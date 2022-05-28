 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   State trooper busted for DUI in his own police vehicle. Also wants to know why the rum is gone   (wpxi.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The supervisor found Johnson in the driver's seat with the unit running.

The supervisor's training then took over, where he proceeded to shoot the running, likely-armed unit and planted an ounce of pot on it out of reflex.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bad cop. No donut.

Suspended without pay during the investigation. You don't read that very often.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Suspended without pay during the investigation.


What it actually says is this: "Due to the charges, he was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case."

You usually read about police criminal cases while the case is still being investigated but before the cop is charged. Once charges are filed, as in this case, the suspension becomes unpaid leave.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What is the flap jack situation?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Bad cop. No donut.

Suspended without pay during the investigation. You don't read that very often.


He didn't shoot an unarmed Black kid. He disrespected the department. Punishments have to fit the crime.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Damaging government property.
Yeah, he's going to get in big trouble for that.
Not like he killed a black person or let some kids get shot up or something.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Once the rum is gone, it's time for sodomy and the lash, matey.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
principal lewis rum
Youtube pk20_r2kucA
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They have no blood or breath test results. He's going to claim he was just very tired.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A rum man, is he? Well, well, well...
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Biledriver: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/pk20_r2kucA]


Heh, Principal Lewis.

"Those are ding dong prices!"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rather have this happen than blank of blank over blank.
🙄
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So when does he get his promotion?
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Whole bottle of rum.

So we found a cop not afraid of multiple shots?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm really enjoying how much cops are getting shiat on right now.

It's what you bunch of aholes deserve.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I'm really enjoying how much cops are getting shiat on right now.

It's what you bunch of aholes deserve.


it does warm the cockles of my heart.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Rucker10: I'm really enjoying how much cops are getting shiat on right now.

It's what you bunch of aholes deserve.

it does warm the cockles of my heart.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
