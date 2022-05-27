 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Me: You couldn't pay me to live in West Virginia. West Virginia: How about $20,000. Me: Hmmmm   (wusa9.com) divider line
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How about no.
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
$1mil per year that I have to be there. That's my final offer.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$20,000 a year, every year and maybe you've got something.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not even $20,000 cash in hand. It's $12k over 2 years plus a book of coupons. Good luck with that.

"We also provide a recreation package," he said.  "Where they have vouchers to go around and experience different parts of the states.

"From our state parks to our ski resorts to some of our great outfitters."

That portion of the package is valued at around $8,000, but the experience - Twilley believes -will be priceless.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How much OxyContin will that get you?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for coal to come back, then I'll move there and be a deep shaft miner.

/like subby's mom's gentlemen callers
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a beautiful place.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: It's a beautiful place.


That's true.  There are a lot of really nice places to see if you are into nature and such.

It unfortunate that humans have screwed so much of it up by either mining, meth or voting for Manchin.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thermo: $1mil per year that I have to be there. That's my final offer.


Throw in the option of a free kick to Manchin's balls every month and I might consider it.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm indeed. I'm presently a digital nomad and looking for some land to use as a permanent basecamp as needed. Was looking into getting a cabin out in the Mountain TZ, but West Virginia might be well worth a look, esp. with the west turning into a tinderbox
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much to live in glorious people's paradise of Best Dakota?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

I wonder why people are leaving West Virginia?
It's a real mystery.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Hmmm indeed. I'm presently a digital nomad and looking for some land to use as a permanent basecamp as needed. Was looking into getting a cabin out in the Mountain TZ, but West Virginia might be well worth a look, esp. with the west turning into a tinderbox


Is Tinderbox that new VR sex console?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: The Exit Stencilist: Hmmm indeed. I'm presently a digital nomad and looking for some land to use as a permanent basecamp as needed. Was looking into getting a cabin out in the Mountain TZ, but West Virginia might be well worth a look, esp. with the west turning into a tinderbox

Is Tinderbox that new VR sex console?


Stick your dick in it and find out
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ralanprod: edmo: It's a beautiful place.

That's true.  There are a lot of really nice places to see if you are into nature and such.

It unfortunate that humans have screwed so much of it up by either mining, meth or voting for Manchin.


Yep. I'd be open to living in a more rural area than I do (still need high speed internet), but it's not going to be West Virginia. I have no desire to live in a red state. I could easily plop you down in parts of Maryland you'd find indistinguishable from parts of West Virginia, WV doesn't have a monopoly on pretty places - the line on the map is just a line on a map.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: [upload.wikimedia.org image 300x286]
I wonder why people are leaving West Virginia?
It's a real mystery.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come for the superfund sites, stay for the oxymills blatant self dealing corruption, and meth.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We've lost our best and brightest," Twilley said.  "When people have a highly desirable skill and are highly educated, they have economic and social mobility. They tend to leave our state."

Well, no schitt, Sherlock. You are West F*cking Virginia, the Schitt Hole of the East.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ha ha no...I'll stay in Alabama thank you very much.

/I won't stay in Alabama
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first would like to see photos of the mountain mamas.
 
GunPlumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they have winter in WV? Fark that. I'll gladly burn up in AZ before I live in a place that has winter again.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ralanprod: edmo: It's a beautiful place.

That's true.  There are a lot of really nice places to see if you are into nature and such.

It unfortunate that humans have screwed so much of it up by either mining, meth or voting for Manchin.


It's not just mining, it's quadrupling down on the idea that mining needs to be propped up as an industry, even after it was long dead and gone. And that they don't need any other industries, or education, or any of that. Anyone with any sense and the ability to do so, left WV decades ago.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline unclear. Are they offering to pay $20k, or charge $20k?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GunPlumber: Don't they have winter in WV? Fark that. I'll gladly burn up in AZ before I live in a place that has winter again.


Enjoy Hell then, pussy who doesn't understand what a "coat" is for.

/I've lived in AZ, there's nothing worth going there for.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

plecos: ha ha no...I'll stay in Alabama thank you very much.

