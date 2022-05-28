 Skip to content
(WOWT Omaha)   Assault with a deadly weapon, chainsaw edition   (wowt.com) divider line
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once had an obvious junkie come to my door with a chain saw. I paid him cash to cut down a dying birch tree. Win-win.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who pissed off Bruce Campbell?
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Who pissed off Bruce Campbell?


His hand.
 
Pextor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Groovy.
 
Valter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TWX: OkieDookie: Who pissed off Bruce Campbell?

His hand.


Strong frown.

Big thumbs up, tho.
 
zez
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So a guy is looking to make some money, knocks on a guys door who gets all upset that someone would knock on his door, chases the chainsaw guy off and the chainsaw guy gets arrested?
 
jimjays
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

someonelse: I once had an obvious junkie come to my door with a chain saw. I paid him cash to cut down a dying birch tree. Win-win.


But how did your neighbor feel about that?
 
Tentacle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was it a high capacity assault chainsaw?
justcallmehomegirl.comView Full Size


/she has the weirdest boner right now
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why did the police go door-to-door with the chainsaw?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

someonelse: I once had an obvious junkie come to my door with a chain saw. I paid him cash to cut down a dying birch tree. Win-win.


Um, aren't all tree service guys junkies?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fissile: someonelse: I once had an obvious junkie come to my door with a chain saw. I paid him cash to cut down a dying birch tree. Win-win.

Um, aren't all tree service guys junkies?


Shrug - in southern California they're mostly just working Latino dudes.  Not exclusively, but mostly
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zez: So a guy is looking to make some money, knocks on a guys door who gets all upset that someone would knock on his door, chases the chainsaw guy off and the chainsaw guy gets arrested?


It is not generally necessary to brandish the tools of the trade when soliciting customers.  Anyone interested but skeptical will ask to see one's kit, anyone not interested will find the brazen behavior to be intimidating.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Phantasm II - Chainsaw Fight
Youtube ZAz6ip1WK08
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Odd. All the horror movie people claim chainsaws aren't effective weapons
 
