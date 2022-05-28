 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Manitoba cheese truck catches fire. Where was the cheese from? Well, we know it wasn't from Wisconsin because there was no fondue lack   (winnipeg.ctvnews.ca) divider line
15
    More: Sad, Vladimir Putin, Russia, 31-year-old disabled Toronto woman, school district police chief, Trans-Canada Highway, National Rifle Association, President Vladimir Putin, fire Thursday night  
•       •       •

152 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 28 May 2022 at 5:05 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get out.gif

GTFO
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


/ upvote
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Manitoba Cheese Truckers is the premise for a new show I'm gonna pitch to the Discovery Channel.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
seriously, good one Subs!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You.

Out of the pool.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's a hit song in this, I just know it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
gifcen.comView Full Size


If the phrase "Headline of the Year" needs to appear in a thread to nominate a headline for consideration, then there it is.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Winterlight: [c.tenor.com image 498x274] [View Full Size image _x_]

/ upvote


NuclearPenguins: Subby, you magnificent bastard.


tintar: seriously, good one Subs!


bughunter: [gifcen.com image 220x193] [View Full Size image _x_]

If the phrase "Headline of the Year" needs to appear in a thread to nominate a headline for consideration, then there it is.


Sconnie here, born and bred... and I agree, great headline, subby :).
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Manitoba Cheese Truckers is the premise for a new show I'm gonna pitch to the Discovery Channel.


You could tie in a TLC show about a doctor's office that only deals with impacted colons
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I am on my way !
 
EJ25T
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Boo.

/actually not bad
//I like cheesy puns
 
Summoner101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That pun was as smooth as Velveeta, subs
 
bubbaloo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No idea where the cheese came from. Unless it was of the fromunda variety.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Manitoba Cheese Truck will cost you an extra twenty bucks, but it's worth it.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.