(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Olympic gold medalist earns a participation trophy in the "street smarts" event   (abc7.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't hang an Olympic gold medal from the rear view mirror. That's just for air fresheners and rosaries.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Done in one
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
auto play video = insta close
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Don't hang an Olympic gold medal from the rear view mirror. That's just for air fresheners and rosaries.


Well, and this one in my car:

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


/I need one that looks Goth styled!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you have two medals you can hang them from the back like truck nuts.  Perhaps connecting them to a battery will work for theft deterrence.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why would she carry the passport everywhere she goes in the car too? In case she needs to leave the country in a minute notice??
 
