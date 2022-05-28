 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   On this Memorial Day weekend, let us take note of the Grand Army of the Republic, who created it   (oswegocountynewsnow.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And spare them some credits to get a warm meal.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wouldn't that be Jedi Master Sifo-Dyas?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was formerly known as Decoration Day in honor of fallen Civil War soldiers.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember guys, this weekend isn't about BBQ and beer or a day off work.
 
Red Barchetta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Wouldn't that be Jedi Master Sifo-Dyas?


They served with distinction.

solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For some of us that don't have to work anymore, it's just a weekend.

/served
//didn't die while doing it
///don't wear a hat to get a free meal at Denny's
 
IlGreven
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For their service in "the late unpleasantness", they are honored on Memorial Day, and with a highway in their honor:  US 6, the red-headed stepchild of the US Highway System.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x527]

Remember guys, this weekend isn't about BBQ and beer or a day off work.


My dad argued otherwise.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But, Benjamin Franklin saw people as cannon fodder, brick and morter to build the nation upon.  But okay God bless America.  Go Wolverines .
Play taps for me.
 
