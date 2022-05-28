 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Florida Cigar Store offers customers a "free" cigar for a 5 star review. It appears someone with access to spambots has a problem with this   (fox13news.com) divider line
5
    More: Florida, Google, glowing Google reviews, Cigar, sudden surge of one-star reviews, Names of large numbers, PageRank, fake reviews, business' Google rating  
•       •       •

297 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2022 at 3:05 AM



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, reread the article. A competitor probably hired someone to leave them. The most she had was a sign that said leaving a review--any review--would get them a free cigar.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bot reviews aren't necessarily fake.

DoctorCal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I knew it was a thing that people would buy good five-star reviews, but I didn't know that people would actually hire people to give one-star reviews. It's just so evil," said Yue.


capacc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The review thing is actually a new phenomenon in the U.S., but overseas. During my time in the Merchant Marine it was quite common for small shops or guides, etc to ask for a letter of recommendation. They took great store in them.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"A+ carcinogen dealer.  Would recommend to anyone hoping to develop cancer.  Friendly service."
 
