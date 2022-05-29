 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   This week, the Sunday Morning Music Club is doing things a bit different and has a simple question to ask: What was the best concert you've ever been to?   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
61
    More: Interesting, Performance, Music, dedicated concert halls, Indoor concerts, live music performance, concert, concert tours, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart  
•       •       •

101 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2022 at 10:00 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm supposed to pick just one?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: I'm supposed to pick just one?


You could cover about 100 of them if you just say "Grateful Dead"
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Coincidentally the best concert I ever saw was at the polo grounds in Golden Gate Park. And it included the Grateful Dead. And they played a second set playing CCR tunes with John Fogerty. And Carlos Santa played. And CSNY played for the first time together in decades. And Robin Williams did a stand-up routine. And a host of other entertainers I don't recall. And a DC 3 flew overhead and dropped thousands of roses onto the crowd while the GD were playing. It was a memorial for when Bill Graham was killed in a helicopter mishap in the early nineties. What a day. Oh, and did I mention it was free?
 
With Six You Get Spittle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
311 in 1993 at a small club up on the Hill in Boulder, CO. Maybe 350 people in there and the energy was tangible and like nothing I'd ever seen and haven't seen since. Just amazing.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This is as much about the circumstances as it was the music.

One night in 2010 I decided to pop out to a local café that I frequented for a coffee. It was a very nice place. A bit hippie-ish. Vegan food, ambient music, events from time to time to learn about vegan cooking, ambient music and other such things. I never attended them and I never looked at their schedule. I just wanted a cappuccino.

After I'd been there for about five minutes I saw one of the employees set up a small table near the door and collect a cover fee. As I was already inside I wasn't charged.

About 20 minutes after that The Orb came out and played a two hour set. It was glorious. It was completely unexpected on my part. And thanks to my being in just the right place at just the right time, it was free.

This used to happen to me fairly often. I show up somewhere, then a bit later they charge a cover for the live music that I get to enjoy free. I've seen local bands that way, I've seen jazz and blues acts that way, I've also seen Mixmaster Morris perform three or four times that way. But none of them were as tremendous a surprise as getting to see The Orb from where I happened to be sitting about ten feet away quietly sipping a coffee on my own that night.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: wearsmanyhats: I'm supposed to pick just one?

You could cover about 100 of them if you just say "Grateful Dead"


True enough, let's go with this for thread purposes crimson white and indigo
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: TwowheelinTim: wearsmanyhats: I'm supposed to pick just one?

You could cover about 100 of them if you just say "Grateful Dead"

True enough, let's go with this for thread purposes crimson white and indigo


Far out. I'm gonna let that play on another tab. My new computer has some pretty nice speakers built in and it jams.
 
hebrides [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Almost impossible for me to choose just one as the best, but if I had to pick, I'd probably go with my first concert: July 29, 1989 at Paramount Center for the Arts in Peekskill, NY. It was a double bill of Buddy Guy and John Lee Hooker, back when neither of them had a record contract.

Buddy opened the show. I'd been playing guitar for a little over a year at that point, and I was familiar with his music from his Delmark and Chess records. He had his hair pulled back in a tight ponytail with a slight pompadour in front, looking like he hadn't aged a day since the cover of A Man and the Blues from 1967.

I expected him to sound just like those records I knew. Instead, he played some of the most astonishing stuff I'd heard to that point -- to this point too, if I'm being honest. I was in the second row, with no one in front of me, and Buddy saw me with my mouth hanging open and shaking my head as he played run after incredible run. He pointed and smiled as only he can through what felt like most of the set, even as as he continued to blow the doors off the place.

Buddy destroyed my life with that set, and I spent the next year playing five hours a day trying to catch up to him; I never did, of course, though I got a lot better by trying.

That gig also happened to be my first-ever date, and I don't know to this day why the girl I went with ever agreed to go out with me again, since my eyes were locked on Buddy (at least when I wasn't shaking my head in disbelief).

