(US News)   New Mexico is on fire yo. Thanks, U.S. Forest Service   (usnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
obviously they haven't been taking the sand enough.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rake,Rake,Rake...
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

johnryan51: Rake,Rake,Rake...


*shakes tiny fist, steps on a dozen rakes*
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really, really, really wanted to go back to Las Conchas this June, or Comales Canyon. But can't, and now I'm sad.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

question_dj: I really, really, really wanted to go back to Las Conchas this June, or Comales Canyon. But can't, and now I'm sad.


You can't really go anywhere.  Almost all of the national forests are closed indefinitely, and the hiking trails and backcountry areas of the national parks are closed.  I'm just glad I hiked to the top of Hermit's Peak when I did.  It will be years before that trail is reopened.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Accidents do happen, but that's no excuse. Just make sure you fire the morons who did it and financially cover everyone impacted by this.

I'm sure none of that will happen.
 
oldfool
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"We don't need no water"
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

question_dj: I really, really, really wanted to go back to Las Conchas this June, or Comales Canyon. But can't, and now I'm sad.


Im sorry that you have no places to go now
 
Trevt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A-W-K-W-A-R-D.
~Someone's annual review is gonna be a bit stressful.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tintar: johnryan51: Rake,Rake,Rake...

*shakes tiny fist, steps on a dozen rakes*


c.tenor.comView Full Size


/that'sthejoke.jpg
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: question_dj: I really, really, really wanted to go back to Las Conchas this June, or Comales Canyon. But can't, and now I'm sad.

Im sorry that you have no places to go now


And I am sorry that your withered soul thought it necessary to post that.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There are actual trees in New Mexico? Who knew. I thought their state tree was a telephone pole.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: There are actual trees in New Mexico? Who knew. I thought their state tree was a telephone pole.


 Ah, you're thinking of their family tree.
 
Flincher
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Please don't burn the entire state down. The wife and I will be vacating this dumpster fire of a state within a year for bluer NM pastures.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As the droughts fed by climate change get worse through our inaction, fires like these will be a fact of life.

Sounds to me like the controlled burn was left too long so the amount of debris available for fuel caused the situation to spiral out of control. But at least this way the people of New Mexico can have the federal government pay for the damages of something that was bound to happen at some point anyway.
Better cut back of the NFS budget so they can do fewer of these burns I am sure that will make sure this type of thing doesn't happen again ever.
 
jimjays
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: There are actual trees in New Mexico? Who knew. I thought their state tree was a telephone pole.


I thought similarly. Was reading on the fire a few days ago from a mag. that had to be a week or two or more old that at the time of printing the fire had been burning six weeks.

(The thrust of the article was that they don't have resources to house the evacuees.)
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Having done their work in New Mexico, they're off to a Sprockets Festival

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you spend decades preventing forest fires.

Thanks, Smokey!

/cue sexy sheep
 
Snooza
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'...prompting the state's governor to demand the federal governmentTAXPAYERS take full responsibility for the disaster.'
 
alex10294
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Accidents do happen, but that's no excuse. Just make sure you fire the morons who did it and financially cover everyone impacted by this.

I'm sure none of that will happen.


They need to do prescribed burns.  It's how the forests are supposed to be managed.  If they followed policy, and policy didn't work, then don't fire them, change the policy. If they ignored the policy...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dude, did you put out the burn pile? Takes bong hit. Cough, cough yeah I think it's out man. Passes bong. Cool.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Yellow Beard: There are actual trees in New Mexico? Who knew. I thought their state tree was a telephone pole.

Ah, you're thinking of their family tree.


Navajos, Mescalero Apache, Hispanos, Genizaros from the Utes and Comanches and Navajos and Apaches, Anglos, Texans, a vibrant Jewish community, a vibrant French immigrant community, Tejanos, Chicanos...

I think you might be thinking about North Carolina.  The other guy might be thinking about Kansas, I don't know.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why do they have "burn piles" in the first place? Sure, they are clearing out dead wood and debris, but burning it is no way to get rid of it. Use a woodchipper and make it into mulch. Throw it down an abandoned mine, whatever. Anything but burning it.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Why do they have "burn piles" in the first place? Sure, they are clearing out dead wood and debris, but burning it is no way to get rid of it. Use a woodchipper and make it into mulch. Throw it down an abandoned mine, whatever. Anything but burning it.


How many miles do you think they should lug the debris to a vehicle or abandoned mine? Some of these areas are remote and can only be reached by foot/horse.

Well not now. The areas have grown a bit since, you know, the fires and all.
 
dryknife
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Getcher roasted piñon nuts here!
Roasted piñon nuts!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Heading to Santa Fe on Tuesday so I'm getting a.... <cough> <cough>
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: question_dj: I really, really, really wanted to go back to Las Conchas this June, or Comales Canyon. But can't, and now I'm sad.

You can't really go anywhere.  Almost all of the national forests are closed indefinitely, and the hiking trails and backcountry areas of the national parks are closed.  I'm just glad I hiked to the top of Hermit's Peak when I did.  It will be years before that trail is reopened.


There's still plenty of BLM land open. And I was told that the Forest Service will reopen forests when the monsoon season hits in end of June or July. Then again, with all the weird weather, monsoon season is not guaranteed. But it better come, and with a vengeance
 
