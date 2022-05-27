 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Uvalde police require police protection   (twitter.com) divider line
115
    More: Awkward, shot  
•       •       •

1851 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2022 at 6:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



115 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
hughesrep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Candy asses.
 
My Brain Hurts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

CBSDFW: Officials say several law enforcement entities from across the state have been called in by Uvalde police to not only assist in supplementing their police force, but to also provide extra protection to officers and the mayor following heavy criticism and threats. #Uvalde https://t.co/nDltMYOuMa


Farking cowards.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, dear...
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evidently the Ironic tag bled out while waiting for them to make entry.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should just lock their doors.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they receive protection as effective as what they gave those kids and teachers
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Punk ass biatches.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Thin Blue Line Skin, ladies and genplemen
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that causes the needle on my sympathy meter to . . . nothing.

It doesn't move at all.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ideally, if they actually need help in some situation from these additional police, the extra police should give it a good hour or so before they pitch in.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunkTiger: The Thin Blue Line Skin, ladies and genplemen GENTLEMEN


Fark me.
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any word on the stories that some officers went in to get their own kids out and didn't rescue anyone else? Or that they tazed parents trying to do the same?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry for the spam, but this fits in so many Main page threads today.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they have guns! They can protect themselves! Isn't that the point of having a gun? If not, then why does everyone have guns?

Oh...wait....I think I'm beginning to realize something....
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they'll get some help in about forty minutes or so.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love the gun nuts to explain this one. You claim the solution to violence is that everyone be armed. These guys are armed and trained, and everyone knows it, and that's not enough.

So, what's your bullshiat story now?
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they are the real victims in all this, after all. /s

F*cking cowards, the whole lot of them. I hope their shame haunts them every f*cking day they look in the mirror.

The good folks of that town should erect signs with pictures of those poor children outside the homes of every single pig that stood around with their thumb up their ass, or harassed any terrified parent that wanted to rush in and save their babies.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup...called it.
I suspect that the cops will just keep doubling down on being even bigger jerks than before.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: I hope they receive protection as effective as what they gave those kids and teachers


This is the nicest way to say it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're getting more protection than those kids got.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give the citizens a 40-60 minute head start.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee. I sure hope none of them cops have been abusive petty assholes towards the community.
See - that's the problem with being a bully and thug. As long as you're strong, you can rape/murder and steal as much as you want. But the moment you show weakness? All your enemies will take advantage of that, and they'll bring you down without mercy or remorse.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should have told those cops the suspect was an unarmed black man.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear that if you smear the blood of your dead 11 year old friend on you. Maybe they can try that instead of hoping the police might help
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully if that bacon has it's life in danger, these new sausages will wait about an hour before charging in.

farking ham. They're the opposite of heroes.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Likwit: Any word on the stories that some officers went in to get their own kids out and didn't rescue anyone else? Or that they tazed parents trying to do the same?


There's plenty of video of local cops and US Marshals attacking parents in the main stream media.

It's clear off-duty Officers went in to rescue their own kids, but I don't think we know they didn't get others out. Certainly the story about the off-duty Border Patrol Officer was that he did. And there was a similar story about a DPS Officer. And maybe HSI was getting students out while the locals weren't doing anything about the shooter.

At a minimum, the Public Affairs Officer who gave the interview about this was really bad at his job to let this story out there.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They deserve the same level of protection they provided
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sure hope no kid dares draw anything in chalk outside the houses of any of these cops, because that's a stand-your-ground situation.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Likwit: Any word on the stories that some officers went in to get their own kids out and didn't rescue anyone else? Or that they tazed parents trying to do the same?

There's plenty of video of local cops and US Marshals attacking parents in the main stream media.

It's clear off-duty Officers went in to rescue their own kids, but I don't think we know they didn't get others out. Certainly the story about the off-duty Border Patrol Officer was that he did. And there was a similar story about a DPS Officer. And maybe HSI was getting students out while the locals weren't doing anything about the shooter.

At a minimum, the Public Affairs Officer who gave the interview about this was really bad at his job to let this story out there.


https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/officers-rescued-own-children-texas/
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Piss yellow.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fnordfocus:  At a minimum, the Public Affairs Officer who gave the interview about this was really bad at his job to let this story out there.

Or maybe he was just as disgusted as we are.
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get a list of what departments are showing up to support these assholes?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps if the Uvalde Police Dept. had done their job, instead of standing around with their thumbs up their ass while 21 people were being killed, they wouldn't be facing such criticism now, would they?

They are an embarrassment, and a disgrace, to law enforcement.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be nice if the other police departments declined assistance, and instead sent this link in an email.

https://prospect.org/justice/police-have-no-duty-to-protect-the-public/

Realistically that won't happen since all cops believe in helping brother asshol...er, cops.  On the plus side, if these cops get targeted by pissed off gun wielding parents, we may finally get some meaningful gun control laws passed.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their slow response wouldn't happen to have anything to do with the fact that they are in a community of people of color, would it?  Nah, I'm sure that's not a factor at all.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whitebuffaloburgers: Can we get a list of what departments are showing up to support these assholes?


And who is paying for their overtime?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

S.W.A.T. = Stand Waiting, Act Tough
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 656x352] [View Full Size image _x_]


*saves as 'bonked old man on head'*
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whitebuffaloburgers: Can we get a list of what departments are showing up to support these assholes?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: I'd love the gun nuts to explain this one. You claim the solution to violence is that everyone be armed. These guys are armed and trained, and everyone knows it, and that's not enough.

So, what's your bullshiat story now?


that's not how it'll go down. It'll be all:

See! The police aren't going to show up and help when you're in trouble, libbylib! Only way to be safe is to have your own gun!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: Their slow response wouldn't happen to have anything to do with the fact that they are in a community of people of color, would it?  Nah, I'm sure that's not a factor at all.


I don't for sure...
But from the video recordings so far...the whole town, except for its leadership and supervisors, is 90% Latino.
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they afraid someone's going to burn down the station house around them?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I'm sure that justice will be done. They'll be placed on administrative leave with pay. For a day!
 
Displayed 50 of 115 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.