The next night, Buddy was home in Chicago at his club, playing with his best friend and celebrating his 53rd birthday. Though I tried to tape the show I saw, only John Lee's set came out. Instead, here's a clip of the birthday gig. I've often wondered whether Buddy told Stevie about the little white boy from the previous night; I hope they had a good laugh about me.

Buddy Guy & Stevie Ray Vaughan (Live at Buddy Guy's Legends Club)
Youtube Oxqi3QrkmsI
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Jean-Luc Ponty plus Stephan Grappelli.

That or Oregon
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm gonna go the opposite direction and tell y'all about the worst concert I ever went to.

1998.  I'm living in Huntington Beach and know about three people living within 100 miles.  One of them is my friend Kevin.  I'm barely scraping by, post college, making about 8 bucks an hour.  Kevin was a college acquaintance, unemployed and living with his parents a block away.  He went from acquaintance to friend only because of proximity and because neither of us had many other options.

Kevin still had some high school connections in Huntington Beach, so we went to a house party one night.  Two girls showed interest in us.  Nothing came of it, but a couple days later he calls me and says these girls want to go to a Dave Matthews Band concert with us.  Tickets were $50.  That was more than a whole day's work for me, and I had about 12 cents in my bank account.  But the possibility of getting laid clouded my mind, so I told him I was in.

We got our tickets, the concert was still a couple months away.  During that time, these girls met two other guys (who presumably were making more then $8 per hour) and got them better seats.  So now Kevin and I had two tickets to see DMB by ourselves.  If I was more savvy I could have probably sold my ticket, but I wasn't, so Kevin and I ended up going to the concert ourselves.

We picked up a case of beer and went to the concert in Irvine, drinking those beers on the way.  We watched the concert, drinking Coors Lights we'd smuggled in using every pocket in our clothing, and dreaming of an existence that didn't so closely resemble our own.  Talking shit a
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
dammit.

talking shiat about the guys who were with the girls we'd bought the tickets to go there with.

We never did see those girls again.  A couple months later I left Orange County, and never did see Kevin again.  But watching that Dave Matthews Band concert with Kevin was one of the down points of my life.  It was terrible.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ozzfest 2006 when old man Ozzy played with Soad and Disturbed.
System sounded like crap but Disturbed was damn amazing.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ugh, and now I see how shiatty my story sounds.  These weren't high school girls, they were girls my friend knew from when he was in high school.  We were all adults.

I think I'm gonna put down my beer and step out of this CSB thread now before I make it worse.  farking Dave Matthews Band continues to ruin my life.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Beastie Boys, Madison Square Garden, 1995. First row, center, not on the floor. Back then, we called for tickets. Usually, there would be maybe 4 of us trying to call. I got through on the second try (which was amazing) and pretty much got the pick of the litter. Eight seats (the max you could get) for my friends and me. When they played Sabotage, it was a glorious mess of bodies flailing. Also, I was on mushrooms. Great show, great friends, great seats, great drugs. And, I still have the tshirt (somewhere).
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This-coming week, I'm going to finally see one of my favorite bands: Dead Can Dance. They postponed twice in NYC due to covid and then canceled. My husband and I are flying to Lisbon, PT, tomorrow so I can finally see them perform live this Thursday. A couple of nights ago, I checked to see what other events were going on. Well, the following night, at the same venue, John Cleese will be performing. So, screw it. I had to buy tickets, so we're going to that, too. Can't wait!
 
spontn80 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
hands down.
Bowie! at Radio City Music Hall! for the Spiders tour!
...

I cant even.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Best?  There have been several.
In no particular order:
Rush opened for Aerosmith
AC/DC (with Bon Scott)
The Outlaws
Bob Seger
Led Zeppelin (I was 14 and my parents had no idea I was in Indy nearly 2 hours from home)
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://www.concertarchives.org/concerts/king-crimson-john-paul-jones

14DEC2001.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tough question

Maybe when I saw ZZTop in Memphis at BB Kings place. They were there under an assumed name.
Probably 100 people there when they started, then it grew through their set. The fire department came and nearly shut it down after word got out due to capacity.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Difficult to narrow to just one.

