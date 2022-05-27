 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Try to contain your shock, but it turns out that the manufacturer of the gun used for the Texas massacre might be kind of an opportunistic prick
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Joe camel was bad.
He marketed smokes to kids
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Isn't that a primary trait of the occupation of arms dealer?
 
slantsix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The ad was out before the shooting, but yeah, I'll allow it. fark all of them.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if that company's marketing execs have already thought about how much $$$ could be made if it published pics of the Uvalde victims after having their faces blown apart by their guns. "Our guns are so effective, these victims had to be identified using relatives' DNA!"
 
Bslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wow, have Americans always been this horrible?
 
pacified
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Have they said which store he bought them at yet?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Know how with "conservatives" every accusation is actually a confession?

Remember how right up until now for months they've been calling teachers "groomers"?

Grooming:

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bslim: Wow, have Americans always been this horrible?


Yes.
Here is the thing. If you're sum total experience is surrounded by assholes, the 'assholeness' is your normal.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bslim: Wow, have Americans always been this horrible?


Conservatives?
Yes.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bslim: Wow, have Americans always been this horrible?


Only since the first half of the 2nd Amendment had been re-defined to be inconsequential to the point of being nigh forgotten.

/my 2 cents
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I would be shocked if anyone has heard of this '80s band called "Lost Dogs". They were always obscure and probably forgotten now. I think it's an appropriate song for today. It looks like they played this song fairly recently looking at how old they are.

The Lost Dogs - Bullet Train (Updated Audio)
Youtube ndkvOdtJ87A
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bslim: Wow, have Americans always been this horrible?


Mostly only since the 1980s.
 
jimjays
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So many times that I read about these conservative heroes and what they say, I expect a retraction and acknowledgement that the writers telling us about them are being sued for libel. You can't make spit up to make them look as crass and evil.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Bslim: Wow, have Americans always been this horrible?

Yes.
Here is the thing. If you're sum total experience is surrounded by assholes, the 'assholeness' is your normal.


We all know what sociopathic assholes the average corporate executive is.
Imagine how bad you have to be, to be a "firearms executive".
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lol at saying thoughts and prayers unironically. F*ck you
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Bslim: Wow, have Americans always been this horrible?
Mostly only since the 1980s.


1984: The Apple Macintosh is announced to the world during a Superbowl advertisement. The Macintosh is launched with a retail price of $2,500, according to the NMAH.
1985: As a response to the Apple Lisa's GUI, Microsoft releases Windows in November 1985, the Guardian reported (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, Commodore announces the Amiga 1000.
1989: Tim Berners-Lee, a British researcher at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN (opens in new tab)), submits his proposal (opens in new tab) for what would become the World Wide Web. His paper details his ideas for Hyper Text Markup Language (HTML), the building blocks of the Web.
1993: The Pentium microprocessor advances the use of graphics and music on PCs.
1996: Sergey Brin and Larry Page develop the Google search engine at Stanford University.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hello, Child Protection Services...
 
jclaggett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Bslim: Wow, have Americans always been this horrible?

Mostly only since the 1980s.


You mean 1680, right?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bslim: Wow, have Americans always been this horrible?


Since 1609, yes
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lorelle: I wouldn't be surprised if that company's marketing execs have already thought about how much $$$ could be made if it published pics of the Uvalde victims after having their faces blown apart by their guns. "Our guns are so effective, these victims had to be identified using relatives' DNA!"


Dumbest farkin thing I've read all week, sir or ma'am.

Congrats
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
EMPLOYEE AR-15 SPOTLIGHT

danieldefense.comView Full Size
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"That was a horrible event and we don't use those kinds of terrible things to drive sales, but when people see politicians start talking about gun control, they have this fear and they go out and buy guns."

Sure you don't use the pointless deaths of children to drive your profits up by fanning the flames of paranoia and fear.farkfaces.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: "That was a horrible event and we don't use those kinds of terrible things to drive sales, but when people see politicians start talking about gun control, they have this fear and they go out and buy guns."

Sure you don't use the pointless deaths of children to drive your profits up by fanning the flames of paranoia and fear.farkfaces.


They don't. They literally don't have to do anything except have as much merchandise in the stores as possible when the politicians get in front of the cameras.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Lorelle: I wouldn't be surprised if that company's marketing execs have already thought about how much $$$ could be made if it published pics of the Uvalde victims after having their faces blown apart by their guns. "Our guns are so effective, these victims had to be identified using relatives' DNA!"

Dumbest farkin thing I've read all week, sir or ma'am.

Congrats


Oh wow. Jerez, I hate to break it to you, but there was some guy that had an idea to go shoot up an elementary school this week with this company's gun this week

I'm surprised you haven't heard about it. It was pretty big in the news and in, wow look at that, THIS article
 
