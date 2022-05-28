 Skip to content
(Vox)   Usually the response to mass shootings are stronger gun laws. Then there's THIS country of course
60
60 Comments
BafflerMeal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What could go wrong?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder how

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I listen to a call in show on the BBC and they've been discussing the shooting. People have phoned from Somalia and Burma asking what the hell is wrong with American gun culture. It feels like the world is trying to stage an intervention for an addict. I cringe to think what rock bottom looks like for this country.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Because one of our two major parties is dedicated to being the worst possible people at all times, and the other one is too busy infighting to effectively fight them.
 
ErraticEel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is the reason I plan on moving to Canada when my daughter graduates HS. I'll have my degree by then, so it'll be even easier. I live in Buffalo, so Canada is close to home and I wont have to leave my family behind.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1. America is a nation of people from around the world.
2. The rest of the world isn't empty and functions to different degrees.
3. Trump is wrong no one is sending people .

But. People are 1leave their homeland because their nation doesn't work form them personally.
There are rich people in onther nations.  So those nation works for those people.
So maybe a nation of people who had to kill natives to take over. And who's people leave their home land. Well.........maybe we're just dumb fark ups?
😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆

Or at least dysfunctional and not in a place to make rules that make sense.
I'm looking at you squatter's rights.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gun control? We cant even get a Texas tag happening and there's no silly bill of rights in the way of that
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anyone notice this started with the ubiquity of pocket computers?

I'm fine with banning those.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dogdaze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Conservatives have been working hard for decades to make this a shiathole country.

School desegregation, the Voting and Civil Rights acts, and steps towards equality for women and LGBTQ people made them angry and resentful. Republicans learned that keeping them enraged could earn money and votes.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I listen to a call in show on the BBC and they've been discussing the shooting. People have phoned from Somalia and Burma asking what the hell is wrong with American gun culture. It feels like the world is trying to stage an intervention for an addict. I cringe to think what rock bottom looks like for this country.


I'm going to live to see it, though.  I was wondering.  But we're going right off the cliff now.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/right at the same time the environment is having a "come-to-Jesus" moment.  Coincidence?  You know it isn't.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x766]


That's a prison colony chock full of Irish.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There might be arsonists around so we better coat everything in flammable liquid so that any arsonists can be spotted immediately, right?
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
United States politicians are as useless as a cop at a school shooting.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dogdaze: [Fark user image image 800x537]


atlanticcouncil.orgView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x766]

That's a prison colony chock full of Irish.


Parked In the middle of Death World - and even they are like "WTF America?!?"
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It isn't going to change anytime soon.
You had conservatives celebrate stiginit to Democrats by celebrating for Cuellar.
When you only care about yours and stiginit and you continue to vote for their evil ,you are just as guilty as Republicans.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stronger gun laws would not have prevented this school shooting, or most other school shootings.  This individual bought these guns legally after a background check.  You couldn't have prevented him from getting them without also preventing millions of good people from accessing their constitutional right to guns.  These events are tragic but access to guns by good people saves many times more lives than access to guns by bad people take.   Eroding gun access will create a time in the future when a tyrannical leader will oppress the people like Hitler, Stalin, and Mao.  If you want to prevent these the best first step would be to end bullying in school and online.  Bullying is the stated reason for most school shootings, when the police actually release the information they have from the killers.  In this case the shooter made comments about shooting up his school and raping girls for weeks before this event.  Some people reported it to the app he used to make them, but most did nothing.  Nobody called their local police to report the threats of his shooting up the school.  The app failed and the witnesses failed.  Next time you hear or see something, say something, and do something.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fool me once.  Shame on you.
Fool me twice. I end up with a hole in my head.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CarpathianPandaShaman: Stronger gun laws would not have prevented this school shooting, or most other school shootings.  This individual bought these guns legally after a background check.  You couldn't have prevented him from getting them without also preventing millions of good people from accessing their constitutional right to guns.  These events are tragic but access to guns by good people saves many times more lives than access to guns by bad people take.   Eroding gun access will create a time in the future when a tyrannical leader will oppress the people like Hitler, Stalin, and Mao.  If you want to prevent these the best first step would be to end bullying in school and online.  Bullying is the stated reason for most school shootings, when the police actually release the information they have from the killers.  In this case the shooter made comments about shooting up his school and raping girls for weeks before this event.  Some people reported it to the app he used to make them, but most did nothing.  Nobody called their local police to report the threats of his shooting up the school.  The app failed and the witnesses failed.  Next time you hear or see something, say something, and do something.


