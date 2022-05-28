 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) starts with some Memorial Day themed songs, then celebrates the unofficial start of summer and Birthday Corner. Then we find if bullets can really harm Superman as The Hate Mongers Organization ends   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the TuneIn link is working again.  You can still use the Live365 link as well.

https://live365.com/station/Radio-for-Humans-a61089
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Stand...

Tuned in...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't know why it does that.  The web interface kinda sucks.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm getting visions of Bill Murray here
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sophie definitely doesn't like me sitting at my main PC when I'm putting the show together, as that's the one that has my iTunes library on it.  She used to hate the recliner (because I think she still associated it with Cleo) but now she loves playing "keep Daddy from using his laptop".  But still her favorite spot is me on the sofa listening to the Telefunken because she can lie down beside me, purring away.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Summertime, Summertime written by one-time Fenway Park organist Sherm Feller.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
NO idiot,,, he was the PA announcer.
 
