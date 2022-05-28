 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 891: "Pairs"
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Pairs

Description: Show us things that are in pairs.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They look so serene up there
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Skippers tasting each other's pheromones
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Impressive bit of head stabilization on the male's part
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Goldfinches in a seemingly heated conversation.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Snowy Eastern Red Cedar trees
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Mourning Doves
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just a pair of expensive Italian cars
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Another pair of expensive Italian cars (Canadian Grand Prix 2019)
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pair of beach dogs
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Duck Duck by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mating damselflies
Fark user imageView Full Size

Paired Up by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fotojuju.comView Full Size


A pair of gears from a steamshovel that once sat at the bottom of the Salton Sea
(B-sides on my site for those interested)
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fotojuju.comView Full Size


A pair of arches (North and South Window Arches)
(B-sides on my site for those interested)
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
IMG_0941 by ipulaski, on Flickr
 
BecauseISaidSo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fotojuju.comView Full Size


A pair of bears in the air
(B-sides on my site for those interested)
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
IMG_1390 by ipulaski, on Flickr
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
IMG_3134 by ipulaski, on Flickr
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

my first pair of handspun hand knit socks
 
