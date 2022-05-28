 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Pop quiz: Man #1 carries rifle into store. Man #2 robs Man #1 of the rifle while he's walking out. Man #1 goes to his car for a second gun and they both start shooting each other. Man #3 arrives with another gun. Who is the good guy with the gun?   (fox2now.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There were too many doors?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The problem is homosexuality.

or is it prayer in schools?

No wait, too many taxes... THE WAR ON CHRISTMAS!!

Um.... closing of coal mines?

Certainly not that there are too many guns and gun nuts in the country. Definitely not that....

Duh, it's Hillary's fault!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Were any of them playing rap music? Have they played them cyber games? If so, they're a bad guy. Eliminate the bad guys, and whoever is left is the good guy.

/Not intended to be legitimate advice.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Genuine question. How tiny does your dick have to be that you need to carry a rifle into a store.

Are we talking Brett Favre levels. Or pure inny
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The man who took the rifle was shot multiple times. The victim of the robbery left the scene, but police believe another man returned moments later and also shot the man who took the rifle.

"You don't look so bad. Have another!"
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe #3! ? Sad this is us now.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shoot the hostage.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like the place that this occurred is a nice place to avoid.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was the hero cops who responded after all the gunfire ceased
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that may be the most American thing ever..

Sadly.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: It was the hero cops who responded after all the gunfire ceased


Wellston, MO is lucky to have a police department. They're so impoverished they had to form a "police cooperative" along with three other cities. They have 60 cops to cover those four cities, and their police station is an old Pizza Hut.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Wellston, MO is lucky to have a police department.


Debatable.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Sounds like the place that this occurred is a nice place to avoid.


From your article: 
"You've got close to 2,500 people who call Wellston home and let me tell you, 2,499 of those people are good people. I don't think it's fair to dedicate our resources to one location and take away from the 2,499 people who want good police service," Martin said.

It's actually unfortunate that there's no picture of Major Ron Martin, Asst. Chief of the North County Police Cooperative, because I'm forced to picture him as Chief Wiggum.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: CruiserTwelve: Sounds like the place that this occurred is a nice place to avoid.

From your article: 
"You've got close to 2,500 people who call Wellston home and let me tell you, 2,499 of those people are good people. I don't think it's fair to dedicate our resources to one location and take away from the 2,499 people who want good police service," Martin said.

It's actually unfortunate that there's no picture of Major Ron Martin, Asst. Chief of the North County Police Cooperative, because I'm forced to picture him as Chief Wiggum.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: CruiserTwelve: Sounds like the place that this occurred is a nice place to avoid.

From your article: 
"You've got close to 2,500 people who call Wellston home and let me tell you, 2,499 of those people are good people. I don't think it's fair to dedicate our resources to one location and take away from the 2,499 people who want good police service," Martin said.

It's actually unfortunate that there's no picture of Major Ron Martin, Asst. Chief of the North County Police Cooperative, because I'm forced to picture him as Chief Wiggum.

[Fark user image 423x431]


Oh.

So picturing him as Chief Wiggum was the nicer way to go.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That person did not use the weapon in a threatening manner, according to authorities.

So how was the rifle used?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mugato: Shoot the hostage.


Attica
 
culebra
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you're going around in public with a loaded gun, and you're not a cop on duty, you're by definition not a good guy.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have questions...

Why did the guy with the gun just give the gun to the guy who demanded said gun?
 
Spectrum
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: That person did not use the weapon in a threatening manner, according to authorities.

So how was the rifle used?


To pull things down from the top shelf.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Officers found the robbery suspect laying in front of the store with several gunshot wounds.

You're a farking writer. That's what you do for a living. You get paid for it. So FFS, learn English.
 
culebra
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: That person did not use the weapon in a threatening manner, according to authorities.

So how was the rifle used?


Maybe he was sucking it off?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Serious question, is this what 39% of the nation wants? Or they don't care?
And why do the rest of interact with people who want this/don't care that this is a thing?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Officers found the robbery suspect laying in front of the store with several gunshot wounds.

You're a farking writer. That's what you do for a living. You get paid for it. So FFS, learn English.


More and more...I am realizing that not everyone's English teacher was as exacting as Frau Doctor Von Boucher
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Wellston, MO is lucky to have a police department. They're so impoverished they had to form a "police cooperative" along with three other cities. They have 60 cops to cover those four cities, and their police station is an old Pizza Hut.


I take it you are not familiar with the purpose of "police departments" in the St. Louis metro area.

