(WPBF West Palm Beach)   Too Soon? Kid with seriously messed up sense of humor goes to school in full Scream mode. Florida tag fights Dumbass tag and wins   (wpbf.com) divider line
30
posted to Main » on 28 May 2022 at 8:53 PM



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He is going to hear a lot of, "in this day and age" and "in these times"
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Read the fscking room.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Huh, it's almost like teenagers are dumb as fuck and lack the judgement to not act on every stupid impulse.

But sure, eighteen is old enough to buy a gun and handle it responsibly.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Znuh: Read the fscking room.


The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Principal Fonzarelli is going to be pissed.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This kid needs a beating.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I fully confess I did something like that in college...we had power outage, so I had some fun scaring people with my knock-off Scream mask.

/Did not have a fake weapon, though.
//I miss 1997.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Today he learned that comedy is all about timing.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too soon?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a fine line between stupid and clever.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad time to be a dumb weirdo.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the big deal? He had a fake knife not a fake gun: isn't that what you anti-gun crusaders want?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gilbert Gottfried has come from beyond to enter the chat.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: What's the big deal? He had a fake knife not a fake gun: isn't that what you anti-gun crusaders want?


Crusade my foot up your ass
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

Not Another Teen Movie | Janie's Got A Gun
Youtube gsJjz1v20qg

Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this kid is going places, jail, prison, rehab...
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess some people just dont get cosplay
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: Bad time to be a dumb weirdo.


I'm sure before this is all over me and lots of other people will be involuntarily committed.
On the upside I'm sure I'll be out priced of an apartment with a few years.  So. Meh. fark it.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone imitate half-rate art? I has a confuze.

Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: [Fark user image 299x169][Fark user image 299x169]


Those dinosaurs are scary.

/i tried to post without using a cuss word
//the site got angry at me for using the word swear, so i thought
///no, i tried to cuss
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Why would anyone imitate half-rate art? I has a confuze.

[pictures.abebooks.com image 453x500]


chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: He is going to hear a lot of, "in this day and age" and "in these times"


It's Florida so I doubt it'll be that coherent
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Klyukva: What's the big deal? He had a fake knife not a fake gun: isn't that what you anti-gun crusaders want?


kluyva identifies himself as a gun crusader right away.  noted.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Today he learned that comedy is all about timing.


Tragedy plus time
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some of the actors who appeared in this film, just so we don't forget.

/hmm, don't know why these are so large
//the images
///no present-day pics needed, thx
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Why would anyone imitate half-rate art? I has a confuze.

[pictures.abebooks.com image 453x500]


You thought Scream had artistic value? WTF?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So the kid with an absentee convicted criminal Father, drug abusing Mother, who constantly ditches school, is frequently bullied and fighting, who goes around with boxing gloves trying to pick fights, cuts his face, sexual harasses women, and goes around egging and even shooting people with bbs, despite police 'knowing' him, never gets in trouble...

But wear a Halloween costume to school and everyone panics?

Sounds about right.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mugato: This kid needs a beating.


Probably gonna get a couple. At least when I was in high school the punishment upon return to school from other kids would be way worse than anything the school or parents handed out for that kind of bullshiat.
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I fully confess I did something like that in college...we had power outage, so I had some fun scaring people with my knock-off Scream mask.

/Did not have a fake weapon, though.
//I miss 1997.


Yeah. That would have been funny 20+ years ago.
 
