 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   United Airlines is no longer accepting debit, credit, or cash for in-flight purchases. I guess that just leaves "nature's credit card" as the only payment option   (bankrate.com) divider line
17
    More: Stupid, Debit card, Credit card, MasterCard, EMV, American Express, objective content, United Airlines, United flights  
•       •       •

506 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 May 2022 at 5:05 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Ran into that on a recent United flight. No cash, no credit cards. Have to use their phone app to buy anything.

...and they didn't tell us this until after we were on the plane.

...and you can't download the app while on the plane.

So, crackers and water. That's all they had for us.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Like I needed another reason to avoid United.

In 2018 I flew United from Hawaii to Phoenix on a decrepit 757 that hadn't seen an upgrade since the '90s, still had CRT televisions over the aisle and no power in the seats. The plane was hot, dirty, and generally unpleasant.

I hate flying in general these days, but that's probably because I hate people, and there's no avoiding people when flying. But, I will make extra effort to avoid United. I think when they merged with Continental, they just took the bad parts.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

bloobeary: Ran into that on a recent United flight. No cash, no credit cards. Have to use their phone app to buy anything.

...and they didn't tell us this until after we were on the plane.

...and you can't download the app while on the plane.

So, crackers and water. That's all they had for us.


Same here.   United was our return flight from San Diego to PDX.   At least we had a couple of hour layover in SF to eat and drink.   When we flew down, it was Alaska and they still took cards.  But the card reader was screwing up and the flight attendant basically said fark It and just gave the drinks to us for free.  I still dislike Alaska Airlines (because they treat actual Alaska people pretty crappy, but that was sweet.

I do know we'll avoid United again.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Dewey Fidalgo:I do know we'll avoid United again.

We have round trip tickets, so we have to fly back on United in a couple days. I plan on filling a briefcase with food items as my carryon (I doubt we can carry drinks, but packs of cheezits, those mini hormel pepperoni slices and some little debbies should work)

Buying food on a flight is supposed to be a convenience. For what we paid for tickets, if they aren't prepared to make it easy for us, then screw them. If they are fighting for every penny they can get just to stay in business, I hope this decision f*king tanks them.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
South West tried this decades ago.

You had to purchase 'drink tickets' at the gate.
I had a booklet of them from the early 90's.
"Excuse me...are these any good any more"
...and they just laughed.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
OK, Subby. "Nature's credit card" made me laugh.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sabreace22: Like I needed another reason to avoid United.

In 2018 I flew United from Hawaii to Phoenix on a decrepit 757 that hadn't seen an upgrade since the '90s, still had CRT televisions over the aisle and no power in the seats. The plane was hot, dirty, and generally unpleasant.

I hate flying in general these days, but that's probably because I hate people, and there's no avoiding people when flying. But, I will make extra effort to avoid United. I think when they merged with Continental, they just took the bad parts.


They had Critical Race Theory TVs on the plane?  This is exactly why I vote Republican.
 
linker3000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MrBallou: OK, Subby. "Nature's credit card" made me laugh.


Maybe you can barter:

Offer to refill the soap dispensers in the toliets in exchange for a snack.

Enter the next set of waypoints into the flight navigation computer for a small beer.

Join the ground crew offloading luggage for a couple of shots.
 
elitehacker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh balls, this is relevant to my interests as I have fly them in a few weeks. Thanks for the heads up!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

optikeye: [Fark user image image 850x637]


Holy crap, you weren't kidding. Nice!

Sh*t, those might even be worth something to someone 'stalging hard enough for the nineties.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

optikeye: [Fark user image 850x637]


I remember those. My mother was a frequent SW flier, but doesn't drink.  So she'd send me the coupon books she got with her free frequent flyer flights.

I haven't flown SW in many years; I suppose the coupon thing is long gone.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Once again, this is why edibles are superior to alcohol.
 
elitehacker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm paranoid (I am) but I don't trust them with keeping my card info safe.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wouldn't surprise me if there were a transaction fee for each purchase to wring every cent they can out of passengers.
 
elitehacker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Wouldn't surprise me if there were a transaction fee for each purchase to wring every cent they can out of passengers.


Nah dawg, it's a "convenience fee".
 
Aussie_As
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MrBallou: OK, Subby. "Nature's credit card" made me laugh.


I've heard taxi drivers refer to paying via "the hairy cheque-book", but that was 20 years ago now I think about it.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.