Forbes says the leading cause of death for children is guns
 
dogdaze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: dogdaze: [Fark user image image 800x537]

[atlanticcouncil.org image 850x566]


Your point?
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Massacres are good for business. Gun humpers think that their toys are going to be taken away so they go out and buy more before "big gubment steps in." But big gubment never does. Ain't shiat happening to make it harder to buy guns.

Manufacturers and dealers know what they're doing. They'll start whispering to their customers that the hammer's going to drop, but they know damn well it won't. And of course they'll act surprised and shocked whenever their products are used exactly how they've been used countless times before, but they won't turn down the cash. The entire gun industry is built on blood money, and they're fine with it. This is just the price the rest of us have to pay for them doing business.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: [Fark user image 425x260]


If any of the teachers or students happened to be pregnant, they could probably be sued for letting a fetus be harmed. It is Texas. That's about the only way would face any accountability.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The rage these people feel is a symptom of the culture of hate and anger we're breeding online. We used to know how to deal with malignant trolls, but now they're gaining followers and sick, twisted internet celebrity from a mass of broken people that are racking up their kills like GTA FFS!

I see the volume of hare on truth social and have been watching my alt there gain and gain followers from cracking that one simple trick. Be angry at everything and everyone! Attack, attack, never mind reasonable discussion when you can lie with totaI immunity from reality, wrapped in your safe right wing cocoon.

But they're not turning into butterflies. No, they are the result of hating a demonic "other" because without that hate there are literally nothing now. Adrift in a sea of bullshiat, screaming into the void in an attempt to communicate.

The truly sad part is they are such baby snowflakes. Allow me to demonstrate... Behold my sensitive content warning!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

And what did I say on the free speech platform  dedicated to unvarnished "truth"? What was so awful? Is it possible it's too hot for fark... boy I don't know...

Fark user imageView Full Size

So that's what did it! Calling Dinesh Disousa out on his 2000 miles garbage, and getting likes because even lots of the right know he's a total douchebag apparently!

I also got one for simply doing copy paste of the Chris Rock bullet control speech!

Which deeply shocked me because no curses in it so they had to be filtering for that specific text!

But right now I can't even look at all the circle jerks with mass shootings on my mind. Guns shouldn't be fetishized, and it's past time conservatives be forced to see the carnage they've brought to America.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Anyone notice this started with the ubiquity of pocket computers?

I'm fine with banning those.


Anything to avoid talking about gun control.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: CarpathianPandaShaman: Stronger gun laws would not have prevented this school shooting, or most other school shootings.  This individual bought these guns legally after a background check.  You couldn't have prevented him from getting them without also preventing millions of good people from accessing their constitutional right to guns.  These events are tragic but access to guns by good people saves many times more lives than access to guns by bad people take.   Eroding gun access will create a time in the future when a tyrannical leader will oppress the people like Hitler, Stalin, and Mao.  If you want to prevent these the best first step would be to end bullying in school and online.  Bullying is the stated reason for most school shootings, when the police actually release the information they have from the killers.  In this case the shooter made comments about shooting up his school and raping girls for weeks before this event.  Some people reported it to the app he used to make them, but most did nothing.  Nobody called their local police to report the threats of his shooting up the school.  The app failed and the witnesses failed.  Next time you hear or see something, say something, and do something.

Forbes says the leading cause of death for children is guns


Wait, you thought that post was serious?
God, maybe it was. I can't tell the serious from the parody anymore.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I listen to a call in show on the BBC and they've been discussing the shooting. People have phoned from Somalia and Burma asking what the hell is wrong with American gun culture. It feels like the world is trying to stage an intervention for an addict. I cringe to think what rock bottom looks like for this country.


I had an online friend in one of the SE Asian island nations ask on Discord if I knew the shooter. The shooting was Texas and I live in Georgia.

Part of it was ignorance of American geography, but part of his concern is cultural. Surely this has to be so rare and so meaningful that of COURSE an American would know who committed a one-in-a-million kind of massacre.
 
bdub77
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CarpathianPandaShaman: Stronger gun laws would not have prevented this school shooting, or most other school shootings.  This individual bought these guns legally after a background check.  You couldn't have prevented him from getting them without also preventing millions of good people from accessing their constitutional right to guns.  These events are tragic but access to guns by good people saves many times more lives than access to guns by bad people take.   Eroding gun access will create a time in the future when a tyrannical leader will oppress the people like Hitler, Stalin, and Mao.  If you want to prevent these the best first step would be to end bullying in school and online.  Bullying is the stated reason for most school shootings, when the police actually release the information they have from the killers.  In this case the shooter made comments about shooting up his school and raping girls for weeks before this event.  Some people reported it to the app he used to make them, but most did nothing.  Nobody called their local police to report the threats of his shooting up the school.  The app failed and the witnesses failed.  Next time you hear or see something, say something, and do something.


