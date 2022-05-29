 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Chattanooga Shoot Shoot   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
22 Comments
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nice one subby, got a giggle from me.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I asked you to stop shooting people.

Stop. Shooting. People.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a brilliant move. If we have a shooting every other day, it's always "too soon" to talk about gun control.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... May 29 ♫
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stories like this piss me off.

I read this crap happening and all I can think is, "If only there had been more guns, this could have been prevented."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when these kinds of situations ended up in fistfights.

/ Adjusts onion
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I remember when these kinds of situations ended up in fistfights.

/ Adjusts onion


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I bet Abbot and Cruz are happy now the heat is off them to do anything.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: It's a brilliant move. If we have a shooting every other day, it's always "too soon" to talk about gun control.


We only talk about one kind of gun here on Fark.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Stories like this piss me off.

I read this crap happening and all I can think is, "If only there had been more guns, this could have been prevented."


What additional laws do you think would have prevented juveniles from illegally possessing and illegally shooting guns?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

groppet: I bet Abbot and Cruz are happy now the heat is off them to do anything.


Until the next nutty Texan decides to do their massacre bigger

/because everything is bigger in Texas
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I Google mapped the location of the incident and it's right behind a Buffalo Wild Wings. Nothing good ever happens behind a Buffalo Wild Wings on a Saturday night.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To those who are fond of taking the position that we have gun laws, but people don't obey them, so no point having more:
How about we make it 25-life to furnish any minor with a gun?
Or violate any other gun law?
Problem with gun laws is they have no teeth.
Gun violations should all be class a felonies, and carry big, hard time.
We need to stop treating killer weapons as toys and jokes.
People who purvey and play with weapons are real criminals, unlike the drug dealers and users we waste so much jail cell space on.
Take the gun fappers, and lock them up where they can't get guns.
Problem solved.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: born_yesterday: Stories like this piss me off.

I read this crap happening and all I can think is, "If only there had been more guns, this could have been prevented."

What additional laws do you think would have prevented juveniles from illegally possessing and illegally shooting guns?


You're making an awful lot of assumptions there Mr Gun-Grabber!
What makes you think none of these brave citizen patriots were acting in legal self-defence?
Can you really answer that one, you commie bedwetter?
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least six people were injured on Saturday night during an exchange of gunfire in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, police said.
Chattanooga Police officers were patrolling downtown at about 10:48 p.m. local time when they "observed multiple parties exchanging gunfire and numerous people fleeing the area" near 100 Cherry St.

No deaths?
So it was just a regular American Saturday night then?
You know, go out, party, fire some guns - god bless America.
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, don't worry folks - this appears to be what the dog-whistlers call "gang crime" or "urban" crime.
I don't need to translate for you.
And that, of course, makes it Somebody Else's Problem.
See Douglas Adams for further explanation.
 
Pincy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: born_yesterday: Stories like this piss me off.

I read this crap happening and all I can think is, "If only there had been more guns, this could have been prevented."

What additional laws do you think would have prevented juveniles from illegally possessing and illegally shooting guns?


And here we go. No law can 100% prevent crime so why even bother?
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pincy: And here we go. No law can 100% prevent crime so why even bother?


I remember getting laughed off the podium in middle school for attempting that argument.
In my defense, I was 13 at the time, and have never attempted the argument as an adult.
But then, I was raised by civilized people in a civilized place, and not in a trailer park, by peckerwoods.
Many of these subhumans have never had the experience of having the contents of their idiot minds subjected to any real scrutiny.
They are home schooled, or "educated" in the Midwest or South and taught nothing.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jso2897: Well, don't worry folks - this appears to be what the dog-whistlers call "gang crime" or "urban" crime.
I don't need to translate for you.
And that, of course, makes it Somebody Else's Problem.
See Douglas Adams for further explanation.


"Chicago" is always their tell.

Oh, you want to talk about banning semi-auto pistols too and not just rifles? I accept your proposition.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Stories like this piss me off.

I read this crap happening and all I can think is, "If only there had been more guns, this could have been prevented."


Well it did say there was an exchange of gunfire.  So at least in this case someone tried to do good.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jso2897: Pincy: And here we go. No law can 100% prevent crime so why even bother?

I remember getting laughed off the podium in middle school for attempting that argument.
In my defense, I was 13 at the time, and have never attempted the argument as an adult.
But then, I was raised by civilized people in a civilized place, and not in a trailer park, by peckerwoods.
Many of these subhumans have never had the experience of having the contents of their idiot minds subjected to any real scrutiny.
They are home schooled, or "educated" in the Midwest or South and taught nothing.


Someone who self-applies the term "civilized" ought to stay away from terms popularized by the Nazis. Just sayin.
 
lithven
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BunchaRubes: born_yesterday: Stories like this piss me off.

I read this crap happening and all I can think is, "If only there had been more guns, this could have been prevented."

What additional laws do you think would have prevented juveniles from illegally possessing and illegally shooting guns?


So let's assume you're right and every person involved possessed a gun illegally. How did they get them then? Private seller? Gun show? Robbery?

So how could we fix this? Universal background checks would solve some of it. The way that would solve all of it is to ban most types of guns so they can't be purchased anywhere and get them out of people's houses, businesses, and cars so they can't be stolen.  Yes there are a lot of guns out there so the buy back or other effort would be huge, but if someone chose not to get rid of their toys they are then prosecutable for possessing an illegal weapon. It's not like illegal guns actively being used in crime have a long half life. If we cut off the source the illegal side would flush itself out in short order.
 
