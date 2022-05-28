 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Superyacht's on fire, yo   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
52
    More: Fail  
52 Comments     (+0 »)
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
85 ft is not super yacht

I mean, yeah, bigger than 90% of the boats out there, but the super crowd has gone si over the top tha Aristotle Onassis (the man with whale fore skin leather seats on the barstools in his yacht) woul go WTF
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Small torpedo will extinguish that quick enough.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OhNoAnyway.jpg
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a start
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's just a regular yacht.  The super-yacht club starts at $100M
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It doesn't even have a single helicopter, Subby. And how many pools could it have possibly have had, 2?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Torquay? Which one is man with fire?

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Holy crap, that's a fire
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: It doesn't even have a single helicopter, Subby. And how many pools could it have possibly have had, 2?


Now it has one really big pool.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 650x487]

Holy crap, that's a fire


Roll Charlie around, he'll be all right.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it at least owned by a Russian?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you know the boat owner will go out of his way to ensure that no one but himself will be reimbursed for his troubles. Fixing that boat slip is going to fall on other folks.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: SoundOfOneHandWanking: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 650x487]

Holy crap, that's a fire

Roll Charlie around, he'll be all right.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 650x487]

Holy crap, that's a fire


It'll dent right out.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: Exile On Beale Street: SoundOfOneHandWanking: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 650x487]

Holy crap, that's a fire

Roll Charlie around, he'll be all right.

[Fark user image 625x351]


roll Eddie on the ground, he'll be aright.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Superyacht" has become the new "supermodel"
Absolutely lost all meaning.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Superyacht worth £6m"

LOL
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Is it at least owned by a Russian?


maybe
I don't know what the "ru" means in this url--the thing is as British as scrumpy.
I guess people who own big boats don't want that stuff public. Shells, captains, clubs, girlfriends, flagging.
Seems like Money wants a whole lot of wild, wild, west on the seas.
Still, a "reporter" should have tried harder than me and 5 minutes on a non-specific search engine.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: 85 ft is not super yacht

I mean, yeah, bigger than 90% of the boats out there, but the super crowd has gone si over the top tha Aristotle Onassis (the man with whale fore skin leather seats on the barstools in his yacht) woul go WTF


I had a super yacht I used to take in the bathtub with me.  I mean, it looked big relative to everything else.  I was six.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Superyacht" has become the new "supermodel"
Absolutely lost all meaning.


my college roommate tried to tell me he was seeing a supermodel, 15 yrs ago or so... turned out the girl had done only two shoots her entire life and was really only doing a side gig as, yes, a *hand* model.

/made 'zoolander' go up yet one more level in my lulz department
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: pounddawg: Exile On Beale Street: SoundOfOneHandWanking: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 650x487]

Holy crap, that's a fire

Roll Charlie around, he'll be all right.

[Fark user image 625x351]

roll Eddie on the ground, he'll be aright.


roll Richard on the ground, he'll be aright.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insurance job
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this like how every model is a supermodel, or every porn actor is a porn star? Every yacht is now a super yacht?
In that case, say hello to my super penis.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Superyacht" has become the new "supermodel"
Absolutely lost all meaning.


See also:

Porn star.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she had very lovely hands though, i will admit
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Is it at least owned by a Russian?


And we all know that Russian vessels all have banned brunch.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Bslim: "Superyacht" has become the new "supermodel"
Absolutely lost all meaning.

See also:

Porn star.


See also: Scream Queen
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: And you know the boat owner will go out of his way to ensure that no one but himself will be reimbursed for his troubles. Fixing that boat slip is going to fall on other folks.


The legal owner is a LLC out of Honduras that declared bankruptcy three hours ago
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But where can the yacht owner play his Christopher Cross and Steely Dan music now??
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why do I smell, besides the fumes from that fire, an attempt at insurance fraud to pay off the actual owners gambling debts?
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: baka-san: 85 ft is not super yacht

I mean, yeah, bigger than 90% of the boats out there, but the super crowd has gone si over the top tha Aristotle Onassis (the man with whale fore skin leather seats on the barstools in his yacht) woul go WTF

I had a super yacht I used to take in the bathtub with me.  I mean, it looked big relative to everything else.  I was six.


I have a "super yacht" that appears on the bath

Or so Mrs Baka tells me

A wise man knows when not to contradict
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 650x487]

Holy crap, that's a fire


To bad there was nothing near by they could have used to put out the fire.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OptionC: That's just a regular yacht.  The super-yacht club starts at $100M


yeah ive been tuna fishing on a bigger boat than that and I aint no Rockefeller
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: And you know the boat owner will go out of his way to ensure that no one but himself will be reimbursed for his troubles. Fixing that boat slip is going to fall on other folks.

The legal owner is a LLC out of Honduras that declared bankruptcy three hours ago


Cartel boat, then.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 650x487]

Holy crap, that's a fire


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
85 foot?
A real throatwobbler mangrove would have a boat like that as a tender boat.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the yacht rock parodies:
Michael McDonald "What a Fool Will Eat" (An Ode to Nachos).
Youtube vX2J6mceWic
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 650x487]

Holy crap, that's a fire


A superfire, even.

Also:
Supernaut (2020 Remaster)
Youtube nUb0QaDjP78
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Trik: Insurance job


My very first thought.

One thing, the only thing, I'll give the Daily Fail is that they post really good pictures.
 
Pert
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Torquay? Which one is man with fire?

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 400x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pert: Unobtanium: Torquay? Which one is man with fire?

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 400x300]

[Fark user image 360x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


cstonline.netView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Will Roger's Lariat: Still, a "reporter" should have tried harder than me and 5 minutes on a non-specific search engine.


1. It's the Daily Fail.  You have too high a standard.
2. Even though it's the Daily Fail, they still have lawyers.  Someone probably put the kibosh on revealing the owner.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not so super now
 
oopsboom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"85 foot superyacht worth 6 million"
russian oligarch spokesman:  those are rookie numbers

"environmental damage from 9 tons of diesel"
big oil spokesman: those are rookie numbers
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is that drone part of th yacht fire? It's cool to have your own drone, but it seems to be too big for the yacht, so it may just be flying over it.
 
August11
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In Saudi Arabia that's known as a skiff.
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: pounddawg: Exile On Beale Street: SoundOfOneHandWanking: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 650x487]

Holy crap, that's a fire

Roll Charlie around, he'll be all right.

[Fark user image 625x351]

roll Eddie on the ground, he'll be aright.

roll Richard on the ground, he'll be aright.


And check on Aunt Bunny to make sure she can get down the stairs okay.
 
Oak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA:

"SuperYacht Times says the boat, which is not currently for sale, has a top speed of 30 knots (34mph), and a fuel capacity of 8,400 litres."

I bet they'll listen to offers.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can't sanction and take it if it's insuranced out suckers!!!

Also great, now everyone has to figure out how to roll coal better than that. 9 tonnes of diesel fark you
 
