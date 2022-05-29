 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Maybe this uninhabited island has an inhabitant after all   (msn.com) divider line
7
    More: Unlikely, MSN  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2022 at 4:05 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure. I will believe it when I see it.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Sure. I will believe it when I see it.


img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or... it's just another streetlight.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah... maybe.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe Ceti Alpha VI has life after all
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe even a couple of inhabitants....

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MattytheMouse: kdawg7736: Sure. I will believe it when I see it.

[img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 850x423]


It looks like an irregular shaped boulder rolled down a slope...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.