 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Day 94 of WW3: Russia poised to take Severodonetsk and Lyman as eastern offensive starts to jell, Germany wobbles on tank promises, Russian journalist urges comrades to "turn off the TV". It's your Saturday Ukraine War discussion   (bbc.com) divider line
57
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, Russian forces, intense fighting, Russian Empire, Russian language, Ukrainians, exclusive access  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 28 May 2022 at 7:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Hugemeister [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glory to Ukraine.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/🇺🇦
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I think I'll take a break from the Texas' cop lies and propaganda to catch up on the Russian lies and propaganda about Putin's War. Less stressful.
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Finland to the Rescue!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/cлава кіткраїнi
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hugemeister: [Fark user image image 308x465]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the West, this has to be the easiest choice ever:  Bad guys invade their neighbor, and all we have to do is send supplies to the invaded nation and stop buying things from the invaders.  Ukrainians will do all the dying, but we can still feel good about helping in a war effort that is incredibly black-and-white.  Russians evil, Ukrainians good.

We get some inflation.  World oil supply is a bit wonky for a bit, not a small amount of which is because the oil companies are taking the opportunity to gouge us.  We can take it.  It's a minor adjustment to our lifestyle, and in return we help stop an expansionist nation run by a criminal organization that's been messing with us for decades.

Anybody not willing to take such a tiny hit to support Ukraine is effectively telling you they're on Team Evil.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germany being the turd in the punch bowl that otherwise could possibly lead to a swift victory for Ukrainian forces is disappointing to say the least.

Nobody's asking you to recreate the days of old, Germany. We're just asking you to send weapons to people who need them. That's all. There is no need to be such pussies about it.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: I think I'll take a break from the Texas' cop lies and propaganda to catch up on the Russian lies and propaganda about Putin's War. Less stressful.


Trump says stop sending aid to Ukraine, our schools need that military hardware.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-61614782

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Germany being the turd in the punch bowl that otherwise could possibly lead to a swift victory for Ukrainian forces is disappointing to say the least.

Nobody's asking you to recreate the days of old, Germany. We're just asking you to send weapons to people who need them. That's all. There is no need to be such pussies about it.


Hungary, Turkey, and India aren't exactly being helpful. And while France IS sending aid, it seems a lot like they'd be happy if Ukraine just gave in to Putin to make the problem go away.  China's not being great either, but with them it's actually a relief to see they're only taking the opportunity to take advantage of Russia.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: [Fark user image image 850x437]
[Fark user image image 628x625]

/cлава кіткраїнi


Their food is shiat so it ain't gonna happen.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Trump says


Who?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: [Fark user image image 850x437]
[Fark user image image 628x625]

/cлава кіткраїнi


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: Parthenogenetic: Trump says

Who?


He's that failed business owner who used to be somebody back in the 90s.
Not surprised you don't know him. He's pretty obscure.
Kind of a footnote to stupidity.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Germany being the turd in the punch bowl that otherwise could possibly lead to a swift victory for Ukrainian forces is disappointing to say the least.

Nobody's asking you to recreate the days of old, Germany. We're just asking you to send weapons to people who need them. That's all. There is no need to be such pussies about it.


Many German politicians have investments in the energy sector and a Sinclair Lewis noted it is very difficult to get a man to do the right thing when his salary depends on him doing the wrong one.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so I started a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/
Posters (Europe?):  https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else just tired and exhausted of all things Russia or Russian? I want the war to stop, for Russia to be removed from all of Ukraine, but after I want to keep the sanctions, keep the wall up. Just let them become the new North Korea. Just tired of them, I want them to go away
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Phaedrus the Vague: I think I'll take a break from the Texas' cop lies and propaganda to catch up on the Russian lies and propaganda about Putin's War. Less stressful.

