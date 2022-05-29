 Skip to content
(Patch)   Homework no longer counts toward a student's final grade? How long have I been in this crypt? Even factoring guns out, it's no wonder good teachers can't get away from schools fast enough   (patch.com) divider line
DaMannimal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Homework is farking stupid.  Kids go to school 7 hours a day.  If you can't teach them in that amount of time what are you even doing?  I never did homework, literally ever, and graduated with a top SAT score in my class. In fact it just conditions kids to be cool with unpaid labor.  This asshole seems to be one of the farkers that assigns 1 hour of hw when these kids take 7 other classes.  English teachers are notorious for this crap.

The other three things on the list though?  Yeah what the fark?  You need to teach kids some sort of responsibility for things like due dates and failure.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I Take Care Of Homework by Syl Johnson on Mono 1969 Twinight 45.
Youtube fRvFd7Ay_lo
 
Valter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I avoided doing homework as much as possible. I'd like to say it was due to some kind of cause. No, I just didn't like doing it. Got me through high school and college so whatever.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Homework is stupid.   Also, deadlines trigger anxiety.   Failing wrecks a students self-confidence.   Fact-based learning destroys a student's creativity and worldview.   Dammit people, our students are precious individuals whose opinions are far more inportant than any of that crap they teach in schools.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think with the world falling apart around them, the kids these days have more important things to worry about.

/Barely did homework
//Aced every test
///F*ck off, subby
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My physics class did things right back in the day. You only had homework if you didnt finish your classwork

Its just too bad 99% of teachers are stupid enough to think that homework is required because they are lazy
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Resigns three years before a full 20 year retirement because he can't grade homework, or because somebody found out he's been soliciting extra credit from his students?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Other than large projects or book reports, I was never assigned homework. There are some shiatty schools and teachers out there, I guess.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Homework is stupid.   Also, deadlines trigger anxiety.   Failing wrecks a students self-confidence.   Fact-based learning destroys a student's creativity and worldview.   Dammit people, our students are precious individuals whose opinions are far more inportant than any of that crap they teach in schools.


Nice transition.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Homework is stupid.   Also, deadlines trigger anxiety.   Failing wrecks a students self-confidence.   Fact-based learning destroys a student's creativity and worldview.   Dammit people, our students are precious individuals whose opinions are far more inportant than any of that crap they teach in schools.


I know you're joking, but someone nonetheless smarted your comment. Let's hope he just failed to perceive the satire.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DaMannimal: Homework is farking stupid.  Kids go to school 7 hours a day.  If you can't teach them in that amount of time what are you even doing?  I never did homework, literally ever, and graduated with a top SAT score in my class. In fact it just conditions kids to be cool with unpaid labor.  This asshole seems to be one of the farkers that assigns 1 hour of hw when these kids take 7 other classes.  English teachers are notorious for this crap.

The other three things on the list though?  Yeah what the fark?  You need to teach kids some sort of responsibility for things like due dates and failure.


They're not learning the same subject for seven hours a day, dimwit.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Resigns three years before a full 20 year retirement because he can't grade homework, or because somebody found out he's been soliciting extra credit from his students?


lol
 
TheYeti
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can't believe that people still voluntarily teach in public schools...seems like something you'd do to satisfy a public service sentence.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was going to make a eloquently cogent statement in support of the writer of the letter (I am a teacher and a professor and have observed the same- and am retiring because of the same), but what's the point? Let your kids grow up ignorant and irresponsible, I'll fleece them and take advantage of them like the rest of the establishment plans to (I am a lawyer too).
 
FiloBato
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Study after study over decades in multiple country's have shown homework is actually dumb.
 
FiloBato
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FiloBato: Study after study over decades in multiple country's have shown homework is actually dumb.


(I am not a lawyer/teacher/halfling thief).
 
jimjays
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In fifth grade I had a tag team of teachers (the large room was shaped like a V with two classes) that would assign us 50, 100 or 500--word paragraphs acknowledging the wrongness of what we'd done as discipline. I wrote a lot of them, and at some point, realized the teachers weren't actually reading our work because I'd been increasingly arguing the injustice of it all and insulting the teachers with my paragraphs--and without subsequent contradiction from them. If I had a school with a policy of not grading homework, I think I'd feel compelled to do something similar with the homework.
 
wademh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've known many parents over the years that treated homework as a virtue unto itself. Those parents tend to raise uncurious children who end up hating school.

Way back in grad school I asked my fellow grad students what their experiences were with doing homework. Most reported that they seldom had any. This fits my prejudice that it mostly burns kids out. I was curious at the time over a 1st grade teacher that wanted my kid to do over an hour of homework per night --- first grade!  She was so proud of what she was doing. I had to explain to her it just wasn't going to happen but that I did read to him about half an hour a night. I was unwilling to cut that out so he could fill out mindless worksheets.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FiloBato: Study after study over decades in multiple country's have shown homework is actually dumb.


But on the other hand, people who do their homework typically know how to pluralize simple words.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DaMannimal: Homework is farking stupid.  Kids go to school 7 hours a day.  If you can't teach them in that amount of time what are you even doing?


Depends on what they are learning, and how they feel about the subject, I guess.

I didn't do much homework for most of my classes in either college or secondary school. I can draw a couple of conclusions from how that worked out.

Some subjects require more drilling than class time allows. Math and learning languages, for example.

I did a lotof out of class practice in my language of choice, even beyond what was assigned as homework. As a result, I came out of the program able to hold a pretty decent general conversation in that language. Not fluent, of course; that only comes with practical use. But I could understand and be understood. My peers who did not do that work came out, well, sounding like Americans. Able to ask how to get to McDonalds, but probably not able to understand the reply. There's no way in hell you could with a few hours of class time per week and nothing else.

Conversely, I came out of my education having spent a few hours of class time per week and very little more on math. And, shocker, I was able to do math like an American, as well. That is, poorly. Life experience made me better at it over time. I bet I would destroy Calculus class now rather than barely scraping by.

I think homework has a lot of value if you're actually interested in learning a subject.
 
