(NBC Washington)   The increasingly desperate search for a proper Uvalde scapegoat continues
90
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here's an easy answer, blame the guns.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ultimately people will lose their jobs over this. But that's all. Then? Brushed under the rug.


All of it. The 40% of the budget? A SWAT team which did nothing? The racist, fat mayor calling out Beto for "politicizing" this terrorism, at a press conference held exclusively by Republican politicians? Yeah. All of it will be lost in time. Like tears in rain..time to die.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That article a hot mess of scattered tidbits.

So let me sum up. Rule 1, immediately engage the shooter.
They didn't follow Rule 1.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clownshoes. But no one's laughing.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: Ultimately people will lose their jobs over this. But that's all. Then? Brushed under the rug.


All of it. The 40% of the budget? A SWAT team which did nothing? The racist, fat mayor calling out Beto for "politicizing" this terrorism, at a press conference held exclusively by Republican politicians? Yeah. All of it will be lost in time. Like tears in rain..time to die.


Settle down Roy.
Job losses are just the start - this Master class in cowardice is going to spawn a tidal wave of lawsuits.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're scrambling now to blame someone else and try to cover up the truth. But the truth is coming out and it's proving difficult to hide. And almost no one is backing them up. Heck even the Conservative Reddit page is pissed at them. Lots of Republicans are pissed at them. Other police departments are pissed at them.

This needs an outside agency to investigate because people are trying to cover their butts now and the full truth may never come to light without an investigation.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Within two minutes, three officers entered the same door and four others entered moments later as the first three attempted to reach the classroom.

"The three initial police officers that arrived went directly to the door and to receive grazing wounds at that time from the suspect while the door was closed," McCraw said."


And it was THAT EXACT FARKING MOMENT when the cops at the door should have kept the shooter's attention while someone went around to the outside window and killed him.

(no, I didn't sleep at a Holiday Inn last night.)
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: puffy999: Ultimately people will lose their jobs over this. But that's all. Then? Brushed under the rug.


All of it. The 40% of the budget? A SWAT team which did nothing? The racist, fat mayor calling out Beto for "politicizing" this terrorism, at a press conference held exclusively by Republican politicians? Yeah. All of it will be lost in time. Like tears in rain..time to die.

Settle down Roy.
Job losses are just the start - this Master class in cowardice is going to spawn a tidal wave of lawsuits.


The Supremes have already ruled multiple times that it's not the job of cops to save people.
And cops enerally have immunity.

So, I take it back. The city will lose some money. I doubt anyone loses their job.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<grinds_my_gears-it's_you_america.jpg>
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's blame the media for all the negative coverage.
I mean the shooters are just trying to free people from the eminent collapse of civilization right?

Just in case
/s
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Private_Citizen: puffy999: Ultimately people will lose their jobs over this. But that's all. Then? Brushed under the rug.


All of it. The 40% of the budget? A SWAT team which did nothing? The racist, fat mayor calling out Beto for "politicizing" this terrorism, at a press conference held exclusively by Republican politicians? Yeah. All of it will be lost in time. Like tears in rain..time to die.

Settle down Roy.
Job losses are just the start - this Master class in cowardice is going to spawn a tidal wave of lawsuits.

The Supremes have already ruled multiple times that it's not the job of cops to save people.
And cops enerally have immunity.

So, I take it back. The city will lose some money. I doubt anyone loses their job.


Both will happen
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That must've been one heck of a door if the only means of bypassing it was with the key.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame the fact that we allow right wingers franchise.

There is no time or place in the world where right wingers were good people that helped their country. It's literally never happened. They're a toxic terrorist poison that ruins everything it touches. Everything.

Notice how similar they are to Putin followers? Notice how many love Putin regardless of his orc behavior. Yeah. That's what the right wing is. In America and everywhere it's allowed to flourish.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: puffy999: Private_Citizen: puffy999: Ultimately people will lose their jobs over this. But that's all. Then? Brushed under the rug.


All of it. The 40% of the budget? A SWAT team which did nothing? The racist, fat mayor calling out Beto for "politicizing" this terrorism, at a press conference held exclusively by Republican politicians? Yeah. All of it will be lost in time. Like tears in rain..time to die.

Settle down Roy.
Job losses are just the start - this Master class in cowardice is going to spawn a tidal wave of lawsuits.

The Supremes have already ruled multiple times that it's not the job of cops to save people.
And cops enerally have immunity.

So, I take it back. The city will lose some money. I doubt anyone loses their job.

Both will happen


Actually curious, how strong are Texas police unions?

I know workers have virtually no rights in the state, but police unions are quite different elsewhere, even in most red states they have their thumb on the local governments.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah, but assuming all the kids were already dead, he made the right call. After all, that's really what geometry is: the logical conclusions based on some given assumptions.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nobody politicize this problem that exists because of politics.
 
Sentient
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Love the wording. "Barricaded himself behind a locked door" sounds so much more dramatic than "closed and locked the door".
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I didn't see a thread on the protests in Houston so check it out.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTdWwvVha/?k=1

People seem to be pissed.
 
