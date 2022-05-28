 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Have it your way at Burger King. No. Really. Come in and make it your way. Ain't nobody here   (wtae.com)
    Fast food, Employment  
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Make yourself a Whopper your way


Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I bet all the teenagers were just in the freezer, smoking pot.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Special Orders
First thing I thought of.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There's a Jack in the Box by my parents house that has a lot of problems.  I got stuck in a drive through line for 30 minutes before they even started taking orders. I finally started to back up out of the line after the car behind me also got frustrated.  Their parking lot was full of people waiting from ordering inside.

And it wasn't a fluke. My step dad, even though I warned him, went there the other day and said he waited an hour.

There's not enough people working. Frankly they should close in room or drive through if it's that bad just to at least help the people out a bit.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would have called the cops and waited.  People could be locked in the freezer for all I know.  Then I would have gotten free BK food for a year or something.  So maybe a couple of burgers.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, they were there.
You just didn't notice the glazed eyes in the walk-in participating in an age-old ritual..

//well, since the 60s...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pittsburgh's Action News 4 learned that the single employee who showed up for their shift that day just left. A manager eventually showed up to lock the doors until the restaurant could be staffed.

That poor manager; with nobody there he was only able to berate himself for his own failures.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Briem said that when COVID-19 hit, many Americans who were able to retire chose to do that, and the large numbers of student workers that were seen in the past are not returning to the workforce.

It's not that they aren't returning to the workforce.  It's that they aren't returning to work for companies only willing to pay the lowest possible wages.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why didn't he do the work?
I love the stupidity of theses fark balls. fark them in their faces.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty typical with fast food places here. Not McDonald's, they farking care about the cardboard they call food.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BK Tee-Vee commercial
But I wanted table service!!
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could've just been closed and they didn't lock the doors?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have been advised by the franchisee of this location that the shift leader had to leave due to a family emergency and sent the team home.

So if the shift leader has to leave work, the place has to shut down? I find that hard to believe unless the rest of the employees are so unreliable, but what does that say about them.
 
Bluemoons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stopped in at the burger King closest to my home one day because I had worked through lunch, and a whopper sounded good. Pulled into the drive-thru, and sat there for a minute or two before I finally said "hello!?" Was informed that they closed at 3:00pm. It was 3:01 and there were 4 or 5 cars in front of me. Managed to sweet talk the manager into feeding a starving working man (more flies with honey) and not only got a freshly made whopper, she threw in a shake because they were shutting the machine down. It's amazing how much stuff you can get done when you're not a complete and total asshole.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Goldarn it, I came here to suggest that. I once worked at a burger joint with no "dining room" and when a customer came to the window and nobody showed up, that was what was going on. Or maybe there were only two workers there (a certain two) and they were in the back room screwing on the floor.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pittsburgh's Action News 4! "Still faster than the cops"
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kinda weird that the guy went through a likely empty parking lot, got no response at the drive through, then decided, "hey I should try to go inside" instead of coming to the conclusion that they were closed and moving along.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jack in the Box. Working my way through the first 2 years of college.

Was awesome.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Makin that special sauce
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Some people advocate a different approach and seem to get good service

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Burger Rapture? Oblig;.
motherjones.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I walked into a jack in the box. Stood at the cashier station, waiting for someone to come take my order.
No one came. Then I noticed an other door.  It said sorry temporarily closed.
Don't know why I didn't try to make food. 😆
This was like two years or more before c19.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
BK has on two occasions in the past six months allowed me to place a mobile order for pickup when the local store was closed/unstaffed. I don't order all that often, but unless I want to drive 20 to 30 minutes away, I've only got them and three other fast food places. Amusingly, now that Arby's decided to sell a burger, they're the most reliable and arguably the best option for a fast food burger near by.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yeap. The Wendys near me suffers the same fate. I think they are now offering UP TO 12.50 an hour,

Yet there is a healthy line of cars wrapped around the building waiting the 30 mins to get food most days at most hours. Given the average order for two combos is close to $20, I don't see how they are crunching the numbers and not realizing paying $15 an hour just to get more customers thru doesn't work out.
 
aurorous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Out of 4 BK's in My town 5 years ago 3 of them have closed. 2 of them in the last 6 months. I like whoppers but it's not worth the drive.
 
darinwil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Although I like to get a Croissan'wich every now and again, it's unfortunate that the company is not doing that great so not having enough employees to stay open isn't surprising. Some locations are really good but there are many more that just really suck.
 
darinwil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ha! I usually like to make copycat recipes, so when I was searching for the proper spelling of Croissan'wich, there was a copycat recipe that I threw into the background to read later. "Two, you can use whatever breakfast meat you're feeling: veggie bacon, homemade turkey sausage" wtf? Who is thinking I want a greasy delicious breakfast sandwich, let's use vegetable bacon??
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

yeap. The Wendys near me suffers the same fate. I think they are now offering UP TO 12.50 an hour,

Yet there is a healthy line of cars wrapped around the building waiting the 30 mins to get food most days at most hours. Given the average order for two combos is close to $20, I don't see how they are crunching the numbers and not realizing paying $15 an hour just to get more customers thru doesn't work out.


Because franchises are scams.  You pay for the right to be one. Which is odd. Business people don't like taxes.  But they don't see fees are taxes too.  Business people are legitimately stupid.
🤷‍♂
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Some idiot who has never struggled or worked hard in their life: "well if they don't like it, why don't they just get a better job?!"

Workers: "ok." *gets better jobs, is sure to tell all their friends, family and anyone who will listen about the low pay and working conditions*

Some idiot who has never struggled or worked hard in their life: "Wait! No! Not like that!"
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Some idiot who has never struggled or worked hard in their life: "well if they don't like it, why don't they just get a better job?!"

Workers: "ok." *gets better jobs, is sure to tell all their friends, family and anyone who will listen about the low pay and working conditions*

Some idiot who has never struggled or worked hard in their life: "Wait! No! Not like that!"


/thread
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Table service AND MTV's Dan Cortese? BK used to have everything!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Some idiot who has never struggled or worked hard in their life: "well if they don't like it, why don't they just get a better job?!"

Workers: "ok." *gets better jobs, is sure to tell all their friends, family and anyone who will listen about the low pay and working conditions*

Some idiot who has never struggled or worked hard in their life: "Wait! No! Not like that!"


In all fairness, they think it's your job to help them get back the nearly million bucks they spent to be a franchise owner.
Their doing you a favor letting you produce the money to recoupe their money.
How dare you be ungrateful for such an opportunity?
 
