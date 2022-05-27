 Skip to content
(CNN)   Skinny dipping in a canal in Venice. Marginally better than the Gowanus in Brooklyn? No. Not really   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the absolute fark is wrong with people?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocked locals observed them swimming for around five minutes in the water -- into which nearby houses drain their sewage -- before toweling down and returning to their Airbnb.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rash of vandals and exhibitionists, may they develop a rash.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
After the canal swim, have some Jif.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not enough pictures of the skinny dippers. How can I tell if they really were nude? Could be "fake news".
:)
 
culebra
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

"I wanna dip my balls in it!"
Youtube vrmZAXezkhA
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

You will catch a bacterial infection just from looking at them.

/Hope there's a walk-in autoclave in their Airbnb.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Require a $2500 "good behavior" fee to enter the city. Fark up and it's gone. Behave, and you get it back.

Though that could cause police to abuse it like US cops abuse asset forfeiture.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

"Could"?  I see you're not familiar with foreign police forces....
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

"fake news" "fake nudes"

FTFY
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

You will catch a bacterial infection just from looking at them.

/Hope there's a walk-in autoclave in their Airbnb.


Autoclave.  They have an old German furnace.  Kills everything.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
still cannot compare to the velocity of an unladen swallow
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I did not realize Venice dumped raw sewage into the canals. I assumed they used pipes to pump to a treatment facility.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Howls of derisive laughter Bruce
 
