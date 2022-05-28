 Skip to content
(AP News)   FBI stole my lost Civil War gold   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Department of Justice, huge quantity of gold, government documents, FBI's treasure hunt, FBI, geophysical survey, firm Enviroscan  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Know who else liked to steal gold?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Know who else liked to steal gold?


Pirates?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Know who else liked to steal gold?


Lawyers
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It wasn't gold, it was a crashed alien spacecraft.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Know who else liked to steal gold?


Golddiggers?
 
Fissile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Know who else liked to steal gold?


American GIs?

The Real Kelly's Heroes - GIs Stole Huge Nazi Gold Stash
Youtube 8kkvDu5cJuI
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In this day and age had they found the gold they would have posted a shiatload of pictures and videos all over the tubes.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"But a father-son pair of treasure hunters who spent years hunting for the fabled Civil War-era gold - and who led agents to the woodland site, hoping for a finder's fee"

Hoping? You don't hope with things like this you get it in writing.
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So..the fbi stole the gold before we could steal the gold that was stolen from the government in 1863. Yeah.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fissile: vudukungfu: Know who else liked to steal gold?

American GIs?

[YouTube video: The Real Kelly's Heroes - GIs Stole Huge Nazi Gold Stash]


Wait. What if that's what actually built the nation?
 
jmr61
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This story has been out there for years. I'll believe it when I see the farking gold.

Until then I call bullshiat.
 
AeAe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If I found civil war gold, I wouldn't tell anyone
 
Ian Corrigible
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Know who else liked to steal gold?


Cortés?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
farking lost gold rumors.  Those have resulted in greedy and senseless farkheads destroying numerous archaeological sites.  At least this one was novel in that it was a rumor of Union gold, normally they're Confederate.  If 5% of all the farking absurd rumors of lost Confederate gold were true, they wouldn't have lost the damn war.

"It's very curious why the FBI is going to such an extent to misdirect and be so obstructionist on this," said Warren Getler, who has worked closely with the treasure hunters. "They worked that night under cover of darkness to evade, escape our knowledge of something we're supposed to be partners in."

By "treasure hunters", they really mean "goobers that get a hit with a metal detector, think they've found gold, and tear apart a field with their backhoe."  If you're lucky, they just tear up their own farmland.  Worst case, they annihilate some native remains.  But at least then they get to have a nice long chat with multiple levels of law enforcement.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Contact the FBI about a suspected gold cache? Why would you do that? Seriously? Have you never had ANY experience with government agencies? These people do not have your best interests in mind. You'd have done better just to announce it to all and sundry.

/Your mother lied to you about the "friendly" policeman.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jmr61: This story has been out there for years. I'll believe it when I see the farking gold. Until then I call bullshiat.


I believe it only because

Enviroscan co-founder Tim Bechtel declined to comment about his work at Dent's Run, saying the FBI has not given him permission to talk.

The FBI doesn't make you sign a non disclosure agreement that is still in place 25 years later because there was nothing there.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Know who else liked to steal gold?


MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Know who else liked to steal gold?


brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The FBI stole your Civil War gold? That's what they all say.

Where's my Confederate gold? Or, since this legendary gold hoard is in Pennsylvania? My Union or Revolutionary gold? Where's my gold?  'Fess up! Hand it over! You'll feel better and I certainly will.

I am particularly interested in my Loyalist gold so I can be a fancy boy with passive income.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If there was any gold, I would be surprised if the FBI officially took it and covered it up. I would not be surprised if a handful of agents suddenly seem to have much nicer cars.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Know who else liked to steal gold?


Veloram
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Know who else liked to steal gold?


The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: In this day and age had they found the gold they would have posted a shiatload of pictures and videos all over the tubes.


Au contraire. Maybe they wouldn't, given the secrecy and value involved.
 
dryknife
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Know who else liked to steal gold?


Bslim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Know who else liked to steal gold?


the Cappadocians?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A mystery in northwestern Pennsylvania? Eerie.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FBI must pay well. One of the agents new car.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Know who else liked to steal gold?


Hernán Cortés?
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It wasn't gold, it was a crashed alien spacecraft.


PR Deltoid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I find it illogical that those who buried the gold in the first place (or their relatives, friends etc) didn't go back to get it after the hostilities ended.

One doesn't bury tons of gold and then somehow forget that they did so.
 