Trump says stop sending aid to Ukraine, our schools need that military hardware.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-61614782

[c.tenor.com image 498x300]


Yeah, make the school a prison

Also, you know he thought up that "reading(miss reading) of the names w/bell" thing himself, no one else would be that dumb

I bet he had just heard "Hell's Bells"
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time for the west to commit troops to stop this naked aggression. I'm looking at you European nations.  Putin is not going to stop with Ukraine.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/cлава благословенний
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All we need is a good guy with a gun.

In the Kremlin.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: It's time for the west to commit troops to stop this naked aggression. I'm looking at you European nations.  Putin is not going to stop with Ukraine.


Well, he is going to stop at Ukraine because he's going to lose there.

If he won, then he'd attack other countries, too.

But it would be better if others helped so russia lost quickly and we could minimize the number of lives lost in this war.
 
Reek!
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: All we need is a good guy with a gun.

In the Kremlin.


Just make sure he is not a Texan
 
misantropo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's disheartening to see Germany, followed by other western European countries, start to back pedal on their support and start talking appeasement to give Putin a way out.  What an idiotic policy that will have disastrous results for Europe, especially for Ukraine.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

baka-san: Parthenogenetic: Phaedrus the Vague: I think I'll take a break from the Texas' cop lies and propaganda to catch up on the Russian lies and propaganda about Putin's War. Less stressful.

Trump says stop sending aid to Ukraine, our schools need that military hardware.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-61614782

[c.tenor.com image 498x300]

Yeah, make the school a prison

Also, you know he thought up that "reading(miss reading) of the names w/bell" thing himself, no one else would be that dumb

I bet he had just heard "Hell's Bells"


obvs. we simply need to stop donating doors to Ukraine, problem solved!

/also what are your wife's thoughts on doors
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Reek!: Tannhauser: All we need is a good guy with a gun.

In the Kremlin.

Just make sure he is not a Texan


Definitively need someone braver, who speaks the language.  What's Yakoff Smirnoff doing these days?
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

misantropo: It's disheartening to see Germany, followed by other western European countries, start to back pedal on their support and start talking appeasement to give Putin a way out.  What an idiotic policy that will have disastrous results for Europe, especially for Ukraine.


Europe should know better, given how well appeasement worked the last time...
 
fasahd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Here's to good health and feeling well to all you people and kitties on this fine Caturday. Let's hope BadCosmo makes it back here with good things to say.
Update from Ukraine | Day summary | ruzzian Big Attack in Lyman
Youtube 4MlaIT3Xfww
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tintar: baka-san: Parthenogenetic: Phaedrus the Vague: I think I'll take a break from the Texas' cop lies and propaganda to catch up on the Russian lies and propaganda about Putin's War. Less stressful.

Trump says stop sending aid to Ukraine, our schools need that military hardware.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-61614782

[c.tenor.com image 498x300]

Yeah, make the school a prison

Also, you know he thought up that "reading(miss reading) of the names w/bell" thing himself, no one else would be that dumb

I bet he had just heard "Hell's Bells"

obvs. we simply need to stop donating doors to Ukraine, problem solved!

/also what are your wife's thoughts on doors


Odd question
I will ask her
...
...
...
Answer
"Huhgh"

I had to wake her up
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

misantropo: It's disheartening to see Germany, followed by other western European countries, start to back pedal on their support and start talking appeasement to give Putin a way out.  What an idiotic policy that will have disastrous results for Europe, especially for Ukraine.


I'd be willing to bet that we've suddenly started hearing this from so many directions, because putin's got his puppets waging one hell of a whisper campaign, as his last hope of escaping the consequences of his own ineptitude.

I take it as a sign of desperation.

So, keep the pressure on, and don't give an inch.
 
fasahd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

baka-san: tintar: baka-san: Parthenogenetic: Phaedrus the Vague: I think I'll take a break from the Texas' cop lies and propaganda to catch up on the Russian lies and propaganda about Putin's War. Less stressful.

