your government is run by former East Germans. Merkel grew up drinking the Kool Aid.

Angela had the requisite balls. Apparently this Schulz guy doesn't. It only distinguishes her as all the more remarkable, especially when you factor in the guy who came before her who buddied up close to Poo Tin, who's name slips me at the moment, but everyone knows who I mean.


Gerhard Schröder.

But wasn't Merkel too part of the politics of inviting Putin to join the other nations economically etc in the hope of slowly converting him to our democratic ways?
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: DrD'isInfotainment: Bluenosed Baker: danny_kay: Let the protocol show that I have no idea what my chancellor is doing, that I am all for giving Ukraine all the weapons they need, and that I am ashamed that apparently what we learned from WWII is "no war EVAR, even if that means supporting a dictator with out inaction"

/German

I always wondered how much of your government is run by former East Germans. Merkel grew up drinking the Kool Aid.

Angela had the requisite balls. Apparently this Schulz guy doesn't. It only distinguishes her as all the more remarkable, especially when you factor in the guy who came before her who buddied up close to Poo Tin, who's name slips me at the moment, but everyone knows who I mean.

I did not write Schulz, I wrote Scholz, which still may be spelled wrong


Maybe it's Sholtz
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dhusk: Semi-serious question:  What are various institutions/governments going to do with the super-yachts they're seizing?  Are they going to auction them off?  Repurpose them?  Scrap them for parts?


Stick one up on the roof and it'd make a swell billboard for Sid's Bait Hut.
(worms 'n wigglers n' what-u-gots by the bucketful)
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: DrD'isInfotainment: DrD'isInfotainment: Bluenosed Baker: danny_kay: Let the protocol show that I have no idea what my chancellor is doing, that I am all for giving Ukraine all the weapons they need, and that I am ashamed that apparently what we learned from WWII is "no war EVAR, even if that means supporting a dictator with out inaction"

/German

I always wondered how much of your government is run by former East Germans. Merkel grew up drinking the Kool Aid.

Angela had the requisite balls. Apparently this Schulz guy doesn't. It only distinguishes her as all the more remarkable, especially when you factor in the guy who came before her who buddied up close to Poo Tin, who's name slips me at the moment, but everyone knows who I mean.

I did not write Schulz, I wrote Scholz, which still may be spelled wrong

Maybe it's Sholtz


Scholz is correct.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Aquapope: I know it's dirty and all, but I'd really love to live on one of those superyachts for a few weeks.  Days even.  I've never been around ridiculous opulence, it looks kinda fun.  Hell, the galley is probably 10 times better than my kitchen and certainly stocked better.  I'd take just a day in the galley and an evening eating in the pool zooming at 30 knots toward the sunset.  And the top-shelf booze.

Dammit, how do I get a Russian Oligarch crime-boss gig?  I haven't touched my LinkedIn in years.


a few brief times* in my life, I've been treated to that level of nonsense. yeahhh, agreed, I still wouldn't say no ;-)

*mostly house/pet sitting for close friends, but some other non-transactional times as well

/still so very disturbing how some people can live like that literally all of the time for all of their life
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

danny_kay: DrD'isInfotainment: Bluenosed Baker: danny_kay: Let the protocol show that I have no idea what my chancellor is doing, that I am all for giving Ukraine all the weapons they need, and that I am ashamed that apparently what we learned from WWII is "no war EVAR, even if that means supporting a dictator with out inaction"

/German

I always wondered how much of your government is run by former East Germans. Merkel grew up drinking the Kool Aid.

Angela had the requisite balls. Apparently this Schulz guy doesn't. It only distinguishes her as all the more remarkable, especially when you factor in the guy who came before her who buddied up close to Poo Tin, who's name slips me at the moment, but everyone knows who I mean.

Gerhard Schröder.

But wasn't Merkel too part of the politics of inviting Putin to join the other nations economically etc in the hope of slowly converting him to our democratic ways?


Merkel had both balls and balance. as with all politicians, I may have disagreed with her admin at times.

but mostly I liked her work and tbh kind of miss her.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Blood Elves have entered the war

[Fark user image 850x566]


Caption Contest!

The toilets at the Dwarf hostel were disgusting.  Ariel had to levitate to pee.  Fortunately, Twinkolas the Pink had a portable hole in his +3 Fanny Pack.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

danny_kay: DrD'isInfotainment: Bluenosed Baker: danny_kay: Let the protocol show that I have no idea what my chancellor is doing, that I am all for giving Ukraine all the weapons they need, and that I am ashamed that apparently what we learned from WWII is "no war EVAR, even if that means supporting a dictator with out inaction"

/German

I always wondered how much of your government is run by former East Germans. Merkel grew up drinking the Kool Aid.

Angela had the requisite balls. Apparently this Schulz guy doesn't. It only distinguishes her as all the more remarkable, especially when you factor in the guy who came before her who buddied up close to Poo Tin, who's name slips me at the moment, but everyone knows who I mean.

Gerhard Schröder.

But wasn't Merkel too part of the politics of inviting Putin to join the other nations economically etc in the hope of slowly converting him to our democratic ways?


That's the guy. Everyone thought Putin would want to join the West, but he's just an old Soviet in East German spy asshole who has jumped the shark and set Russia back to its dissipated days before the Oct Revolution back when a small handful of crackpot Bolsheviks were able to seize power.

And good for Germany that there are a lot of people there who recognize that what's happening in Ukraine impacts all of Europe in particular but also the entire globe in general.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: Be polite walk on the right: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]
BRRRRRRRRRRRRRTTTTT

/good luck
//we're all counting on you

Not happening, and worthless anyway. A-10s are especially vulnerable to MANPADs. They're really only good for attacking underequipped terrorists that have absolutely no air denial capabilities.


