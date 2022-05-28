 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Rummage in the couch cushions for the $333k per month mortgage, and your spectacular new home awaits at the top of the glass funicular   (zillow.com) divider line
33
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

901 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2022 at 8:17 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a little small, but I guess I could make it work.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Definitely an over-the-top, property devoted to excess in property values. Can respect the weird sense of royal hedonism there.

My only complaint is that they could clearly save some motor wear if they took the boulders out of the elevator. Go for the titanium and diamond-studded stool option

<starts eating some ramen>

I swear, some rich people...
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The main road is above the house, so it looks like you just park and walk in the front door, and the guest house is at the bottom of the funicular.

Sin_City_Superhero: It's a little small, but I guess I could make it work.


Park a couple of double wides in the drive and you're all set.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The listing says the property tax alone would be $580k a year. In the UK it would be about £5k at most.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tom Cruise should have gone there in "Oblivion".
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
65 million for 5 acres with no room to bash utv's or dirt bikes, raise goats and chickens and whatevers, build a nice 200 yard range to plink at, hike for a few hours, etc.  I'll pass.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's coastal erosion like there?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: It's a little small, but I guess I could make it work.


That's what I thought but the servants' quarters are totally inadequate. I mean, I have a heart.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: What's coastal erosion like there?


Well it's a lake, not an ocean, and built on rock, so I'd think it's got a billion years or so left.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget to factor in the cost of removing all those stock photo models.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pretty good with inflation and all.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think that is the first time I've ever seen a real estate listing that had actual people modeling the house.  It's weird.

Also...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/theyrethesamepicture.jpg
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When Earth finely kills humanity it will be well deserved.
 
Valter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I misread that as $333k mortgage.

Heck ass damn no. You couldn't pay me to live in that money pit.
 
Hoarseman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did I read that right, 8 bedrooms and 2 half baths?
So, do you just wander off into the woods to shiat?
Do you bathe by jumping into a cold lake?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Built in 19972016

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Definitely an over-the-top, property devoted to excess in property values. Can respect the weird sense of royal hedonism there.

My only complaint is that they could clearly save some motor wear if they took the boulders out of the elevator. Go for the titanium and diamond-studded stool option

<starts eating some ramen>

I swear, some rich people...


Meh. Those rich people paid out tens of millions for labor to build that thing, and millions more to manufacture the materials. Maintaining it likely requires three to four full time jobs worth of hours per year. A lot of people getting paid on this.  It's better than keeping it in the bank and dying with it.
 
Valter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hoarseman: Did I read that right, 8 bedrooms and 2 half baths?
So, do you just wander off into the woods to shiat?
Do you bathe by jumping into a cold lake?


Judging by the photographs that does seem accurate.

Then again I'm not sure those are real humans.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: When Earth finely kills humanity it will be well deserved.


Tell the people closest to you that they will deserve their death.

And the homeless lady down the street, too.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The monthly mortgage + tax + insurance equals what we bought our house for 20 years ago. Damn.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
100% chance of me leaving the oven on  by accident and burning the place down. I think I'll sink my 68 million into Tesla stock. Nothing could go wrong.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


Fitting.
 
valkore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is this the price of admission to the mega millionaires social club? Like you need a place like this to invite and entertain all your fellow millionaires, so they'll invite you to similar places in other parts of the world?

If so, that seems exhausting.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I think that is the first time I've ever seen a real estate listing that had actual people modeling the house.  It's weird.

Also...
[Fark user image image 425x278]
[Fark user image image 425x426]
/theyrethesamepicture.jpg


You'd think someone selling a $65 million property would have a security firm smart enough to stop them from posting clear pictures of kids who might not have their own security detail.
 
Valter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Built in 19972016

[Fark user image 425x318]


The year is One Billion Nine Hundred Ninety-seven Million Two-thousand Sixteen.

Could I interest you in some dubious real estate investments?
 
parrellel [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've seen documentaries about this house.

I thought it'd ended up part of the park?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's all fun until to wait to the end of the movie to pee, and then have to take the 1 mph closed funicular to the bathroom on the second floor.
 
Watubi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In before someone says they can buy that for $250k in bumfark USA
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

How much for just one room?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lots of glass panels means lots of ways for water to leak in sooner or later. All it takes is a teensy-tiny breach through the caulking after a good rainshower, and before you know it, Mister Black Mold has moved in.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I think that is the first time I've ever seen a real estate listing that had actual people modeling the house.  It's weird.



I've often thought that listing photos should have people to give you a much better idea of the size of rooms.

Of course you'd start to see very small models hired to make the rooms look bigger.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MillionDollarMo: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 768x576]

Fitting.


It's for those cloudy nights when you can't see Moonlight.
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If every bedroom was rented out at $10,000 each per week... that $80,000 a week still wouldn't pay the mortgage. And they'd have to share bathrooms. And pay Alice the housekeeper. And share a kitchen - Alice cleans, she doesn't cook.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.