CSB Sunday Morning: When school let out for summer
posted to Main » on 29 May 2022 at 9:00 AM



TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I graduated from Humboldt State University in 2012 and had applied for a job during finals week. I didn't get the job. So I packed up my camping gear in my bicycle trailer, stuffed what clothing I could in a pair of panniers on the front of my bicycle, and pointed north up the coast of California and Oregon. I turned right at Astoria and kept on until I got to Idaho where I spent a week with my uncle and his family in Sand Point. From there I travelled through Montana and Wyoming and eventually made my way to my brother's home on the Front Range of Colorado. I stayed with him for three weeks while we smoked lots of weed, rode lots of mountain bike, and drank lots of beer. That was how I spent my summer vacation.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Most summers I canoed rivers for weeks at a time.
Senior year summer.
Worked in a rolling mill in Braddock to pay for college
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
worked more hours
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I finished my Jr year of HS I spent my summer at Ft. Dix, NJ. I decided that I really didn't like the Army. So, during my senior year I joined the US Navy on active duty to get out of the army reserves. The following summer I went off to Great Lakes for basic training again. After HM school them fookers sent me to the 1st Marine Division :(.

Fun times.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couple years ago after the last day one of the kids left his "Religion 2" notebook in the gazebo down the street.

I took it.

Behold, religion in America.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It really is mostly politics.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the tail end of my freshman year, the school was destined to be gutted and rebuilt. On the last day of classes, we were allowed to bring in markers and just go nuts on the walls. It was absolutely stupid fun.

There was an old mural in the hallway that I can't find photos of, which was glorious. I think they must have painted it in the 70s when the school was built. It was an awesome-weird 70s sprawl of Star Trek, Marilyn Monroe, Westworld (really just Yul Brynner with his android face), Elvis, and . . . other stuff.

We were scrawling on the walls with little restraing, but nobody touched the mural. The mural was special. Then, of course, they gutted the school and tore it down.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't find a flag to salute.
If that doesn't suit ya, well that's a drag.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I couldn't find a flag to salute.
If that doesn't suit ya, well that's a drag.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by madness, starving hysterical naked, dragging themselves through the negro streets at dawn looking for an angry fix, angelheaded hipsters burning for the ancient heavenly connection to the starry dynamo in the machinery of night
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fishing, hiking, camping, drinking, working, and marathon D&D sessions until college.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whenever school let out for summer
It was anything but a bummer
Days of bicycling, nights of stars;
Dreams of futures as bright as ours
Fantasies of what was to be
Played in our minds as if we were free
To choose our adventures, make our own lives
And never be boring old husbands or wives.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I remember being like 9 years old and getting on my bike at 10AM and my mother wouldn't see me again until it got dark at like 8PM. No idea where I was. I can't believe how far I used to go. It's insane to think about now. *adjusts belt onion* And 3 months seemed like a lifetime then...
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I am the youngest of 3 kids, all born within 3-1/2 years so, in a span of 4 grades, there were 3 of us. Anyway, the year in question, my eldest brother was in 1st grade and my second brother in kindergarten. Mom wasn't going back to teaching until I was in school but she was very active as a room mother.

The last day of school meant going to school, finishing up a few things, then heading to the park for the school picnic where we were served sandwiches, chips, snack cakes like Twinkies, and ice cream in individual containers that you ate with a wood spoon. There was usually a toy given to the younger grades. This year neither of my brothers could go because one had chicken pox and the other had measles. According to our doctor, I had both at the same time. Grandma came to sit with us since mom felt she was still obligated to help at the picnic. Mom came home with ice cream for all 3 of us and a balsa wood plane for each of us (I guess I got one too because I was also sick).

Definitely the most memorable last day of school, even though I hadn't actually started yet.

Oh, by the way.
/ The MMR and varicella vaccines were not available at the time
// I wish they were because I ended up deaf in one ear because of the measles
/// Get your kids vaccinated, people!!

I remember the plane looking something like this:
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I spent the whole summer on the run from these guys

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by madness, starving hysterical naked, dragging themselves through the negro streets at dawn looking for an angry fix, angelheaded hipsters burning for the ancient heavenly connection to the starry dynamo in the machinery of night


David Cross was great as him. That's Cate Blanchette as Dylan. 
I'm Not There (5/9) Movie CLIP - Allen Ginsberg (2007) HD
Youtube 0H0br7XdsYY
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
June, 1974.  That was about 60 pounds ago.

My American roommate and I were between years teaching in a high school in Zaire (now the DR Congo).  We had a couple of single-speed Dutch coaster bikes and decided that we'd do the 525 miles from Kasongo, a town in the south of Kivu province, north across the Equator to Kisangani (it used to be Stanleyville in the Belgian Congo).

