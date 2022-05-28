 Skip to content
(New Statesman)   Welcome to New York's "hipster wars" between progressive Brooklyn and transgressive Manhattan. Is this where they fight each other ironically?
bostonguy [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
I'm not sure, but I don't think that article is using the word "transgressive" properly.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
In American cultural and intellectual life, New York City sets the tone.

Intellectual, perhaps. But Los Angeles sets the cultural tone. (For better or worse.)

There is tech money sloshing around in the Manhattan scene, too. Some use the cash from foundations attached to conservative venture-capitalist Peter Thiel to put on festivals of "transgressive" film. Supporters hail the resurgence of art that refuses to trade in its power to shock in exchange for adherence to political dogma.

Does this British writer even know the US? Manhattan is hardly a bastion of dudebro libertarianism.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

bostonguy: In American cultural and intellectual life, New York City sets the tone.

Intellectual, perhaps. But Los Angeles sets the cultural tone. (For better or worse.)


But Boston is still the hub of the universe.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
But New York City's intellectual landscape is increasingly split between two warring scenes, divided by geography, aesthetics and politics. Which of these prevails could affect whether America shifts right or remains where it is.

Jesus Christ. This isn't just navel gazing, it's being absorbed by one's own navel and then re-emerging to the world through one's own ass. See if you can invent even higher stakes for your next bit of self-important blather, asshat.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
46 minutes ago  
I'm so hip I moved out of Williamsburg in 1997.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  
I'm so old I don't even know what "transgressive" means. Does it have to do with trans people? Don't cancel me.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  
Summoner101
43 minutes ago  
Did you hear about that hipster that went to the ER for burns?

He fell in to a campfire before it was cool.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
42 minutes ago  
The father of hipsterdom:

The movement turned out to be racist one.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
40 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: The father of hipsterdom:

The movement turned out to be racist one.


the concept 'hipster' has been around since well before he was even born
 
DarkSoulNoHope
40 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: The father of hipsterdom:

The movement turned out to be racist one.


Is he the Final Boss of the Hipsters?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
39 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: The father of hipsterdom:

The movement turned out to be racist one.

the concept 'hipster' has been around since well before he was even born


I'm just going by his claims which I always assumed they were lies, but he is *a* hipster for sure.  Same guys who rat you out to HR because you made fun of their fixies at work or something.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Is he the Final Boss of the Hipsters?


GIS for "hipster boss."

DarkSoulNoHope
37 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: The father of hipsterdom:

The movement turned out to be racist one.

the concept 'hipster' has been around since well before he was even born


The modern concept of the Hipster has not though, unless you think people of the Goth subculture are the same people who sacked Rome.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
36 minutes ago  
These "downtown" types as described just sound like opportunists using nihilism as an excuse for being selfish, sh*tty people. There's nothing avant-garde or admirable about that. "They don't judge" is a useless position in a world filled with Nazis.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  
Humans often separate into tribes and then engage in conflict with each other.
 
oldfarthenry
33 minutes ago  
ESB: so I didn't bother cutting my hair for the last 2 years cuz of some flu/pandemic thingee and my office closed forcing me to work from home which caused me to lose 30 lbs (dog walking, easier portion control). A few weeks ago I impulse-bought a Jetson e-bike at Costco which I ride hither & yon. The other day I saw my own reflection in a store window & realized I've inadvertently turned hipster. Quite embarrassing (hence the E in ESB).
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
32 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: gameshowhost: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: The father of hipsterdom:

The movement turned out to be racist one.

the concept 'hipster' has been around since well before he was even born

I'm just going by his claims which I always assumed they were lies, but he is *a* hipster for sure.  Same guys who rat you out to HR because you made fun of their fixies at work or something.


lol, tru dat
 
Loucifer
31 minutes ago  
The Brooklyn Hipsters are just going to sell out and move to L.A.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
29 minutes ago  

Loucifer: The Brooklyn Hipsters are just going to sell out and move to L.A.