In no particular order:

Early Van Halen, roughly 1979 when they had just released their second album

Joe Jackson, Big World tour, Radio City Music Hall

B-52s at Mohegan Sun, mid 90's free show, up against the stage with Cindy Wilson singing to me, hung out with them after the show

David Byrne, mid 90's, maybe Rei Momo tour? Outside in MA, Tanglewood, I think

Queen, late 70s

Concrete Blonde in a smaller club

Clarence 'Gatemouth' Brown on his 70th birthday in New Orleans

Ramones, their final tour, club

Meatloaf, same club, close enough for him to sweat on us

U2. First time I saw them live

George Winston, sat around on a folding chair while he played in a fairly small room.

Other ones rank up there too. Different ones are great for different reasons.

Damn, I'm old
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Demetrius: Difficult to narrow to just one.

U2. First time I saw them live


Saw them on the Joshua Tree tour. I had 4th row seats. My date was maybe 5-1 and 95 pounds. When people rushed the stage, she got shoved over. I barely got her on her feet again, but when I did, I got shoved over. People standing on me. I broke 4 ribs, had to get 14 stiches in my head and tore my ACL and MCL in my left knee.
I wasn't the worst one injured. There were 16 people taken in ambulances.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is NOT a simple question!  I can't even narrow it down.  Maybe by genre it's possible.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
GnR/Metallica/Faith No More , Orlando, 1992.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two I would count for different reasons.

1. On a pure technical/musical level Willie Nelson around 1998 or 1999 or so, at Ravinia in Chicago.  3 straight hours, no intermission, no breaks.  I know Willie can be hit or miss.  He was not "miss" that night.

2. Emotionally... Blind Melon at The Metro in Chicago... October 1992.  Their first album had just came out, so there were like a few hundred (if that) people at the show.  And most were not paying attention to the band.  Blind Melon continues to be underrated for the level of emotion they put into their music which translated real well to shows (I know they had some off shows because of drugs.)  But when they were on, Hoon brought an amazing... something... to the show.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably Little Feat and the Allman Brothers. It was in Charlotte, 91 maybe? Everyone on that stage was just having a blast and absolutely killing it. Members of both bands kept coming on and off the stage for certain songs, and at one point they pulled out rocking chairs and did a tribute to Robert Johnson on guitars and dobro.

Stevie Ray Vaughn opening for Robert Plant on the Now and Zen tour was up there as well.

Bob Mould in general. The dude pours his soul into every show he does, or at least every one I've seen.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hebrides: Almost impossible for me to choose just one as the best, but if I had to pick, I'd probably go with my first concert: July 29, 1989 at Paramount Center for the Arts in Peekskill, NY. It was a double bill of Buddy Guy and John Lee Hooker, back when neither of them had a record contract.

Buddy opened the show. I'd been playing guitar for a little over a year at that point, and I was familiar with his music from his Delmark and Chess records. He had his hair pulled back in a tight ponytail with a slight pompadour in front, looking like he hadn't aged a day since the cover of A Man and the Blues from 1967.

I expected him to sound just like those records I knew. Instead, he played some of the most astonishing stuff I'd heard to that point -- to this point too, if I'm being honest. I was in the second row, with no one in front of me, and Buddy saw me with my mouth hanging open and shaking my head as he played run after incredible run. He pointed and smiled as only he can through what felt like most of the set, even as as he continued to blow the doors off the place.

Buddy destroyed my life with that set, and I spent the next year playing five hours a day trying to catch up to him; I never did, of course, though I got a lot better by trying.

That gig also happened to be my first-ever date, and I don't know to this day why the girl I went with ever agreed to go out with me again, since my eyes were locked on Buddy (at least when I wasn't shaking my head in disbelief).

The next night, Buddy was home in Chicago at his club, playing with his best friend and celebrating his 53rd birthday. Though I tried to tape the show I saw, only John Lee's set came out. Instead, here's a clip of the birthday gig. I've often wondered whether Buddy told Stevie about the little white boy from the previous night; I hope they had a good laugh about me.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Oxqi3QrkmsI]


Want a CSB?  The first electric guitar I ever played was Buddy Guy's.  Back when, as you mentioned, he had no record deal and wasn't really making news at all... in the mid-1980s... he lived a street down from me in Country Club Hills, IL.  A very very average suburb.