Trump says stop sending aid to Ukraine, our schools need that military hardware.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-61614782

[c.tenor.com image 498x300]

Yeah, make the school a prison

Also, you know he thought up that "reading(miss reading) of the names w/bell" thing himself, no one else would be that dumb

I bet he had just heard "Hell's Bells"

obvs. we simply need to stop donating doors to Ukraine, problem solved!

/also what are your wife's thoughts on doors

Odd question
I will ask her
...
...
...
Answer
"Huhgh"

I had to wake her up


images.45worlds.comView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Flab: Parthenogenetic: Trump says

Who?

He's that failed business owner who used to be somebody back in the 90s.
Not surprised you don't know him. He's pretty obscure.
Kind of a footnote to stupidity.


Right. The tv show guy.
 
Charletron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
fark me I though it was "gel" this whole time. "Jell" is correct, but so farking stupid I think I'm just never going to use that phrase again.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bloobeary: misantropo: It's disheartening to see Germany, followed by other western European countries, start to back pedal on their support and start talking appeasement to give Putin a way out.  What an idiotic policy that will have disastrous results for Europe, especially for Ukraine.

I'd be willing to bet that we've suddenly started hearing this from so many directions, because putin's got his puppets waging one hell of a whisper campaign, as his last hope of escaping the consequences of his own ineptitude.

I take it as a sign of desperation.

So, keep the pressure on, and don't give an inch.


Yep.

Putin's got a very limited time to eke out a military success, & once that fails, he's a dead man walking.

So he's probably trying to play The Mighty Wurlitzer.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Destruction of the enemy equipment in the east.

Booms
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: misantropo: It's disheartening to see Germany, followed by other western European countries, start to back pedal on their support and start talking appeasement to give Putin a way out.  What an idiotic policy that will have disastrous results for Europe, especially for Ukraine.

Europe should know better, given how well appeasement worked the last time...


I am so farking disappointed in Scholz and his waffling. I feel so bad for carrying water for germany as long as i did, the current govt is at best incompetent at worst two face back stabbing.

He's trying to please everyone and insodoing pissing everyone right the hell off.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Flab: bloobeary: Flab: Parthenogenetic: Trump says

Who?

He's that failed business owner who used to be somebody back in the 90s.
Not surprised you don't know him. He's pretty obscure.
Kind of a footnote to stupidity.

Right. The tv show guy.


I think he was in some 90s movie too. Bride Of Chucky or something. I forget.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Charletron: fark me I though it was "gel" this whole time. "Jell" is correct, but so farking stupid I think I'm just never going to use that phrase .


WRONG! It was gel the whole time, ...though.
At least in my comprehensibly extended and highly fungible lexicombo
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Flab: bloobeary: Flab: Parthenogenetic: Trump says

Who?

He's that failed business owner who used to be somebody back in the 90s.
Not surprised you don't know him. He's pretty obscure.
Kind of a footnote to stupidity.

Right. The tv show guy.

I think he was in some 90s movie too. Bride Of Chucky or something. I forget.


wat! no! it was Bride of Chucky 2.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Destruction of the enemy equipment in the east.

Booms


big bada booms
 
fasahd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have caffeine, nicotine, breakfast and alcohol. Somebody find a 'BOOM'!
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fasahd: I have caffeine, nicotine, breakfast and alcohol. Somebody find a 'BOOM'!


alcohol for breakfast?

those days never go well. at least for me.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Skyrim - The Dragonborn Comes - Cover by Rachel Hardy
Youtube PjUh7PY__UE
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Read the room: no1curr.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fasahd: I have caffeine, nicotine, breakfast and alcohol. Somebody find a 'BOOM'!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/not that obscure
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: I have caffeine, nicotine, breakfast and alcohol. Somebody find a 'BOOM'!

alcohol for breakfast?

those days never go well. at least for me.


In my case, its for supper... I'm 12hrs off everyone else here because of nightshift.

It felt weird having a drink as the sun comes up but, meh, I got used to it. :P
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.