 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC San Diego)   "Attendant asked Quinonez to buckle her seat belt, stow her tray table down, and put on her facemask properly." She choose poorly   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
47
    More: Followup, Flight attendant, Airline, Southwest Airlines flight attendant, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Vyvianna Quinonez, Federal Aviation Administration, airline passengers, Southwest Airlines  
•       •       •

1753 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2022 at 4:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.

Amazing how many people don't understand who's in charge on an airplane.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should be banned from flying permanently.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jail for everybody farking around on a plane would be a start
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boobs.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things like this wouldn't happen if the airline crew had guns.
/runs
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should be "No Fly List" right there, with no appeal and no expiration.
 
CaptJeff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Good.

Amazing how many people don't understand who's in charge on an airplane.


This.  Flight Attendants need to realize the passengers have paid for a ticket and therefore have the right to make their own decisions.

/for legal purposes this is a joke.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: That should be "No Fly List" right there, with no appeal and no expiration.


Make sure you spell her name right, because there's  nobody else with that one.
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the passengers not punch this coont in the face until it was hamburger?
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time to start lifetime bans, with all carriers participating, for people who cause trouble on planes.  Sorry, but you punch a flight attendant, you should be taking Greyhound the rest of your life - until they ban you, too.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"breaking her teeth"

That was quite a punch. Tiger Uppercut?
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't look like she's serving any time. The perp learned nothing.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gshepnyc: It's time to start lifetime bans, with all carriers participating, for people who cause trouble on planes.  Sorry, but you punch a flight attendant, you should be taking Greyhound the rest of your life - until they ban you, too.


Actually I'd love if Walmart would ban me.
Banning people is the only power businesses have. So bring it on. Idgaf.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She chews poorly? She chose poorly? 🤷‍♀
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she's still not on the no-fly list, though.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Good.

Amazing how many people don't understand who's in charge on an airplane.


Judging by the last few years, it's the passengers. Because we've done close to nothing to keep them in check or properly punish them for their actions.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assjuice: Why did the passengers not punch this coont in the face until it was hamburger?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: gshepnyc: It's time to start lifetime bans, with all carriers participating, for people who cause trouble on planes.  Sorry, but you punch a flight attendant, you should be taking Greyhound the rest of your life - until they ban you, too.

Actually I'd love if Walmart would ban me.
Banning people is the only power businesses have. So bring it on. Idgaf.


Do you also REALLY REALLY love to gamble?
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assjuice: Why did the passengers not punch this coont in the face until it was hamburger?


Because most people aren't violent psychopaths?
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vacation Bible School: assjuice: Why did the passengers not punch this coont in the face until it was hamburger?

[Fark user image image 553x309]


No need for that. She punched a flight attendant, she wasn't having a panic attack.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
something something fighting windmills
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Vyvianna Quinonez is prohibited from flying for three years"
"woman who punched a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in the face during a flight, breaking her teeth"

How about this b*tch takes the f*cking bus for the rest of her worthless life?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When keeping it real goes wrong.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: something something fighting windmills


Showing Mercy
Youtube gQAjxGG9D8Q


Even a tilt is a mercy for some.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah, Quiznos did get pretty shiatty there near the end.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Monac
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kuta: It doesn't look like she's serving any time. The perp learned nothing.


The HEADLINE of the article is "Woman Gets 15 Months in Federal Prison...."  What did you read?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gooch: She should be banned from flying permanently.


After her flight to Diego Garcia
 
wage0048
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gooch: She should be banned from flying permanently.


She should be put in federal prison for 20 years for interfering with the flight crew.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: [i.pinimg.com image 300x300]


farker you beat me to it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Farking human garbage
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kuta: It doesn't look like she's serving any time. The perp learned nothing.


15 months, Federal.. https://apnews.com/article/politics-health-california-san-diego-b12a658541212bc1731711da508b0b9d
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She's got more time than the seditious insurrectionists! She still deserved more time.

I'm a peaceful person but not a pacifist. If she had done that to me, she would have joined me in getting medical treatment. I make her piggy, plain, fat face black and blue.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How did she think it was gonna end up for her?  Did she think the flight attendant was gonna apologize and say masks are stupid and Long Live Trump?  Then the pilot and co-pilot would come by and apologize, and there would be camera crews at the airport so she could tell her story of oppression?  Then guest spots on FOX and OAN, and of course an important job in Trump's re-election campaign, and later his administration?  Yeah, that is probably what she thought would happen.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gshepnyc: It's time to start lifetime bans, with all carriers participating, for people who cause trouble on planes.  Sorry, but you punch a flight attendant, you should be taking Greyhound the rest of your life - until they ban you, too.


You go to punch the driver and he just opens that door and gives you a push.  No passenger manifest.

"Loud? Belligerent?  Nope.  She wasn't on my bus (after mile marker 42).
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CaptJeff: edmo: Good.

Amazing how many people don't understand who's in charge on an airplane.

This.  Flight Attendants need to realize the passengers have paid for a ticket and therefore have the right to make their own decisions.

/for legal purposes this is a joke.


"I PAY YOUR SALARY!!!!"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

assjuice: Why did the passengers not punch this coont in the face until it was hamburger?


Because that's not how you get hamburger...
 
KingKauff
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: [i.pinimg.com image 300x300]


Those commercials were pure nightmare fuel. Especially on acid.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And of course she votes Republican.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Valter: LewDux: something something fighting windmills

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/gQAjxGG9D8Q?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Even a tilt is a mercy for some.


Carter U.S.M. - The Impossible Dream
Youtube -Mp6F0u-cw0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1bKjQJzgRg
 
dkimball
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Chapelle:  When keeping it real goes wrong
 
drewogatory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: gshepnyc: It's time to start lifetime bans, with all carriers participating, for people who cause trouble on planes.  Sorry, but you punch a flight attendant, you should be taking Greyhound the rest of your life - until they ban you, too.

You go to punch the driver and he just opens that door and gives you a push.  No passenger manifest.

"Loud? Belligerent?  Nope.  She wasn't on my bus (after mile marker 42).


I saw a Greyhound driver put a dude off the bus in Wisconsin at night in the winter a couple miles from town. Way before cell phones. Don't piss off the bus driver.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

austerity101: edmo: Good.

Amazing how many people don't understand who's in charge on an airplane.

Judging by the last few years, it's the passengers. Because we've done close to nothing to keep them in check or properly punish them for their actions.


Well. In years last yeah. But we've seen in the more recent years, the FAA has finally started stepping up on enforcement. More cell phone video evidence absolutely helps.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Aquapope: How did she think it was gonna end up for her? Did she think the flight attendant was gonna apologize and say masks are stupid and Long Live Trump?  Then the pilot and co-pilot would come by and apologize, and there would be camera crews at the airport so she could tell her story of oppression?  Then guest spots on FOX and OAN, and of course an important job in Trump's re-election campaign, and later his administration?  Yeah, that is probably what she thought would happen.


Don't believe 'thinking' was involved..
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I'm an American, I have Rights!"
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.