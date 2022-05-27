 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Two months ago the Uvalde Police Department participated in an active shooter session. What did they learn?   (twitter.com) divider line
24
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

153 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2022 at 5:05 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
1. Rescue your own children.

There is no step 2.
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And the town's SWAT team was formed in 2018 after a mass casualty event. So they've been "training" for four years to... stand around for one Border Control agent to do something?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The police will not protect you, but they are willing to steal all your stuff.  They are worse than useless.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
To hide?
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
We spend way too farking much on cops and cop shiat. It's just dumping dollars into the incinerator.

Need to ditch the whole thing. Disband the police and replace them with something that actually works.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"An Officer's first and only duty is to come home to his family at the end of his shift."

So Police Departments are pretty much just a welfare program.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
10 minutes to go 0.8 miles
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

theteacher: [Fark user image 346x750]10 minutes to go 0.8 miles


Yeah, but there's that BBQ place and it was lunch time...
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: 1. Rescue your own children.

There is no step 2.


Of course there's a Step 2 : stop anyone else from doing the same.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They didn't learn shiat. But this is part of what they were supposed to learn.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

thorpe: They didn't learn shiat. But this is part of what they were supposed to learn.

[Fark user image 850x532]

[Fark user image 850x441]

[Fark user image 850x696]


In other words: ACAB fiction.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The police will not protect you, but they are willing to steal all your stuff.  They are worse than useless.


Willing to kill you over loose cigarettes as well
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

WickerNipple: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: 1. Rescue your own children.

There is no step 2.

Of course there's a Step 2 : stop anyone else from doing the same.


Step 2a. Make sure those people aren't armed. You do not want to go up against other people with guns
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What did they learn?  Active shooters are dangerous. Avoid them until someone else takes care of the problem so you can go home safely.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

labman: What did they learn?  Active shooters are dangerous. Avoid them until someone else takes care of the problem so you can go home safely.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: theteacher: [Fark user image 346x750]10 minutes to go 0.8 miles

Yeah, but there's that BBQ place and it was lunch time...


F*ck me man, if there is anything I love more than human lives, it's barbecue.  Tough call on that one.  I would have never graduated from the academy.
 
B0redd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That there is a big yellow streak a mile wide running up their spines?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
1.Grt in your tacticool gear
2. Stop for lunch on the way to the scene
3. Taze and beat citizens that are in the way or that hurt your feelings.
4. Rescue your own kids
5. Wait for the shooting to stop
6. Rope off the area and let the cleanup crew get to work while you say nothing could be done to the press.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
7. Blame the teachers and kids for the incident
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You know, it's easy to dunk on these highly trained law enforcement officers but....that's all I have. Why the fark are we paying them money?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minorshan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thorpe: They didn't learn shiat. But this is part of what they were supposed to learn.

[Fark user image image 850x532]

[Fark user image image 850x441]

[Fark user image image 850x696]


There's a reason this song is a funny parody song:
Fuck the Fire Department, by Vincent E. L. (with lyrics and funk)
Youtube 7JkrJUAg8aI


And what it was inspired by was not... but had a serious point. It just seems like most cops wanna be heros through unnecessary violence, and firefighters just risk their lives. And I might be out of touch, but it doesn't seem like firefighters that weren't in 9/11 aren't given the same kind of big funerals that cops get.
 
JRoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.