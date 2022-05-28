 Skip to content
(WNDU South Bend)   Even Tony Montana couldn't claim this for "personal use"
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
During the conversation with the driver and passenger, criminal indicators were observed, and a consent search revealed approximately forty-four pounds of suspected cocaine.  Leonardo Hernandez and Rolando Bermudez Acevedo were taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail.

Criminal indicators were observed.....with a name like Hernandez I think I can tell at least one of the indicators.

This does give us an interesting math problem.  If two men are stopped carrying drugs, and the cops turn 44 pounds of cocaine in to the evidence locker.  How many pounds were actually in the car?
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parallel_construction
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A reminder. No police just gets lucky enough to find a million dollars worth of drugs in a random traffic stop.

/someone be snitching
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lordy!  What is Half-Scoop's monthly shipment doing in Indiana?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has to be fake news. No one does cocaine anymore.  They do random things laced with fentanyl.  They cops swear.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness they got them. THE END OF COCAINE FOREVER.

WE SHOULD BE GRATEFUL TO OUR MEN AND WOMEN IN LAW ENFORCEMENT WHO PUT THEIR LIVES ON THE LINE EVERY DAY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY AND PRAY TO JESUS FOR CREATING POLICE TO PROTECT YOU
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They package it so neatly. Stackable, nothing leaking out. Flour companies could learn from them, I can't pick up a five-pound bag at Von's without looking like Don Jr. at the checkout line.
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 kilos at $13,500 = $270k
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but it's only worth that much due to inflation.  Thanks, Biden economy!
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They Do
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Challenge accepted
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  

50.


Most would say 45, but when you're dealing in those amounts round to the next ten not five.

Not that I would know this math.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The product is packed in kilos, so it would have to be a multiple of 2.2 pounds.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You see, Indianapolis? You see what happens when you mess with our coke?

Love, Phoenix
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1) How did that much cocaine get to Indiana?

2) Don't talk to the farken cops.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Yeah, but it's only worth that much due to inflation.  Thanks, Biden economy!


Plus the usual price bump this Holiday weekend,
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eviljimbo: 20 kilos at $13,500 = $270k


Your numbers don't add up on the blow, that was 10 years ago.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eviljimbo: 20 kilos at $13,500 = $270k


Cop math.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Lordy!  What is Half-Scoop's monthly shipment doing in Indiana?


Monthly?  Fat France calls that Tuesday.  Half-Scoop would call that breakfast.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Eleventy?

Wait a second. Was the answer supposed to be expressed in assloads or buttloads?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looks like enough for a good memorial day party
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wonder if the passenger lacked a CDL.  I could see that being interpreted as suspicious.  Whether or not suspicious enough to justify a greater search would be hard to say.
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: eviljimbo: 20 kilos at $13,500 = $270k

Your numbers don't add up on the blow, that was 10 years ago.


more like 30, been out of the game a long time
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
GrymReeper:

I said I did know the math
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Got a million dollars of coke in the car but I'll be damned if I'm going to fix my brake lights.
 
10.0.0.1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder how quick I would be dead if I bought a key.   Do they take AMEX?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Back in 1978, that would have supplied SNL when Carrie Fisher hosted.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gubbo: A reminder. No police just gets lucky enough to find a million dollars worth of drugs in a random traffic stop.

/someone be snitching


Was watching one of the cop shows. Cop pulls over an out of state vehicle for not using a turn signal or something.  Guys are acting weird so cop separates them and questions them separately. This is what happened (paraphrased as best I remember, but fairly close in events, if not names)

Cop:What's your name?
Guy 1: Rick
Cop: What is his name?
Guy 2: Steve
Cop: G2 says your name is Steve.
G1: My uh, middle name is Steve, but that's what everyone calls me.
Cop: Your name is Rick Steve?
G1: ...yes

Cop:Where you guys going? (Say they were on I95 or something)
Guy 1:New York
Guy 2: Ohio
Cop: G2 says you are going to Ohio.
G1: oh...well we are going to NY, we are just stopping in Ohio first.
Cop: You are in Georgia, and you're going to New York by way of Ohio?
G1: ...yes
Cop: ...you know what, I don't even care. I don't feel like dealing with this today.  I'm not even going to write you for the turn signal. You are free to go.
*Cop starts to walk back to car*
Guy 1: You can search the trunk if you want to.
Cop: um...ok.  let's have a look.
Guy 2: O_O
*trunk reveals like 50 pounds of pot*
Cop: Well....I guess you guys are under arrest.
*handcuffs*
Cop: I let you go, why did you tell me I could look in the trunk
Guy 1: I didn't think you'd actually do it, and I didn't want to seem suspicious.
Cop: I was leaving
Guy 1: Seemed like a good idea.

Meanwhile Guy 2 is giving extreme death glares at Guy 1.
Sometimes drug runners are idiots
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just think of how many drug orgies and devil's triangles, in the supreme court, this stopped.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Thank goodness they got them. THE END OF COCAINE FOREVER.

WE SHOULD BE GRATEFUL TO OUR MEN AND WOMEN IN LAW ENFORCEMENT WHO PUT THEIR LIVES ON THE LINE EVERY DAY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY AND PRAY TO JESUS FOR CREATING POLICE TO PROTECT YOU


Handle checks out.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eviljimbo: Black_Lazerus: eviljimbo: 20 kilos at $13,500 = $270k

Your numbers don't add up on the blow, that was 10 years ago.

more like 30, been out of the game a long time


Yes it is 30, I was posting a push t lyric.
 
kyleaugustus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Drugs?  Who cares about drugs?

With "personal use", here I was thinking of Tony and his "little frien'"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cops were suspicious due to the Eric Clapton song playing on the car's radio
 