Thanks NRA. We appreciate your feedback.

Now go fark yourselves.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CarpathianPandaShaman: Stronger gun laws would not have prevented this school shooting, or most other school shootings.  This individual bought these guns legally after a background check.  You couldn't have prevented him from getting them without also preventing millions of good people from accessing their constitutional right to guns.  These events are tragic but access to guns by good people saves many times more lives than access to guns by bad people take.   Eroding gun access will create a time in the future when a tyrannical leader will oppress the people like Hitler, Stalin, and Mao.  If you want to prevent these the best first step would be to end bullying in school and online.  Bullying is the stated reason for most school shootings, when the police actually release the information they have from the killers.  In this case the shooter made comments about shooting up his school and raping girls for weeks before this event.  Some people reported it to the app he used to make them, but most did nothing.  Nobody called their local police to report the threats of his shooting up the school.  The app failed and the witnesses failed.  Next time you hear or see something, say something, and do something.


You forgot the /s tag for sarcasm.
/Please tell me that was sarcasm....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CarpathianPandaShaman: Stronger gun laws would not have prevented this school shooting, or most other school shootings.  This individual bought these guns legally after a background check.  You couldn't have prevented him from getting them without also preventing millions of good people from accessing their constitutional right to guns.  These events are tragic but access to guns by good people saves many times more lives than access to guns by bad people take.   Eroding gun access will create a time in the future when a tyrannical leader will oppress the people like Hitler, Stalin, and Mao.  If you want to prevent these the best first step would be to end bullying in school and online.  Bullying is the stated reason for most school shootings, when the police actually release the information they have from the killers.  In this case the shooter made comments about shooting up his school and raping girls for weeks before this event.  Some people reported it to the app he used to make them, but most did nothing.  Nobody called their local police to report the threats of his shooting up the school.  The app failed and the witnesses failed.  Next time you hear or see something, say something, and do something.


🙄
 
Fissile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Forcing women to give birth to children and then denying the new borns baby formula.  Denying people access to education and then denying food stamps to people unable to earn a living because they have no skills.  Access to guns for everyone, even criminals and the mentally ill.   Police who routinely gun down unarmed minorities for no justifiable reason, but will not risk getting a scratch to save a small child because they have no duty to protect them. Etc. etc.

It can no longer be denied, the American Dream has become a death cult.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is what I've been saying for years. People that like guns just like guns and often more than they like your other pet causes. This is why running a progressive platform with lots of otherwise great ideas will never gain traction with gun people when you also include massive gun restrictions. Gun control isn't totally unpopular with gun owners but when you start talking shiat about people not needing an AR-15 to hunt deer or whatever lots of gun owners will write you off. There is most definitely a middle ground where you could make some modest progress.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CarpathianPandaShaman: This individual bought these guns legally after a background check.


The shooter apparently had an arrest record for plotting to shoot up his high school, and now a nearby Police Chief says he had a history of torturing cats and dogs.

I think there are things we could have done to stop him from buying guns if anyone actually cared.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: If any of the teachers or students happened to be pregnant, they could probably be sued for letting a fetus be harmed. It is Texas. That's about the only way would face any accountability.


It's more likely the state will prosecute the mother for endangering her fetus by going to work.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x766]

That's a prison colony chock full of Irish.


America is a first world country chock full of poorly educated nutters with guns. Your point is?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: /Please tell me that was sarcasm....


Pretty sure sarcasm's been dead for five or six years now.
 
Fissile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: This is what I've been saying for years. People that like guns just like guns and often more than they like your other pet causes. This is why running a progressive platform with lots of otherwise great ideas will never gain traction with gun people when you also include massive gun restrictions. Gun control isn't totally unpopular with gun owners but when you start talking shiat about people not needing an AR-15 to hunt deer or whatever lots of gun owners will write you off. There is most definitely a middle ground where you could make some modest progress.


Subject them them to NFA rules.  Show up to be finger printed, photographed and investigated.  Pay a transfer tax.  Don't comply and when your now contraband guns are discovered they'll be confiscated and you get nothing.  Thank you.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: This is what I've been saying for years. People that like guns just like guns and often more than they like your other pet causes. This is why running a progressive platform with lots of otherwise great ideas will never gain traction with gun people when you also include massive gun restrictions. Gun control isn't totally unpopular with gun owners but when you start talking shiat about people not needing an AR-15 to hunt deer or whatever lots of gun owners will write you off. There is most definitely a middle ground where you could make some modest progress.


