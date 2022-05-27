 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Armed man politely points gun at TV reporter   (yahoo.com) divider line
20
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHALL PASS NO LAW.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael Jordan: Stop It, Get Some Help
Youtube l60MnDJklnM
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As opposed to an unarmed man?
 
Worst Name I Ever Heard [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspect is hatless. Repeat, hatless.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: As opposed to an unarmed man?


I Didn't Kill My Wife ...
Youtube ZQ11Ws3tqP0
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: CruiserTwelve: As opposed to an unarmed man?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZQ11Ws3tqP0]


I can post videos. And there are no consequences?

Get ready.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!!
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: As opposed to an unarmed man?


An unarmed man can't point shiat
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looks more like a Roku remote to me. I don't know of too many guns with big purple buttons on the side.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least the reporter didn't get shot.

Two Virginia TV journalists shot dead during live interview (2015)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To be fair, she started shooting first.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Saborlas: Looks more like a Roku remote to me. I don't know of too many guns with big purple buttons on the side.


It's a black man holding a black object in Chicago. The police will have gunned him down by the end of the weekend and secured the dangerous remote control.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

433: CruiserTwelve: As opposed to an unarmed man?

An unarmed man can't point shiat


Counterpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

433: CruiserTwelve: As opposed to an unarmed man?

An unarmed man can't point shiat


what about a de-armed man?
 
focusthis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: At least the reporter didn't get shot.

Two Virginia TV journalists shot dead during live interview (2015)


That was a premeditated attack.  The shooter was a colleague.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They say we left Afghanistan, but it feels here more than ever
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a gun?
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size


Black guy with indistinct object in hand.

FOX news.

Hmmmmmmm......
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: 433: CruiserTwelve: As opposed to an unarmed man?

An unarmed man can't point shiat

what about a de-armed man?


I don't want to split hairs in terminology.  I would watch that kickboxing match.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: 433: CruiserTwelve: As opposed to an unarmed man?
An unarmed man can't point shiat
Counterpoint:
[Fark user image 450x428] [View Full Size image _x_]


I think I understand now.  Maybe.  Can you clarify?
 