Except for the last few miles into Kisangani, it's all dirt track, most of it through rain forest.  There are roads through the rain forest but often there would be a mud bog for several hundred yards and a truck or two stuck in them.  However, with a bicycle you'd just skirt the muddy area.  We planned about 50 miles per day, though because of road conditions and rivers to cross we were only making about 45 miles per day until we got close to the big city and did more than 100 miles the last day.

Our students thought that we were crazy.  "Monsieur, people here are very friendly but up north where the Wagenia live, they still eat people up there."  (There are rural myths as long-lived as urban legends.)  My only real fear was running into a pack of baboons, who can be pretty fierce.  But it was two things that we didn't plan for that caused the biggest matata (Swahili for "problems").

We left town with a change of clothes, a change of tires, some canned salmon in case we found ourselves with nowhere to buy food -- and a carton of cigarettes to use as a thank you gift for people along the way.  In those days, I had hair so never wore a hat but we'd be in the mid-day sun for hours, so I bought the goofy hat in the picture below.

We were guests at the first town on the route, Kipaka, where a fellow teacher's family lived.  I've told this story before on Fark but at sunset we answered questions about the U.S. ("Do you know James Brown? Do you know Muhammad Ali?  What's snow like -- cold mud?  Aren't you American afraid that you've offended God by sending men into heaven (the Moon)?")

But when I explained that where I came from, in the summer the sun rises at 6:30 a.m. and sets at 9:30 p.m., the response that I got was, "Oh monsieur, we may be simple farmers but we'd never believe a story like that!"  When you're close to the Equator, the sun comes up at 6 a.m. every day and goes down at 6 p.m. (with precious little twilight).

At Kindu, a regional center where our seniors would go each year for state exams that would determine their future, we stayed with Belgian friends and got a shower.  At Shabunda we stayed at a Catholic mission and went down into a tin mine, where you could see a green paste (malachite) that could be molded into any shape.

North of Shabunda, the tropical rain forest becomes dense and there aren't many people.  One night we stayed in an unnamed village with only 50 or 60 people.  They were subsistence farmers, cutting plots out of the forest.  But elephants would often come through and trample the fields.

Before getting to Kisangani we crossed the Equator, back into the northern hemisphere.  A friend who was teaching English at the university had gone to Europe for the summer, so we had the run of his apartment for several days before flying to the capital, Kinshasa.  We returned upriver on the riverboat -- 10 days going upstream.  Then we cycled back to Kindu and got on the train to Kasongo.

The problems that we didn't foresee?  Going through the jungle you'd cross columns of army ants going across the trails.  Warriors with large pinchers guarded the column -- and once the rubber on your tires gets thin enough, they'd puncture the bicycle tire.  I had two flats that way.

My roommate got hit by the second problem: the salad on the riverboat was washed in river water and he caught dysentery just before we got back to Kisangani.

You probably couldn't do this trip safely today: the ethnic violence in Rwanda two decades ago spilled across the area as refugees fled west.  But one of our former students is the head of the University of Kindu!

Here I am leaving the homestead in Kasongo:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
After my college graduation, Mom and Dad hosted a dozen 16-year old French girls from Paris who stayed at our house for the next two weeks!!!   The party began upon their arrival, many wine bottles opened and many French drinking songs sung.  That high school French came in handy.  It got steamy.

/"What does eet mean, 'Staying Alive'?"
//Thank You Jesus
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

johnny_stingray: After my college graduation, Mom and Dad hosted a dozen 16-year old French girls from Paris who stayed at our house for the next two weeks!!!   The party began upon their arrival, many wine bottles opened and many French drinking songs sung.  That high school French came in handy.  It got steamy.

/"What does eet mean, 'Staying Alive'?"
//Thank You Jesus


images.i.thechive.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Summer was for camping. I usually took the bus to school, but my dad would pick me up with a car full of food and camping gear on the last day. We would drive north for hours toward the Canadian border. My father would get off the interstate and take roads that were less and less traveled. At some point, the dirt road we were on would become an animal track and that is where we started. We would unload all the stuff and dad would drive home. I would spend a glorious summer outdoors while I made my way home before school started in the fall.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cheron: Summer was for camping. I usually took the bus to school, but my dad would pick me up with a car full of food and camping gear on the last day. We would drive north for hours toward the Canadian border. My father would get off the interstate and take roads that were less and less traveled. At some point, the dirt road we were on would become an animal track and that is where we started. We would unload all the stuff and dad would drive home. I would spend a glorious summer outdoors while I made my way home before school started in the fall.


Robin Scherbatsky, is that you?
 