Why do people fee they need an AR-15 to hunt deer?  Are the deer fighting back?
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CarpathianPandaShaman: Stronger gun laws would not have prevented this school shooting, or most other school shootings.  This individual bought these guns legally after a background check.  You couldn't have prevented him from getting them without also preventing millions of good people from accessing their constitutional right to guns.


This is probably true.  The question is, is allowing good people access to AR-15s worth the making the murder of school children a common occurrence, with all of the cultural baggage that brings beyond just the tragic deaths?  I think many people in the country are coming around to the notion that the answer to this question is simply "NO".

These events are tragic but access to guns by good people saves many times more lives than access to guns by bad people take.

Absolutely not true.  Not even close.  Go slap yourself for repeating this horseshiat.

Eroding gun access will create a time in the future when a tyrannical leader will oppress the people like Hitler, Stalin, and Mao.


Americans are already doing a fine job of turning their nation into a racist, Nazi, jackbooted, state without firing a shot from  their personal arsenals.  Gun humpers aren't stockpiling arms against the threat of a tyrannical government...  They're stockpiling them against the gays, liberals, and Black people they've decided are the real enemy.

If you want to prevent these the best first step would be to end bullying in school and online.  Bullying is the stated reason for most school shootings, when the police actually release the information they have from the killers.  In this case the shooter made comments about shooting up his school and raping girls for weeks before this event.  Some people reported it to the app he used to make them, but most did nothing.  Nobody called their local police to report the threats of his shooting up the school.  The app failed and the witnesses failed.  Next time you hear or see something, say something, and do something.


Sure. We should do this.  We should also pass progressive economic policy that assuages the anxiety that middle Americans feel about their wages, healthcare, education, debt, and general hopelessness and disaffection.  But there are a lot of us- we can do many things at once, and regulating guns should be part of that conversation. Nothing you've said to the contrary is convincing.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We don't need gun control; we need superheroes. When a bad guy starts blasting, Commissioner Gordon lights up the bat signal, and Batman takes out the bad guy.
You say that superheroes are fantasies? Well then, this must be an insoluble problem.
 
g.fro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fissile: Forcing women to give birth to children and then denying the new borns baby formula.  Denying people access to education and then denying food stamps to people unable to earn a living because they have no skills.  Access to guns for everyone, even criminals and the mentally ill.   Police who routinely gun down unarmed minorities for no justifiable reason, but will not risk getting a scratch to save a small child because they have no duty to protect them. Etc. etc.

It can no longer be denied, the American Dream has become a death cult.


Obviously, getting rid of the guns will solve all the other problems.

Right?
 
g.fro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gpzjock: StoPPeRmobile: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x766]

That's a prison colony chock full of Irish.

America is a first world country ...


Arguing facts not in evidence.
 
Fissile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

g.fro: Fissile: Forcing women to give birth to children and then denying the new borns baby formula.  Denying people access to education and then denying food stamps to people unable to earn a living because they have no skills.  Access to guns for everyone, even criminals and the mentally ill.   Police who routinely gun down unarmed minorities for no justifiable reason, but will not risk getting a scratch to save a small child because they have no duty to protect them. Etc. etc.

It can no longer be denied, the American Dream has become a death cult.

Obviously, getting rid of the guns will solve all the other problems.

Right?


You're right.  It'll take years to clear this pile of shiat, so let's not even start.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I listen to a call in show on the BBC and they've been discussing the shooting. People have phoned from Somalia and Burma asking what the hell is wrong with American gun culture. It feels like the world is trying to stage an intervention for an addict. I cringe to think what rock bottom looks like for this country.


We're getting a preview of it in Texas.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I listen to a call in show on the BBC and they've been discussing the shooting. People have phoned from Somalia and Burma asking what the hell is wrong with American gun culture. It feels like the world is trying to stage an intervention for an addict. I cringe to think what rock bottom looks like for this country.


That'll be in 2024, when PA and a few other 'Patriot' states fail to certify a Democrat winning anything.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Because one of our two major parties is dedicated to being the worst possible people at all times, and the other one is too busy infighting to effectively fight them.


We wouldn't be infighting if the "moderates" didn't attack and block the progressives at every turn.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you have a gun lobby that promotes the idea that the 2nd Amendment is a commandment to kill politicians that you disagree with, and a populace stupid and bloodthirsty enough want to believe that.  The Right to Bear Arms isn't just a right, it's a duty to overthrow the government if you don't like what they're doing, to these idiots.
 
