 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo) Boobies Rio de Janeiro airport attacked with sexy results   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
14
    More: Boobies, Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro-Galeo International Airport, Brazil's airport operator, Brazilian city's central airport, Brazil, News of the apparent hack, social media, sultry nightlife  
•       •       •

976 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2022 at 7:46 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or your luggage knows how to party and had a better vacation than you did.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Or your luggage knows how to party and had a better vacation than you did.


Subby's Mom is not luggage, though I am carrying her now .... Hmm
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"You see Tommy, I told you you'd get to see a cockpit!"
 
Dodo David
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Blame it on Rio.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That seems unnecessary.  When I fly into the Sao Paulo airport it's everything I can do to keep from breaking my neck already.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And the bystanders yawned, having seen it all before.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Welcome to Santos Dumont Airporn," wrote another.

I laughed.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No pics? Fine. Here is a pic

.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sexy Results is the name of my Mormon Tabernacle Choir, cover band.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
apparent hack.

not so low odds that this is just something they are ok showing on the television.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's wrong with being sexy?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Right Said Fred - I'm Too Sexy (Original Mix - 2006 Version)
Youtube P5mtclwloEQ
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The locals probably don't care. Visiting Americans though are fainting all over the place.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gordon Bennett: "Welcome to Santos Dumont Airporn," wrote another.

I laughed.


Mile High club, anyone? Anyone?

/Buell..er
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.