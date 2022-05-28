 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local 12 Cincinnati)   Oh no, 90 tons of bacon recalled. I have plenty of L & T. I need my B   (local12.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad, Bacon recall, tons of bacon topping, metal  
•       •       •

101 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2022 at 2:05 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You've never had the pepper-metal bacon before people?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. recalled approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping products that were shipped to distributors and retail locations nationwide.

Oh, thank goodness... had me scared for a sec, smits!

Also, that's quite an "approximate" number.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're buying five lb packages of ready-to-eat bacon topping product for personal consumption, my guess is that you're not going to let a few razor sharp metal fragments stand in your way.
 
Halpha Blomega
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm already suffering through substandard peanut butter, now bacon danger?

/It literally cannot get any worse
 
knucklesthedog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knucklesthedog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

knucklesthedog: [Fark user image image 425x284]


sigh. Caption: Bacon contaminated with metal? Excellent!!
 
abiigdog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Would still eat.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
OMGWTFBBQ
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
skinny dipping? good. skinny dipping in sewage filled canal, YUK
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.