/I won't stay in Alabama


Alabama, only one state East of perfection.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
$50K/year for 20 years.
Tax free.
Then, maybe.
"West Virginia - Better than Mississippi."
 
sooprd8ve
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There is a West Virginia because of the US civil war, they wanted to be with the Yankees.  My how things have changed.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wheeling is only an hour from Pittsburgh, and still has greyhound racing.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Add a couple zeroes and I'll think about it.

/as long as I don't have to stay very long
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ralanprod: edmo: It's a beautiful place.
That's true.  There are a lot of really nice places to see if you are into nature and such.
It unfortunate that humans have screwed so much of it up by either mining, meth or voting for Manchin.


Maybe nature wouldn't look so shiatty if you were into something besides celebrating yourselves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Wheeling is only an hour from Pittsburgh, and still has greyhound racing.


Pittsburgh is cheap enough already, no need to resort to this if that's where you want to be.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No, no farkin' way. Be surrounded by slack jawed, mouth breathing Trump supporters everywhere you go. Have to listen to Hannity and Tucker on every frikin speaker within ear shot. Living in fear of being found out that you have a differing opinion and you don't attend church and you think gun laws should, clutches pearls, actually stop people from buying guns using background checks. That maybe not every teen is ready to own a gun but because yours is then they should all have the right to do so. Good God man if they have to pay you to live there it's a shiat hole.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: I first would like to see photos of the mountain mamas.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: GunPlumber: Don't they have winter in WV? Fark that. I'll gladly burn up in AZ before I live in a place that has winter again.

Enjoy Hell then, pussy who doesn't understand what a "coat" is for.

/I've lived in AZ, there's nothing worth going there for.


You're better than that. There are lots of reasons to visit Arizona.

Live there ... well ...
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"20,000"

Ooo.  You mean all I have to do is move to a failing state filled with addiction and sorrow, and you'll throw in a used rental-spec Nissan Sentra?  Sign me up! /s

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hard pass.
 
anuran
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"We've lost our best and brightest," Twilley said.  "When people have a highly desirable skill and are highly educated, they have economic and social mobility. They tend to leave our state.

"Bend, Oregon in the middle of nowhere, had the highest per capita of remote workers in the country," Twilley explained.

Try not being a degenerate shiathole
 
Iczer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wow you've got some real low prices for what could be described as self-inflicted torture...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GunPlumber: Don't they have winter in WV? Fark that. I'll gladly burn up in AZ before I live in a place that has winter again.


I'll gladly be cold during winter than live in a desert and get irrationally angry that there is no water.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What's the price to sell your soul to Joe Blow Manchin?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sucker bet.
 
xsarien
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You could add two commas to that and it's still a hard pass.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pwt bribe.

I would turn down 6 mil.

Ill stay in this shiathole just north of that one
 
Fascists are cowards
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't need to move to WV when I can just stay here and become part of a derp state after the measure gets on the ballot nine times:

https://www.greateridaho.org/

/I say nine times because it took the state NINE TIMES to figure out that we don't want a damn sales tax.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wait a minute, I thought people were fleeing Liberal Dummycrat states.  This whole thing confuses me greatly.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How's the racism over there?  Oh... oh, my...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
LMAO.
WV is the most ass backwards, deliverance loving, black hating, ghey hating, white trash hell state I have ever spent time in, and I served in Louisiana.
I say this as a Kentuckian.
Good luck with that.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: $20,000 a year, every year and maybe you've got something.


s/year/month/g;

I could probably afford Morgantown or somewhere else "nice" on $20K/month.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: ralanprod: edmo: It's a beautiful place.
That's true.  There are a lot of really nice places to see if you are into nature and such.
It unfortunate that humans have screwed so much of it up by either mining, meth or voting for Manchin.

Maybe nature wouldn't look so shiatty if you were into something besides celebrating yourselves.

[Fark user image 502x322]


Legacy homes with straight pipes dumping raw sewage directly into the adjacent stream was an eye opener.
Totally commonplace around Kenova & Ceredo.
 
