Passing a fake five dollar bill at a gas station? Hope the clown figurines were worth it
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Other people that could be doing garage sales can be really taken advantage of and during these times


I'm on it!  Got my movie-prop cash on order.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who makes a fake $5. The return on that has to be tiny for the risk involved.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can make a perfect fake five dollar bill, totally indistinguishable from the real thing. I'm selling them for six dollars.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I filled up my tank at the garage sale the other day.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Who makes a fake $5. The return on that has to be tiny for the risk involved.


It's movie (and TV) prop money. All those stacks of 100's you see in the movies? Props.

It's pretty easy to tell the difference between a prop and real deal. They use a different kind of paper and the real deal is printed using the intaglio (they squish the paper between 2 printing plates) method.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Gubbo: Who makes a fake $5. The return on that has to be tiny for the risk involved.

It's movie (and TV) prop money. All those stacks of 100's you see in the movies? Props.

It's pretty easy to tell the difference between a prop and real deal. They use a different kind of paper and the real deal is printed using the intaglio (they squish the paper between 2 printing plates) method.


Yeah. I'm aware that tv money isn't real. It actually literally says it on the notes. You can buy them on Amazon.

But if you're trying to counterfeit. $100s get a lot of attention. Those have to be perfect.

But a $5. Nobody will look at a 5. And they also won't look at a 10 or 20
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I noticed the Circle K stopped using the pen on twenties.  I guess it's because they're overworked and understaffed.

If I could commit such a crime without sweating profusely and then laughing hysterically right after, I'd do it when the line is six deep and the person at the counter is yelling that her EBT (food stamps) card allows her to purchase beer.  "It says so on the chip!"
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The payoff for a garage sale is getting shiat out of your house without it going to a landfill. Any actual money received is a bonus. Less unsold stuff to put away at the end of the day is double bonus.

If someone gave me movie money at a garage sale, the laugh I'd have would be worth more than the money.

/unless I didn't notice it was fake, tried to use it, and some pig put his knee on my neck until I was dead
//then I'd rather have the real cash
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what got George Floyd killed
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always look at each bill before completing the transaction.

NSFW language:

My Cousin Vinny - Vinny Collects - Clip #11
Youtube PuuxJx7fMNI
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gubbo: iheartscotch: Gubbo: Who makes a fake $5. The return on that has to be tiny for the risk involved.

It's movie (and TV) prop money. All those stacks of 100's you see in the movies? Props.

It's pretty easy to tell the difference between a prop and real deal. They use a different kind of paper and the real deal is printed using the intaglio (they squish the paper between 2 printing plates) method.

Yeah. I'm aware that tv money isn't real. It actually literally says it on the notes. You can buy them on Amazon.

But if you're trying to counterfeit. $100s get a lot of attention. Those have to be perfect.

But a $5. Nobody will look at a 5. And they also won't look at a 10 or 20


That's why, at least the US, they use the special paper for the real deal. A real bill will always feel different because of the special paper and the special printing method.

I imagine that you are absolutely correct as to the denominations being faked.

/ Fun Fact: a lot of in the United States, won't take anything higher than a $20.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Its Detroit man.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

IgG4: That's what got George Floyd killed


That was never actually proven.
After the cops took him into custody and tortured him to death, everything else was forgotten.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good. Most GS stuff is horder crap and should just be set on fire along with all that other trash.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Good. Most GS stuff is horder crap and should just be set on fire along with all that other trash.


You sound bitter. They wouldn't take your $5  movie prop bill?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Its Detroit man.


Royal oak, upper-middle class for the most part, but just a couple miles north of Detroit proper

/Doesn't change anything, just being pedantic
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Gubbo: iheartscotch: Gubbo: Who makes a fake $5. The return on that has to be tiny for the risk involved.

It's movie (and TV) prop money. All those stacks of 100's you see in the movies? Props.

It's pretty easy to tell the difference between a prop and real deal. They use a different kind of paper and the real deal is printed using the intaglio (they squish the paper between 2 printing plates) method.

Yeah. I'm aware that tv money isn't real. It actually literally says it on the notes. You can buy them on Amazon.

But if you're trying to counterfeit. $100s get a lot of attention. Those have to be perfect.

But a $5. Nobody will look at a 5. And they also won't look at a 10 or 20

That's why, at least the US, they use the special paper for the real deal. A real bill will always feel different because of the special paper and the special printing method.

I imagine that you are absolutely correct as to the denominations being faked.

/ Fun Fact: a lot of in the United States, won't take anything higher than a $20.


The feel of the paper is actually the easiest thing to fake.

The raised ink, microprinting, security strips, watermarks, color change for higher denominations. Those are the security features that are difficult
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cautionflag: waxbeans: Good. Most GS stuff is horder crap and should just be set on fire along with all that other trash.

You sound bitter. They wouldn't take your $5  movie prop bill?


Not at all. GSs annoy me. As do pawnshops and Ebay.
Table flip.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Gubbo: Who makes a fake $5. The return on that has to be tiny for the risk involved.

It's movie (and TV) prop money. All those stacks of 100's you see in the movies? Props.

It's pretty easy to tell the difference between a prop and real deal. They use a different kind of paper and the real deal is printed using the intaglio (they squish the paper between 2 printing plates) method.


It's easier to tell than that. Prop money has to be <= 3/4 or >= 1.5 times the size of real money.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is the headline a joke I don't get?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's a fine line between legal tender and chicken tender, and that's how you walk that tightrope.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: That's why, at least the US, they use the special paper for the real deal.


It's cotton paper. Currency testing pens work because they mark the starches (IIRC) in regular paper, but not in cotton paper. The UV note testers work in a similar way, regular paper fluoresces but cotton paper does not.

/Honourable mention to the tune Rock 'n' Roll by Mos Def which explicitly links slavery to this fact with the line "tenders to your cotton money".
 