It's nothing to do with public safety. It's to make sure that all of the black residents have outstanding warrants because they owe money they can't pay for bullshiat traffic tickets, while nearly the entire city budget goes to fat six figure salaries for your buddies.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The article doesn't say what happened to the stolen rifle. This is a pretty important detail.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Missouri is, after all, the "Shoot Me" state.
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pew pew lol
 
oldtaku
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For the NRA, these are all Good Guys With Guns.

The joke is that's not even a joke.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: CruiserTwelve: Wellston, MO is lucky to have a police department. They're so impoverished they had to form a "police cooperative" along with three other cities. They have 60 cops to cover those four cities, and their police station is an old Pizza Hut.

I take it you are not familiar with the purpose of "police departments" in the St. Louis metro area.

It's nothing to do with public safety. It's to make sure that all of the black residents have outstanding warrants because they owe money they can't pay for bullshiat traffic tickets, while nearly the entire city budget goes to fat six figure salaries for your buddies.


Although Michael Brown stopped that gravy train for a little bit as those police departments started facing a lot more scrutiny about their practices.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: That person did not use the weapon in a threatening manner, according to authorities.

So how was the rifle used?


To keep normal people six feet away from you
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And I was led to believe that will that many armed people, everyone would be polite!!!

It's as if that whole concept is bullshat....
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who knew that walking around with a weapon visible would make you a target of criminals who can easily get the drop on you, since they know you are armed?
 
gonegirl
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: The problem is homosexuality.

or is it prayer in schools?

No wait, too many taxes... THE WAR ON CHRISTMAS!!

Um.... closing of coal mines?

Certainly not that there are too many guns and gun nuts in the country. Definitely not that....

Duh, it's Hillary's fault!


Mo Brooks made it clear that "out of wedlock births" are to blame, haven't you been paying attention?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: And I was led to believe that will that many armed people, everyone would be polite!!!

It's as if that whole concept is bullshat....


If that were really the case, St. Louis would be the most polite city in the US.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Guns are just tools, folks. Just tools.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

oldtaku: For the NRA, these are all Good Guys With Guns


Doesn't apply to black people, NRA thinks all 3 should be shot.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The only good guy was the one that left it at home. There should be no allowable open carry. Ever. And go back to when concealed permits were hard to get.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So whose turn is it to mangle the dead guy's name and do a stupid dance afterwards?
 
anuran
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: If you're going around in public with a loaded gun, and you're not a cop on duty, you're by definition not a good guy.

If you're going around in public with a loaded gun, and you're not a cop on duty, you're by definition not a good guy.


FTFY
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Last one standing obv, haven't you seen an Old West movie?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Private Pyle?
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Here's the thing about open carry - nobody really thinks it is a good idea.  Sure you have your attention whores that do it in a Target on a Sunday morning but these open carry laws are just pandering to a base that doesn't even really like it.  If 80% of the population was openly carrying a gun to every public business and event, it would go away in less than a year.  It would be beyond tiresome to worry about who is a nutjob and who isn't when everyone has a long rifle strapped to their back at the Little League game, or movie theater or coffee shop.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: If you're going around in public with a loaded gun, and you're not a cop on duty, you're by definition not a good guy.


That's the whole thing in a nutshell.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oooh, ooh! I know, I know the answer.

All of them, obviously.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dark brew: Here's the thing about open carry - nobody really thinks it is a good idea.  Sure you have your attention whores that do it in a Target on a Sunday morning but these open carry laws are just pandering to a base that doesn't even really like it.  If 80% of the population was openly carrying a gun to every public business and event, it would go away in less than a year.  It would be beyond tiresome to worry about who is a nutjob and who isn't when everyone has a long rifle strapped to their back at the Little League game, or movie theater or coffee shop.


But...aren't there nations that have open carry? Like Afghanistan?
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A guy with a gun is never a good guy?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gonegirl: SoupGuru: The problem is homosexuality.

or is it prayer in schools?

No wait, too many taxes... THE WAR ON CHRISTMAS!!

Um.... closing of coal mines?

Certainly not that there are too many guns and gun nuts in the country. Definitely not that....

Duh, it's Hillary's fault!

Mo Brooks made it clear that "out of wedlock births" are to blame, haven't you been paying attention?


This is all A misunderstanding.

The NRA told me it all makes more sense of you replace the word victim with the phrase 'gun grabber.'
 
emonk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Another one of a thousand places I'm glad I don't live near.
 
