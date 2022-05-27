 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Cops tase a man for being upset while holding a pen - Jason Bourne unavailable for comment   (cbc.ca) divider line
20
    More: Asinine, Breach of the peace, Clinton Fraser, Halifax Regional Municipality, Arrest, Criminal Investigation Department, Nicole Green, Police, Decision making  
•       •       •

369 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.redd.it image 850x1051]


Shakes tiny, pen holding fist
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good thing he didn't have a pencil
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was big and had black skin, that's apparently enough.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Good thing he didn't have a pencil


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids In The Hall - My Pen
Youtube yQ1pO-tZbYA
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.redd.it image 850x1051]


You're sitting on a gold mine, Trebek.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they didn't piss their pants and wait an hour while the guy wrote a farking novel. But then again they are Canadian cops so they politely managed to do the deed in a timely manner at least.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sub Human: He was big and had black skin, that's apparently enough.


Also there were some kids in danger of being shot and this dude wanted to save them.
Police didn't want that.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I remain firmly convinced that Angela Lansbury was the most methodical cautious serial killer of all time.
Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Have you not seen what a trained person can do with such a deadly weapon?
i.makeagif.comView Full Size

The guy got off lucky with a taking.
Cops should have shot him, and continued shooting the body for another 5 minutes.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We get it.  Cops are cowards.  This is becoming more obvious with each passing day.  A large portion of this country just received a collective wake-up call on this.  People who have been ardent cop-suckers all their lives are now questioning their beliefs.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Joe peschi next in line with his famous tracheotomy a la pen...
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: We get it.  Cops are cowards.  This is becoming more obvious with each passing day.  A large portion of this country just received a collective wake-up call on this.  People who have been ardent cop-suckers all their lives are now questioning their beliefs.


I can't speak to history, but I would argue that cops have become cowards, enabled to be cowards, and celebrated as cowards. The more they are given that removes them any danger, the more they use those things out of cowardice.  The very idea of police has become corrupted more and more.
 
0z79
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good to hear that power-tripping bastards aren't exclusive to America... despite what the Canucks say.

Love ya'll up there, but lemme tell ya something: Y'all are judgy bastards.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: We get it.  Cops are cowards.  This is becoming more obvious with each passing day.  A large portion of this country just received a collective wake-up call on this.  People who have been ardent cop-suckers all their lives are now questioning their beliefs.


I doubt it. This has been common knowledge for many years. To anyone not deliberately hiding from the truth. The cop lovers do not want to know.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Casino" - Pen Scene HD
Youtube 5V1dKqCvRjE
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Good thing he didn't have a pencil


Came for the Baba Yaga reference, leaving fulfilled.
 
0z79
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm honestly asking: Since when does cowardice only exist in one country? Side-note: How does anyone believe that it does, look themselves in the mirror and NOT see a farkfaced bigot?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.redd.it image 850x1051]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.