(Twitter)   For some reason, Texas DPS chief Steven McGraw thinks it is very important that you know the Uvalde shooter was realy into cyber gaming
4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
blacknite
4 hours ago  
Who does he think he is, the cyber police?
 
Bootleg
4 hours ago  
You know what else he was into? Guns. Get back to me when he uses whatever game he was playing to murder a bunch of kids.
 
Jake Havechek
4 hours ago  
Cyber gaming?  What even is that?  Is it from that series of tubes?
 
NewportBarGuy
4 hours ago  
Oh good... you have my grandpa running the show. Nice work, Texas.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH
4 hours ago  
It would save innocent lives if all the cowards who were there, uh, resigned.
 
parasol
4 hours ago  
uh huh

it's everything else but easy access to weapons

What's McGraw's next move? A "Just Say No" campaign?

/eyerolling

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics
3 hours ago  
They keep flying so many trial balloons trying to pin this on something other than assault rifles it's blocking out the sun.

Not that they care about solar power anyway.
 
LordOfThePings
3 hours ago  
Yep, ban the gamez. There, I fixed it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RodneyToady
2 hours ago  
I've been playing video games for roughly 40 years, going all the way back to the Atari 2600.  I've played first person shooters since Wolf 3D.  I've shot a real gun during the course of one day, when a friend who is a Marine took me to a shooting range.  This was a while ago (maybe 2008?), so I don't exactly remember what the gun was.  I think it was the civilian version of the USMC .45 service pistol?

I've shot millions, if not billions, of rounds in video games throughout my life.  "Shooting" a "gun" with a mouse and keyboard, or with a game controller, is nothing at all like shooting a real gun in real life.  Pressing a button is nothing like pulling a trigger.  Depending on the video game, I could headshot a person while running from the equivalent of a block away.  Standing still, firing a real gun at a stationary piece of paper, I sometimes didn't get it within the general target area.    Give me 1000 more hours of playing an fps, I guarantee my real-life shooting wouldn't improve one iota.  Give me a real-life firearms training course, and I guarantee it would improve tremendously.

This "blame the video games for violence" shiat has been going on for decades.  It was a stupid, desperate excuse then, and it's a stupid, desperate excuse now.
 
Mojongo
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xsarien
19 minutes ago  
It took way longer for this little gem of an excuse to crop up. Were they too busy making sure any guns they had at home were okay and didn't need to talk about what happened?
 
RyansPrivates
18 minutes ago  
Oh FFS, not this tired old shiat again
 
maxandgrinch
16 minutes ago  

parasol: uh huh

it's everything else but easy access to weapons

What's McGraw's next move? A "Just Say No" campaign?

/eyerolling

[Fark user image image 225x225]


A warning caused by the wife of the guy who invented the internets and tubes, therefore cyber games?

This must be one long con game
 
dsmith42
15 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


He got disbarred, dipshiats. Stupid talking point is old and debunked.
 
some_beer_drinker
15 minutes ago  
video games lead to violence, Doritos. film at 11
 
BuckTurgidson
14 minutes ago  
Lotsa hats.
 
12349876
13 minutes ago  
I need my video game gun to hunt ducks.
 
berylman
11 minutes ago  
I think we all know what the real problem is here... Farm Simulator
 
Archie Goodwin
11 minutes ago  
Now he's saying 19 officers were IN the school? What, saving their own kids no doubt.

Texas Law Enforcement incompetence knows no bounds.
 
Deathfrogg
10 minutes ago  

12349876: I need my video game gun to hunt ducks.


I still have that one.
 
RogermcAllen
10 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: I've been playing video games for roughly 40 years, going all the way back to the Atari 2600.  I've played first person shooters since Wolf 3D.  I've shot a real gun during the course of one day, when a friend who is a Marine took me to a shooting range.  This was a while ago (maybe 2008?), so I don't exactly remember what the gun was.  I think it was the civilian version of the USMC .45 service pistol?

I've shot millions, if not billions, of rounds in video games throughout my life.  "Shooting" a "gun" with a mouse and keyboard, or with a game controller, is nothing at all like shooting a real gun in real life.  Pressing a button is nothing like pulling a trigger.  Depending on the video game, I could headshot a person while running from the equivalent of a block away.  Standing still, firing a real gun at a stationary piece of paper, I sometimes didn't get it within the general target area.    Give me 1000 more hours of playing an fps, I guarantee my real-life shooting wouldn't improve one iota.  Give me a real-life firearms training course, and I guarantee it would improve tremendously.