Abox
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wademh: That article a hot mess of scattered tidbits.

So let me sum up. Rule 1, immediately engage the shooter.
They didn't follow Rule 1.


Get a smoke grenade in there.  Clearly not a CoD player.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

puffy999: Ultimately people will lose their jobs over this. But that's all. Then? Brushed under the rug.


All of it. The 40% of the budget? A SWAT team which did nothing? The racist, fat mayor calling out Beto for "politicizing" this terrorism, at a press conference held exclusively by Republican politicians? Yeah. All of it will be lost in time. Like tears in rain..time to die.


According to this article, it was one border patrol agent that went in with no backup that killed the SOB.

https://nypost.com/2022/05/25/elite-border-patrol-agent-killed-texas-school-shooter-salvador-ramos-reports/

According to this article he was shot in the head but kept fighting until he killed the murderer.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/crime/see-it-picture-shows-shrapnel-wound-on-uvalde-hero-border-patrol-cops-head
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image image 489x739]


That's not a difficult decision.

The demographic makeup of the Uvalde PD likely matches that of the local populace.

The GOP will happily throw "a few bad apple" cops with Latin-sounding surnames under the bus. "Daniel Rodriguez" is wayyyy less defensible to the GOP base than "Derek Chauvin"
 
beakerxf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image image 489x739]


Is it that hard of a choice? The Uvalde police all have names that immediately trigger the "they must be an illegal" in the minds of their core demographic.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

puffy999: Ultimately people will lose their jobs over this. But that's all. Then? Brushed under the rug.


All of it. The 40% of the budget? A SWAT team which did nothing? The racist, fat mayor calling out Beto for "politicizing" this terrorism, at a press conference held exclusively by Republican politicians? Yeah. All of it will be lost in time. Like tears in rain..time to die.


The active shooter training that explicitly trained cops to protect innocent lives above their own?  Worthless.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: puffy999: Ultimately people will lose their jobs over this. But that's all. Then? Brushed under the rug.


All of it. The 40% of the budget? A SWAT team which did nothing? The racist, fat mayor calling out Beto for "politicizing" this terrorism, at a press conference held exclusively by Republican politicians? Yeah. All of it will be lost in time. Like tears in rain..time to die.

According to this article, it was one border patrol agent that went in with no backup that killed the SOB.

https://nypost.com/2022/05/25/elite-border-patrol-agent-killed-texas-school-shooter-salvador-ramos-reports/

According to this article he was shot in the head but kept fighting until he killed the murderer.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/crime/see-it-picture-shows-shrapnel-wound-on-uvalde-hero-border-patrol-cops-head


I think I hate the Texan local cops more now that they're making me praise a border patrol agent.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: I didn't see a thread on the protests in Houston so check it out.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTdWwvVha/?k=1

People seem to be pissed.


A horizonal video nested inside a vertical video nested inside a horizontal video.  No wonder they're pissed.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: That must've been one heck of a door if the only means of bypassing it was with the key.


static1.cbrimages.comView Full Size
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

puffy999: Ultimately people will lose their jobs retire with full benefits over this. But that's all. Then? Brushed under the rug.



FTFY
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: Yeah, but assuming all the kids were already dead, he made the right call. After all, that's really what geometry is: the logical conclusions based on some given assumptions.


Medics call it the Golden Hour. You can't "assume" jack shiat about how many people have survived some pretty horrific injuries in the first hour. Hell, battlefield medics will brave enemy fire to recover an injured man within that hour.

A bunch of cops sitting with their thumbs up their ass, and who had taken crises response classes 5 months before should have damn well known that.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Saw this earlier today.

https://twitter.com/deenoonandraws/status/1529871163312201728?t=v8bZl1Rsgt37KeJ0Kce-gQ&s=19
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Here are two scapegoats:

a) Lack of mental health care. And being able to use mental health care without social stigma.

b) Easy access to firearms.

And no matter how many people I vote for, and of those who get elected, the attempts to get those things changed always get shouted down by those with a vested interest in not changing them.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Here's an easy answer, blame the guns.


A gun can't pull its own trigger. But this kid should've never had access to any type of weapon.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

puffy999: maudibjr: puffy999: Private_Citizen: puffy999: Ultimately people will lose their jobs over this. But that's all. Then? Brushed under the rug.


All of it. The 40% of the budget? A SWAT team which did nothing? The racist, fat mayor calling out Beto for "politicizing" this terrorism, at a press conference held exclusively by Republican politicians? Yeah. All of it will be lost in time. Like tears in rain..time to die.

Settle down Roy.
Job losses are just the start - this Master class in cowardice is going to spawn a tidal wave of lawsuits.

The Supremes have already ruled multiple times that it's not the job of cops to save people.
And cops enerally have immunity.

So, I take it back. The city will lose some money. I doubt anyone loses their job.

Both will happen

Actually curious, how strong are Texas police unions?

I know workers have virtually no rights in the state, but police unions are quite different elsewhere, even in most red states they have their thumb on the local governments.


The police ultimately work under the authority of the local politicians.  And those politicians will work extra hard to throw the police under the bus to save their own skin.   So the city will be sued to Oblivion .  The police will be fired and hopefully those politicians will be voted out.

