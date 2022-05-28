 Skip to content
(The New Yorker)   How to cover the news that everyone already knows and no one wants to see   (newyorker.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It just gets sader.
🥺
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's been widely reported that Uvalde spends 40% of their budget on the police, but nobody has pointed out that the other 60% is spent on toner ink.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Unbelievable. They still have a local newspaper that publishes twice a week.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It is a very appropriate front page. It truly  catches the emotion of the event.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And every carrier's hands were black from that particular edition that day.
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Spending 40% on a troupe of pants-shiatting, cosplaying cowards. If they have *any* sort of sense they'll disband that whole clown crew.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stop saying barricaded. The door was locked. If it had been barricaded then the cops unlocking the door would have done nothing/very little.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Does Sinclair have papers?  If so, they could have Biden on the front page with a smoking AR-15 saying "I did that!".
 
BBH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Stop saying barricaded. The door was locked. If it had been barricaded then the cops unlocking the door would have done nothing/very little.


Most of the doors, in newer schools, would open outwards, in case of fire.
 
