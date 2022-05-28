 Skip to content
(TaxProf)   Ex-girlfriend of brother of professor's wife convicted in murder for hire killing of professor by hitman who is the father of her children. Confused? You won't be on the next episode of Soap   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The hitman is also the father of her children?

"Murder for hire killing by hitman" is the name of my second and entirely redundant They Might Be Giants cover band.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Okay, but which one is Amanda Clarke?
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who's on first?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks subby
Now I have the theme stuck in my head
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Will little Timmy ever be rescued from that well?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The last episode of Soap aired 41 years ago, Subby. Thanks for keepin' it fresh.
 
nucal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

buravirgil: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 542x406]


Mary Hartman! Mary Hartman!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 850x478]


Just so you know...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can't operate on this boy, he's my son.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The last episode of Soap aired 41 years ago, Subby. Thanks for keepin' it fresh.


I've read variations of this for the past few weeks. The intarwebnets has weaponized it. Probably picked up by a service or used by a streaming person lately.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The last episode of Soap aired 41 years ago, Subby. Thanks for keepin' it fresh.


It does seem to have completely supplanted the 'Aristocrats' meme.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I remember listening to a podcast about this crime. The hit men left a trail that Hansel and Gretel would have been proud of.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nicoffeine: The Pope of Manwich Village: The last episode of Soap aired 41 years ago, Subby. Thanks for keepin' it fresh.

I've read variations of this for the past few weeks. The intarwebnets has weaponized it. Probably picked up by a service or used by a streaming person lately.


Google says it's free on Tubi and crackle. Might have to start watching it. Been a while.
 
aagrajag
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buravirgil: hugram: [Fark user image 850x478]

Just so you know...
[Fark user image image 377x259]


Why remove him? That cameo is probably the least offensive thing that asshole ever did in his miserable life, and that movie sucked.
 