It's Texas so probably with another set of rightly wing politicians but it will be at least different set love the local politicians.

I really doubt anything will happen to anybody higher than that
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least the officers had a drive-thru appreciation BBQ. After all that standing around and doing nothing they deserved it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: They're scrambling now to blame someone else and try to cover up the truth. But the truth is coming out and it's proving difficult to hide. And almost no one is backing them up. Heck even the Conservative Reddit page is pissed at them. Lots of Republicans are pissed at them. Other police departments are pissed at them.


They are pissed because a major Republican talking point has been: "more guns, more police, safer schools".  This massacre just showed how untrue it is.

Not that it matters.  Between lobbying from firearms manufacturers and the firearms culture on the right, there will never be a sufficient number of politicians to successfully push for firearms restrictions.  If anything, I expect a slew of bills that will further liberalize firearm ownership starting six months down the road.  I also expect the Supreme Court to overturn a few firearm restrictions.  In a year, the per capita rate of ownership will be even higher.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

puffy999: Ultimately people will lose their jobs over this. But that's all. Then? Brushed under the rug.


All of it. The 40% of the budget? A SWAT team which did nothing? The racist, fat mayor calling out Beto for "politicizing" this terrorism, at a press conference held exclusively by Republican politicians? Yeah. All of it will be lost in time. Like tears in rain..time to die.


Beto lost any chance he had at getting elected in Texas! Not that he had much of a chance anyway
 
BigChad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What the actual fark?!?!?

"...the gunman entered the school building at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday through a back door a teacher had left propped open.
Within two minutes, three officers entered the same door and four others entered moments later as the first three attempted to reach the classroom."

And then they stood around for over an hour before the BP agents said "Fark this, we're going in".

They need to fire the entire Uvalde PD. From the top down...
 
alienated
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jimmyjackfunk: Saw this earlier today.

https://twitter.com/deenoonandraws/status/1529871163312201728?t=v8bZl1Rsgt37KeJ0Kce-gQ&s=19


Thanks for the share , but it just makes me even more angry , if that is possible.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wademh: That article a hot mess of scattered tidbits.

So let me sum up. Rule 1, immediately engage the shooter.
They didn't follow Rule 1.


Bingo
 
Rob4127
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: The GOP will happily throw "a few bad apple" cops with Latin-sounding surnames under the bus. "Daniel Rodriguez" is wayyyy less defensible to the GOP base than "Derek Chauvin"


Exactly. Their "Mexican" ethnicity will be used to distinguish them from "real" 'Murican cops. Perhaps Latino/"Chicano" culture will be blamed. "These lazy Mexicans can't assimilate! We tried to train them, and they still failed to properly execute the active shooter response!"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm going to skip ahead to the endgame and blame the kids.  They could have taken responsibility and defended themselves, if only they had guns.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Therion: "Within two minutes, three officers entered the same door and four others entered moments later as the first three attempted to reach the classroom.

"The three initial police officers that arrived went directly to the door and to receive grazing wounds at that time from the suspect while the door was closed," McCraw said."


And it was THAT EXACT FARKING MOMENT when the cops at the door should have kept the shooter's attention while someone went around to the outside window and killed him.

(no, I didn't sleep at a Holiday Inn last night.)


Agreed except we are still relying on the cops ever changing account of what happened.  I'd bet my entire 401k that the so called "grazing wounds" were actually just abrasions from diving out of the way when some bullets whizzed past.  In order to actually continue to engage with the shooter they would have had to have at least a little bravery between the 3 of them.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mock26: At least the officers had a drive-thru appreciation BBQ. After all that standing around and doing nothing they deserved it.

[Fark user image image 850x632]


And yet , there it is. Something that taxes my heart even further. I'm going to look for some planet docs and pretend that the bipedals are not the dominant species.or maybe some old Barney Miller
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
children bled out while the 'good guys with guns' dithered.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pictured: The look of someone who knows they aren't buying it but doesn't give a shiat.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

puffy999: The Supremes have already ruled multiple times that it's not the job of cops to save people.
And cops enerally have immunity.

So, I take it back. The city will lose some money. I doubt anyone loses their job.


The police are not here to create disorder, they're here to preserve disorder.

Mayor Daley
 
sniderman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What's to blame?
1. Cops who waited for an hour in the hallway while children were murdered?
2. Commander on the scene who held forces back in spite of current Get Your Asses In There protocol?
3. The unidentified teacher who propped open a door, allowing the shooter access to the school?

ANSWER: THE F*CKING GUNS
 
bthom37
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: They're scrambling now to blame someone else and try to cover up the truth. But the truth is coming out and it's proving difficult to hide. And almost no one is backing them up. Heck even the Conservative Reddit page is pissed at them. Lots of Republicans are pissed at them. Other police departments are pissed at them.

This needs an outside agency to investigate because people are trying to cover their butts now and the full truth may never come to light without an investigation.


Yep, they broke kayfabe.

America is having a moment to recognize what the billions wasted on police has gotten us.
 
