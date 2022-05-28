 Skip to content
(USA Today)   It's National Burger Day, so score some deals or grill your own today   (usatoday.com) divider line
    PSA, Hamburger, Memorial Day weekend, free cheeseburger, list of the burger deals, free large order of fries, National Burger Day, Beef  
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
the last time I was this excited about a movie it was Star Wars in 1977....what were we talking about again?
 
Valter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Burgers are fine. There are just other things I'd rather have instead.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you are going to take the burger-cooking into your own hands this weekend, make sure you do it safely.  After all, you don't want to go down in family or neighborhood history as the person who gave everyone food poisoning

The hell i don't.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
images1.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm doing something burger adjacent, smoked meatloaf.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Alton Brown Makes a Burger of the Gods (FULL SEGMENT) | Good Eats | Food Network
Youtube cOP6QuhyONc
 
