(Big E Radio)   After a weekend off, Noise Factor returns at 10:30PM ET. Black Elephant leads the way into a show that ends up a lot like leftover stew. Key ingredients include Conan, Megadeth, Vista Chino, and more. A listener request in there too
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woo hoo, a new show.  And if the hockey doesn't go into OT ... it should be done by 10:30

/although to be honest I'd rather have Playoff Elimination OT Hockey than some loon up in Calgary trying to pretend that he's broadcasting from Edmonton
//we shall see
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: although to be honest I'd rather have Playoff Elimination OT Hockey than some loon up in Calgary trying to pretend that he's broadcasting from Edmonton


Haha! Ok, I lol'd.
 
