(Whiskey Riff) Hero Mom saves toddler from Winnie the Pooh   (whiskeyriff.com) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh bother.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saved the kid from an important life lesson, you mean.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She ran outside topless, baby in hand, and scared the bald eagle away.

Not good nudity, I get it.  But scary boobs?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: You can actually go up and slap a black bear and they won't attack. Just gotta look em dead in the eyes the whole time.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perkele!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Fun fact: You can actually go up and slap a black bear and they won't attack. Just gotta look em dead in the eyes the whole time.


What are you trying to get gullible people killed?  You "forgot" to mention you need to be masturbating with the other hand
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Juniper?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, stop living in the farking woods. Your not farking Paul Bunyan, you gentrification spending hipster dick farks.
Also....homes are not worth 1.6 million dollars.  No matter what you all scumbags have decided.  fark heads.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I didn't know Pooh did blackface

Next thing you'll tell me he's running for VA Governor
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
President xi?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We're going on a bear hunt, we're going to catch a big one!
 
FlyingBacon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I thought the article about Xi Jinping.

/leaving pretty disappointing.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A riff? What?
 
The Ocho
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If we lived in the woods, this would totally be my daughter. But that's because we've conditioned her with our 150lbs Newfie. He's like our own little black bear.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Subtonic: Fun fact: You can actually go up and slap a black bear and they won't attack. Just gotta look em dead in the eyes the whole time.

What are you trying to get gullible people killed?  You "forgot" to mention you need to be masturbating with the other hand


Well, that goes without saying. But you have to make sure Lake Shore Drive is playing in the background.

Well I'm slappin' that bear on LSD, just slappin' that bear on LSD, slappin' that great ole bear

*piano solo*
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Subtonic: Fun fact: You can actually go up and slap a black bear and they won't attack. Just gotta look em dead in the eyes the whole time.

What are you trying to get gullible people killed?  You "forgot" to mention you need to be masturbating with the other hand


That's called "the stranger."
 
Veloram
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Subtonic: Fun fact: You can actually go up and slap a black bear and they won't attack. Just gotta look em dead in the eyes the whole time.

What are you trying to get gullible people killed?  You "forgot" to mention you need to be masturbating with the other hand


Anyone who walks up to an apex predator and slaps it gets what they deserve
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Fun fact: You can actually go up and slap a black bear and they won't attack. Just gotta look em dead in the eyes the whole time.


Um, yeah.  Good luck with that.  I'm curious about the bear.  350 lbs is a goddam big black bear, in May particularly.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Subtonic: Fun fact: You can actually go up and slap a black bear and they won't attack. Just gotta look em dead in the eyes the whole time.

What are you trying to get gullible people killed?  You "forgot" to mention you need to be masturbating with the other hand


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Veloram: johnny_vegas: Subtonic: Fun fact: You can actually go up and slap a black bear and they won't attack. Just gotta look em dead in the eyes the whole time.

What are you trying to get gullible people killed?  You "forgot" to mention you need to be masturbating with the other hand

Anyone who walks up to an apex predator and slaps it gets what they deserve


Slap me while I'm 'batin and I'll splooge  all over you
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What were they doing in China?

/dnrtfa
 
