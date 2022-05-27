 Skip to content
Mic, drop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Awesome, but does anybody have an actual clip of the CNN interview?
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If cops had any shame, remorse, or conscience, this might mean something.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
doubly brutal because kids are honest to a fault.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mean something to the cops, that is.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's "mike" not "mic"
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good choice.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It's "mike" not "mic"


Mic is a perfectly cromulent abbreviation of microphone.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, ok. Kids say weird stuff. But I like shooting beer cans in the backyard, and the Founding Fathers said it's ok. 250 years ago. So fark you, kid.  
 
Also, enjoy your parents' bankruptcy because of your mental health care.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It's "mike" not "mic"


Shirley, you can't be serious.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It's "mike" not "mic"


Actually it's "murph."
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: WastrelWay: It's "mike" not "mic"

Mic is a perfectly cromulent abbreviation of microphone.


Yeah 'Hot Mike' is something else
 
Bob_Laublaw [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: WastrelWay: It's "mike" not "mic"

Mic is a perfectly cromulent abbreviation of microphone.


Mike drop

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kelso: "Oooo, burn!"
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: TheCableGuy: WastrelWay: It's "mike" not "mic"

Mic is a perfectly cromulent abbreviation of microphone.

Yeah 'Hot Mike' is something else


Commonly confused with a Hot Carl
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It's "mike" not "mic"


Hunt?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Awesome, but does anybody have an actual clip of the CNN interview?


Frankly, I don't give a fuck if it's fake. RWNJs have been making shit up forever. Telling the truth hasn't worked so far in stopping them from destroying the country. Let's try something else.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: WastrelWay: It's "mike" not "mic"

Shirley, you can't be serious.


That's how the Marine Core spells it.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Random guy's twitter post about something he saw on CNN. I'm not saying it didn't happen, but the odds are against it.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's some skyscraper level shade from that kid.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kid, by the time you go through school, med school, residency, and finally practice, I'll be old enough to need a geriatric doctor.  I'd be proud to be your patient.
 
Bob_Laublaw [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Glorious Golden Ass: WastrelWay: It's "mike" not "mic"

Shirley, you can't be serious.

That's how the Marine Core spells it.


"Wife-like typing detected"
 
Rent Party
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Juc: doubly brutal because kids are honest to a fault.


The only two honest things in the universe are little kids and yoga pants.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Random guy's twitter post about something he saw on CNN. I'm not saying it didn't happen, but the odds are against it.


Transcript, so blow it out your AR-15

CNN.com - Transcripts
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Defund the police. Fund education.

Support teachers' unions. Tell police unions to fark off.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My kids in the US, who have kids, are seriously considering moving to someplace else to get away from this insanity. This is going to be the end of the US at this rate. When you have people fleeing to raise their kids in safety? Maybe you should start worrying as a nation that things aren't going well.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Way more polite from the kid than the cops deserve.

I would have gone with "We don't want cops anymore"
 
BigChad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"...out of the mouths of babes."
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Yeah, ok. Kids say weird stuff. But I like shooting beer cans in the backyard, and the Founding Fathers said it's ok. 250 years ago. So fark you, kid.  
 
Also, enjoy your parents' bankruptcy because of your mental health care.


And I feel like beating the ever loving hell out each one shiatheads.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
GardenWeasel:
Transcript, so blow it out your AR-15

CNN.com - Transcripts

You think I'm some gun guy because I distrust some random guy on twitter that doesn't provide any source?
This would be the superior Fark link, so thanks for posting it.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: My kids in the US, who have kids, are seriously considering moving to someplace else to get away from this insanity. This is going to be the end of the US at this rate. When you have people fleeing to raise their kids in safety? Maybe you should start worrying as a nation that things aren't going well.


Doesn't matter at all, because it really isn't about guns, or the 2nd A.  It's about money.  People and corporations are getting rich selling guns, and politicians (mostly republicans) are getting a large chunk of that cash to prevent any progress on gun laws.  Republicans don't care about the violence, or who dies, just as long as they get their cut.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Truly wonderful, the mind of a child is."
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: gunther_bumpass: Yeah, ok. Kids say weird stuff. But I like shooting beer cans in the backyard, and the Founding Fathers said it's ok. 250 years ago. So fark you, kid.  
 
Also, enjoy your parents' bankruptcy because of your mental health care.

And I feel like beating the ever loving hell out each one of you shiatheads.
Oh, and I'm not exactly unarmed either.
Your a piece of shiat. But everyone here knew that already.


Fixed it.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lee in Texas: If cops had any shame, remorse, or conscience, this might mean something.


If cops had any shame, remorse, or conscience, there'd be a lot of suicides in Texas this weekend.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Juc: doubly brutal because kids are honest to a fault.

The only two honest things in the universe are little kids and yoga pants.


If it's about cupcakes, the yoga pants are especially honest. The kids... not so much.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kiler
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aimtastic: gunga galunga: Awesome, but does anybody have an actual clip of the CNN interview?

Frankly, I don't give a fark if it's fake. RWNJs have been making shiat up forever. Telling the truth hasn't worked so far in stopping them from destroying the country. Let's try something else.


I feel it's true so that means it is

/Conservative logic
 