I never fully met him as he was always asleep when I was at the house hanging out with his kids (Michael and Rashanna, I believe were their names)  I was around the ages of 8-11 or so at the time.  But I did play one of the guitars at the house.

Then after so many years... the dude is on David Letterman and something something about him opening for the Rolling Stones.  I just thought he was a weird neighbor that slept way too late, but had really friendly kids.
 
Willie_One_Eye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tower of Power in a small town in Oregon, 1973. Kindly stay off of my lawn.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The best shows:
The Tubes in 1983. The opening act was a no-show and the Tubes played for over three hours.
Tom Petty - 1995 - Wildflowers Tour.
Weird Al - 2016 - Had terrific seats in a great venue. And it was Weird Al.

Runners up:
Farm Aid II - I had an all-access pass. Saw most of the concert from the wings.
Stevie Ray Vaughn 1986 - the shows that were used for the "Live Alive" album.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Frampton/Skynyrd/J.Geils Philly JFK stadium June 1977
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not a big concert-goer, particularly in the last 10 years or so (*side-eyes the kid*). I've counted up maybe two dozen shows with a lot of repeat acts (e.g. TMBG twice, Tori Amos and Built to Spill thrice each - not together that'd be kind of a weird pairing). I sometimes joke about my history of concussions and memory loss, and I don't think it's really true, but then hardly any of them have stuck. I got incredibly lost after the TMBG show at the 9:30 Club. Being wedged in the backseat of my friend Briana's car all the way down to Wolf Trap to see Dave Matthews Band, and they played all their sleepy stuff, and then it took us three hours to get out of the parking lot. The deluge at Merriweather during the Alanis/Tori show. But the concerts themselves are mostly blurs. Anyway, one festival, one concert, and one bar band jump out:

Lolapalooza 93: Alice in Chains, Primus, Fishbone, and a couple of bands we'd never heard of but y'know you never know maybe they'll be okay: Tool and Rage Against the Machine.

Page/Plant on the Unledded tour at the Capital Center in 1995, where Rusted Root opened.

Bar Band: The Ram's Head Tavern was more or less around the corner from the house, and their rathskeller became our "go for a nightcap" spot. They'd usually have some kid come out and DJ a couple sets on Saturday night, but occasionally they'd bring in a band of dubious quality. There was never a crowd unless there'd been a wedding at the ballroom. The acoustics were terrible, the beer was warm, the dwindling patrons were a bunch of drunken reprobates. So twelve or so years ago MarylandGirl and I are sitting there alone together at the concrete bar one Saturday evening having our nightcap and, just as we order, this band starts to set up. We give each other the look that says "let's settle up and get out of here before we bear witness to the war crimes." Unfortunately, the exit is across the stage front from the bar and so we'd have to walk past the band to get outta there, and we're pretty much the only people in the place so that'd be rude and we decide to stick around for a few songs. It turns out the band was Sweet Leda, who proceeded to blow the windows out of the joint.

They still tour around and play area festivals and all that - I'm honestly surprised they didn't get bigger, but who knows what their goals were. We make a point to try and catch them when we can, though usually it's "damn Sweet Leda played so-and-so last week." The Rams Head Tavern ceased being the go-to nightcap spot after we had our kid and the owner got busted installing cameras in the women's bathrooms. They shut down a couple years ago - another restaurant has taken over but we haven't been on account of the pandemic.

/15 year old kid at a festival like "I wonder who this next band is" and it's goddamn Rage Against the Machine.
//J.P.'s mom waiting in the tent all day to drive us home
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Early September 1992 I saw a double bill of Lyle Lovett and Bonnie Raitt at the outdoor Marcus Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee. Lovett was touring with his Large Band, who also played with Raitt and it was a great mix of country, blues, and big band jazz.