Proven false through out this war. UAF is flying almost exclusively at tree top level. They are flying Su-25s they pulled out of mothballs.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Aquapope: abhorrent1: Blood Elves have entered the war

[Fark user image 850x566]

Caption Contest!

The toilets at the Dwarf hostel were disgusting.  Ariel had to levitate to pee.  Fortunately, Twinkolas the Pink had a portable hole in his +3 Fanny Pack.


"I'm surprised they're still letting us use these after last time."
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

danny_kay: Let the protocol show that I have no idea what my chancellor is doing, that I am all for giving Ukraine all the weapons they need, and that I am ashamed that apparently what we learned from WWII is "no war EVAR, even if that means supporting a dictator with out inaction"

/German


Preach on, brother, preach on!

Was so happy when scholz gave his pledge to rearm, increase defense spending to 2%, etc, and loved watching the Grünen become the olive-grünen... and then thus bureaucratic waffling while on the one is typisch Deutsch on the other looks like underhanded büllschitt.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]
BRRRRRRRRRRRRRTTTTT

/good luck
//we're all counting on you


Exactly HOW is an F-35 more survivable in a high-threat environment?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: danny_kay: DrD'isInfotainment: Bluenosed Baker: danny_kay: Let the protocol show that I have no idea what my chancellor is doing, that I am all for giving Ukraine all the weapons they need, and that I am ashamed that apparently what we learned from WWII is "no war EVAR, even if that means supporting a dictator with out inaction"

/German

I always wondered how much of your government is run by former East Germans. Merkel grew up drinking the Kool Aid.

Angela had the requisite balls. Apparently this Schulz guy doesn't. It only distinguishes her as all the more remarkable, especially when you factor in the guy who came before her who buddied up close to Poo Tin, who's name slips me at the moment, but everyone knows who I mean.

Gerhard Schröder.

But wasn't Merkel too part of the politics of inviting Putin to join the other nations economically etc in the hope of slowly converting him to our democratic ways?

That's the guy. Everyone thought Putin would want to join the West, but he's just an old Soviet in East German spy asshole who has jumped the shark and set Russia back to its dissipated days before the Oct Revolution back when a small handful of crackpot Bolsheviks were able to seize power.

And good for Germany that there are a lot of people there who recognize that what's happening in Ukraine impacts all of Europe in particular but also the entire globe in general.


We tried to use the reset button with Russia too. I don't know exactly when things went south with that, but here we are.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

danny_kay: Scholz is correct.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dhusk: Semi-serious question:  What are various institutions/governments going to do with the super-yachts they're seizing?  Are they going to auction them off?  Repurpose them?  Scrap them for parts?

Barcelona is rotten with them
Fark user imageView Full Size
the photo misses the biggest ones which are obscene. They are best argument I've witnessed for why the super wealthy need to be taxed HARD.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Blood Elves have entered the war

[Fark user image image 850x566]


For the Horde!..... I mean Slava Ukrania!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ah, the daily thread where people pretend Ukraine will somehow win this war.

/I am 1/4 Ukranian.  Or is that Russian?  Ukraine wasn't a state when my grandfather was born in Kiev.
 
mengelji [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Aquapope: I know it's dirty and all, but I'd really love to live on one of those superyachts for a few weeks.  Days even.  I've never been around ridiculous opulence, it looks kinda fun.  Hell, the galley is probably 10 times better than my kitchen and certainly stocked better.  I'd take just a day in the galley and an evening eating in the pool zooming at 30 knots toward the sunset.  And the top-shelf booze.

Dammit, how do I get a Russian Oligarch crime-boss gig?  I haven't touched my LinkedIn in years.


Why not apply to be a Russian Oligarch's girlfriend!
- it's the simplest direct path to the rewards with least risk.

/ Disclaimer: not guaranteed to be risk-free
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dhusk: Semi-serious question:  What are various institutions/governments going to do with the super-yachts they're seizing?  Are they going to auction them off?  Repurpose them?  Scrap them for parts?


Sell them to Viking River Cruises?
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

knbwhite: DrD'isInfotainment: danny_kay: DrD'isInfotainment: Bluenosed Baker: danny_kay: Let the protocol show that I have no idea what my chancellor is doing, that I am all for giving Ukraine all the weapons they need, and that I am ashamed that apparently what we learned from WWII is "no war EVAR, even if that means supporting a dictator with out inaction"

/German

I always wondered how much of your government is run by former East Germans. Merkel grew up drinking the Kool Aid.

Angela had the requisite balls. Apparently this Schulz guy doesn't. It only distinguishes her as all the more remarkable, especially when you factor in the guy who came before her who buddied up close to Poo Tin, who's name slips me at the moment, but everyone knows who I mean.

Gerhard Schröder.

But wasn't Merkel too part of the politics of inviting Putin to join the other nations economically etc in the hope of slowly converting him to our democratic ways?

That's the guy. Everyone thought Putin would want to join the West, but he's just an old Soviet in East German spy asshole who has jumped the shark and set Russia back to its dissipated days before the Oct Revolution back when a small handful of crackpot Bolsheviks were able to seize power.

And good for Germany that there are a lot of people there who recognize that what's happening in Ukraine impacts all of Europe in particular but also the entire globe in general.

We tried to use the reset button with Russia too. I don't know exactly when things went south with that, but here we are.


Seems to have been when Hillary as SoS commented on the Maidan riots, saying " the Ukrainian people have a right to self determination. That's when Vladi shat himself.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.