Like the Dodgers?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
27 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: gameshowhost: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: The father of hipsterdom:

The movement turned out to be racist one.

the concept 'hipster' has been around since well before he was even born

The modern concept of the Hipster has not though, unless you think people of the Goth subculture are the same people who sacked Rome.


heh, ok ok fair enough... but it's not *that* far back. when i was a kid (and i'm only 53, not some.. old... oh goddammit ok fine i'm kind of old), a hipster was still maynard g. krebs, then it sort of morphed into the next stage in the later '80s and through the 90s.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
26 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: DarkSoulNoHope: gameshowhost: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: The father of hipsterdom:

The movement turned out to be racist one.

the concept 'hipster' has been around since well before he was even born

The modern concept of the Hipster has not though, unless you think people of the Goth subculture are the same people who sacked Rome.

heh, ok ok fair enough... but it's not *that* far back. when i was a kid (and i'm only 53, not some.. old... oh goddammit ok fine i'm kind of old), a hipster was still maynard g. krebs, then it sort of morphed into the next stage in the later '80s and through the 90s.


edit: and then the jam-a-dildo-in-ur-ass type appeared whenever this century. i wasn't exactly paying attention.
 
killershark
25 minutes ago  
So someone decided to write a story about the people who live in Brooklyn because they can't afford Manhattan and the bankers and stock brokers who can afford to live in Manhattan. What a amazing and unique revelation! /s
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: I'm so hip I moved out of Williamsburg in 1997.


"I am so hip I have difficulty seeing over my pelvis"

/your username and whatnot
 
Snort
21 minutes ago  
The smug in those communities is detectable from space.
 
Trocadero
19 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Loucifer: The Brooklyn Hipsters are just going to sell out and move to L.A.

Like the Dodgers?


Miss me yet?

Loucifer
19 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Loucifer: The Brooklyn Hipsters are just going to sell out and move to L.A.

Like the Dodgers?


Yes, that was the reference.
 
mononymous
18 minutes ago  
"C'mon, Archie! Let's go do those crimes!"
"Yeah! Let's go get sushi, and...and not pay!"
 
Arkanaut
13 minutes ago  
Some use the cash from foundations attached to conservative venture-capitalist Peter Thiel to put on festivals of "transgressive" film.

a gentrifying area of Chinatown sometimes known as "Dimes Square"

In recent years a number of new little magazines have been founded to replenish the intellectual energies of the borough's left. One of these is the Drift, founded in 2020 as the Sanders campaign collapsed and the country boiled over in mass protest over the killing of George Floyd.

On a recent episode of the podcast Red Scare - another focal point for the Manhattan scene

I've lived in New York for almost 30 years now. I now live in Brooklyn and work in Manhattan. I have never heard of "Dimes Square" or any of these publications. This is all describing a New York that I have absolutely no knowledge of.

Also, it seems that the author has picked AOC and the Amazon warehouse fight as epitomizing the "Brooklyn" political scene. AOC's district is spans Queens and the Bronx, and the Amazon warehouse that unionized is in Staten Island. The most notable Brooklyn politician right now is probably Eric Adams.
 
A10Mechanic
11 minutes ago  
One Size Fits Some
11 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: ESB: so I didn't bother cutting my hair for the last 2 years cuz of some flu/pandemic thingee and my office closed forcing me to work from home which caused me to lose 30 lbs (dog walking, easier portion control). A few weeks ago I impulse-bought a Jetson e-bike at Costco which I ride hither & yon. The other day I saw my own reflection in a store window & realized I've inadvertently turned hipster. Quite embarrassing (hence the E in ESB).


Nah, you're good. The defining characteristic of hipsterdom is the attitude that your affectations make you superior.
 
brilett
1 minute ago  
The rest of the country isn't following the parochial Manhattan vs Brooklyn engagement. If such a thing exists. Nor do they look to you for inspiration or guidance. You're just another city.

San Francisco thinks it's the political wave of the future. Los Angeles thinks so. Miami thinks so. Austin thinks so. Seattle thinks so.

Adopting Catholicism isn't transgressive. It's traditional.

The only thing in this article that carries any interest is how Peter Thiel has shown that you're all just opportunists looking for an easy buck. Same as it ever was.
 