I remember the timing well because a friend offered me an extra ticket she had to the Brewers game that night, which was the night my all time favorite player, Robin Yount got his 3000th hit. It hurt to say no to the ticket but the concert was worth it.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
she farted in her sleep and I was out the door before she woek

/bags pact
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kiss,Nazareth and Blue Oyster Cult 1975 while stoned on mushrooms
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Iron Maiden about 10 years ago near Cleveland - can't believe those old dudes still have the energy. Also, giant animatronic mummy. They did the whole Powerslave album(my fav) as well as a lot of other earlier stuff.
 
wheresmypen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Moby around 1997 for the Play tour. $10 ticket. Sure I can watch him work some turntables for an hour or two.

Get there, it's a full band. Burned the house down.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Al Yankovic in the mid 90's.
 
Fark Dupp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
1973: Foghat, Spooky Tooth, King Crimson
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I saw Shaun Cassidy sing the "Do-Ron-Ron" in Memphis back in the 70s.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sevendust, 2 days prior to their first release (which debuted at #1 on the Hot100). It was 2 opening bands, one bandmember's mom, the bartender and me. Guess the promoter forgot to promote. Heard 2 songs from the second album.
/16oz air conditioned pbrs
//this place was a rathole
///Clint was bumming smokes, since the closest store was outside walking distance - they didn't have a rider yet
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tool with Meshuggah, in Cleveland.  Was it at the Wolstein or the Q?  I can't remember.  But it was September 15, 2001 - a mere 4 days after 9/11.  Very therapeutic and very necessary.
 
jenlen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, 1998. Just... wow.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Slayer, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth, Testament, Father's Day 2018; Behemoth kicked all of their asses, frankly

GWAR, Boston 2005: Got a direct hit from the Biledriver; RIP Oderus!!

Lollapalooza '93: Rage Against the Machine, Alice in Chains, Babes in Toyland, Fishbone, Tool, and Primus closed; farking amazing show
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Denver, on October 9, 2019. Biggest concert we've been to by attendance, also special because this was how Miss-Zak and I celebrated our 10th wedding anniversary.
 
stinkyboss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
david byrne in a 1000 or 1500 seat venue in 1997.
joe strummer in the same place.
rollins band in 1988 or 1989 with about 30 people in the crowd.
 
lakefivedi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Grateful Dead, Telluride, August 15th, 16th, 1987
 
bentleypm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My favorite concert I've ever been to was a Willie Nelson benefit concert for a pro-weed politician named Gatewood Galbraith.  I've seen Willie's son in concert twice, and he's awesome too.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Probably a Springsteen show. But Paul McCartney, at age 75, was right up there, too.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can't put in order the 16 times I've seen Siouxsie. Though the show in SF where she put her head on my shoulder probably ranks 1st.
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've been too so many that I'd never be able to pick the best "one" but the highlights would include:

Jethro Tull - early 70s - Aqualung

Led Zeppelin - '73 - Kesar Stadium

Frank Zappa - early 70s

Captain Beefheart - around '80.

Pink Floyd - Animals - late '70s

Yes - Relayer - 70s

Zappa Plays Zappa - about 7 Years ago

Blue Man Group - anytime. My wife and I have seen them 3 times and we'd never pass up an opportunity to see them again.

Going to see Porcupine Tree in September. Expecting this to be a great show simply because I never thought I'd have the opportunity.

...and, of course, all the ones that slipped my mind.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Sevendust, 2 days prior to their first release (which debuted at #1 on the Hot100). It was 2 opening bands, one bandmember's mom, the bartender and me. Guess the promoter forgot to promote. Heard 2 songs from the second album.
/16oz air conditioned pbrs
//this place was a rathole
///Clint was bumming smokes, since the closest store was outside walking distance - they didn't have a rider yet


This was a close tie to meeting Phil Anselmo backstage, smoking him out, and him rolling up on me and my boys and saying "thanks, man" to me.
/he was riding with Neurosis, Pantera didn't play the show.
//loaded a 40kw system up 45 stairs with 2 other guys
///"hey man, I'm Phil". "I know. Wanna hit this?" He had been dead 2 days earlier.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.