This "blame the video games for violence" shiat has been going on for decades.  It was a stupid, desperate excuse then, and it's a stupid, desperate excuse now.


The nice thing is that when you lock yourself in a room full of elementary school kids with a modern rifle and you've got a few 30 round mags you end up with plenty of hits even if your aim isn't very good.
 
soupafi
8 minutes ago  
I've been playing GTA since it came out. I'm 37 and have never felt the urge to drive on the sidewalk or murder a bunch of people. His argument is invalid and he has cowards for officers. He can fark off.
 
Oneiros
8 minutes ago  
Was it "cyber gaming" that used NFTs?

I'd be okay with vilifying that.

Or maybe he was fed up with microtransactions, loot crates, and/or 'pay to win' type 'free' online games.

I think most gamers would understand why someone might go crazy from any of those.

/although we would've preferred him to shoot up the game publishers, not a school
 
Secret Troll Alt
7 minutes ago  
What the fark even is "Cyber gaming"? Does he mean online gaming? Is he really that out of touch? And what does this have to do with the fact that the farkin pigs clutched their pearls for forty minutes while letting him run wild?
 
Plane Guy
7 minutes ago  

12349876: I need my video game gun to hunt ducks.


That farking dog
 
bud jones
7 minutes ago  
you know what else he was really into?  guns.
 
Moroning
6 minutes ago  
WTF is Cyber Gaming!?!  Is that like connected to the internet gaming, only with NFT's?
 
Oneiros
4 minutes ago  

berylman: I think we all know what the real problem is here... Farm Simulator


Yeah, it's getting pretty crazy with the tanks and such

Ukrainian fArmy release video
Youtube PKw6Tf65zgA
https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
 
Fireproof
4 minutes ago  
And I thought it was a pathetic excuse well past its prime when they tried this one after Newton in 2012.
 
hardinparamedic
4 minutes ago  
He was also into bigotry, misogyny, rape threats and 4chan.

Funny how that's not getting discussed, since it's what he has in common with 80% of mass shooters
 
C18H27NO3
4 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: They keep flying so many trial balloons trying to pin this on something other than assault rifles it's blocking out the sun.


Assault rifles weren't involved, so...
 
The Official Fark Cajun
4 minutes ago  
I've played Halo for 25+ years now.  I also own guns.
Never shot up a school.
 
Deathfrogg
3 minutes ago  

Plane Guy: 12349876: I need my video game gun to hunt ducks.

That farking dog


Hey, don't blame the Dog for being excessively overjoyed at being let out of the apartment for a few minutes.
 
some_beer_drinker
3 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: I've played Halo for 25+ years now.  I also own guns.
Never shot up a school.


you will....
 
The Official Fark Cajun
2 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: North_Central_Positronics: They keep flying so many trial balloons trying to pin this on something other than assault rifles it's blocking out the sun.

Assault rifles weren't involved, so...


Stop.

Stop with the semantics bullshiat.  An ar-15 IS an assault rifle.
 
The Madd Mann
2 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: He was also into bigotry, misogyny, rape threats and 4chan.

Funny how that's not getting discussed, since it's what he has in common with 80% of mass shooters


He also was into guns, which he shares with 100% of mass shooters. We should address that first.
 
C18H27NO3
less than a minute ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: C18H27NO3: North_Central_Positronics: They keep flying so many trial balloons trying to pin this on something other than assault rifles it's blocking out the sun.

Assault rifles weren't involved, so...

Stop.

Stop with the semantics bullshiat.  An ar-15 IS an assault rifle.


No, it's not.
 
Moroning
less than a minute ago  

Secret Troll Alt: What the fark even is "Cyber gaming"? Does he mean online gaming? Is he really that out of touch? And what does this have to do with the fact that the farkin pigs clutched their pearls for forty minutes while letting him run wild?


The cops supposedly had four infrared cameras available to them.  Makes you wonder, did they not have at least one on site.  Or, if they did, where they just watching the carnage and doing nothing.
 
Deathfrogg
less than a minute ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: I've played Halo for 25+ years now.  I also own guns.
Never shot up a school.


Half-Life and Left4Dead geek. I've been playing with the same buncha weirdos for almost 20 years. 99% of the reason is just the ongoing bullshiat session. It's about letting off Steam and shooting the shiat with, and at, the people in the game.
 
