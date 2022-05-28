 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Alberta man arrested with 650kg of meth. Man faces drug charges, mockery from Florida traffickers for getting caught with such a small amount of meth   (globalnews.ca) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Alberta man, man's boat, Ted Karl Faupel, Border Patrol agents, U.S. waters, None of the claims, friend's boat  
•       •       •

6 Comments     (+0 »)
Dr. Bison
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can someone translate that into proper American measurements? That's like what, a million pounds?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"...in waters between B.C., Washington state..."

Where do they bury the survivor?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guess you can't use the excuse "the refs were on drugs!" for that "distinct kicking motion" no-goal call, can you Calgary?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bslim: Can someone translate that into proper American measurements? That's like what, a million pounds?


it's about 24 washing machines
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bslim: Can someone translate that into proper American measurements? That's like what, a million pounds?


Fark user imageView Full Size
If only there was some way to find out.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

