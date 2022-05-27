 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Seven ways to observe Memorial Day weekend. Please pick at least one   (usatoday.com) divider line
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice article trying to sell me grills, luggage, and even pillows.
Observe with capitalism?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donate time and money to Medecins Sans Frontieres.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I'll have a long moment of silence to recognize those that gave their lives in the service of this country, the past couple days has me wondering if this country is worthy of their sacrifice.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shop the best Memorial Day deals!

Yeah, lets insert capitalism into every farking thing like war and tragedy.  Thanks article.

/If someone gives me a plane ticket and an NLAW i'll blow up a Russian tank, how's that?
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how my local Kroger commemorates Memorial Day...I guess

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is one of those 7 ways revolting and establishing a constitution that isn't garbage? That's a group activity though.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to assume that getting drunk is somewhere on that list.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Nice article trying to sell me grills, luggage, and even pillows.
Observe with capitalism?


Yeah, a lot of suggestions, brand names and links. My dad spent Memorial Day painting the house.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Go volunteer to hang out with an elderly veteran

2. Volunteer at a local veterans hospital or charity

3. Make a care package for an active service member overseas

4. Become a pen pal for an active service member overseas

5. Volunteer to house and feed a traveling active service member

6. Volunteer at a homeless veteran facility

7. Make a care package for a homeless veteran
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Is one of those 7 ways revolting and establishing a constitution that isn't garbage? That's a group activity though.


Is there a way to vote you down for total stupidity?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: While I'll have a long moment of silence to recognize those that gave their lives in the service of this country, the past couple days has me wondering if this country is worthy of their sacrifice.


Take a stand politically and socially, don't let their sacrifice be for nothing.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting to see the covid surge a week to ten days after Memorial Day.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By remaining Canadian. In honour of those who've served and sacrificed. No snark, Canada has been very, very lucky to live next to the 800 lb gorilla, both militarily and economically. And you mostly seem to vaguely like us, kinda like pleasant cousins.
Yeah, you've been a shield to us lo these many years.
Still, not a great time in America right now nor has been for years so I get the comments above.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I miss you mom. I'm sorry that the cancer kept you from being together with your grandchildren, but check out this sweet Weber® Genesis™ II SE-315, 3-burner propane gas grill in Deep Ocean Blue!"
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decorate a cemetery of war veterans. Decoration Day.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Confederate great great grandfather, thanks for being a loser.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

melfunction: Decorate a cemetery of war veterans. Decoration Day.


Hot Take: maybe do something for a live  veteran?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: mongbiohazard: Is one of those 7 ways revolting and establishing a constitution that isn't garbage? That's a group activity though.

Is there a way to vote you down for total stupidity?


Yes, it's quite easy. Just stick your head as deep as you can in the nearest toilet bowl and inhale.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ already all settled in for the weekend!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shop the best Memorial Day deals

TV Voiceover:

"This Memorial Day weekend, take a moment to reflect on the reason behind the holiday....
HUUUUUUUGE MEMORIAL DAY SALES! 40, 50, 60 percent off! You'll never forget these deals! Love the red white and blue? You're gonna love all the GREEN you're gonna keep with these Star-Spangled savings!"

Commercialization of Memorial Day is one of the most outrageous lines capitalism has crossed.
It's not a day to sell your shiatty cars and barbecue grills, it's to reflect on the sacrifices of brave men and women who paid the ultimate price to fight tyranny and oppression.
Using it to hawk merchandise should be punishable by corporate dissolution.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: mongbiohazard: Is one of those 7 ways revolting and establishing a constitution that isn't garbage? That's a group activity though.

Is there a way to vote you down for total stupidity?


We've found Sam Alito's Fark handle.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thank the children who died for our AR-15s
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Moon a vet!?!
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Remember the Rapido River crossing in 1944, when Texans had to be at least 18 to die.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
round here its all about the garage sales...i have a nice lumber rack with roll top for a pickup and a pair of project schwinn stingray bikes for sale...
 
cefm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Memorial Day: honoring military dead in foreign wars. Not secessionist traitors, or deaths in regular service. Definitely not living veterans or deceased veterans.
Veterans' Day: honoring living veterans. Deceased veterans aren't around to be appreciated so you're wasting your time, not technically wrong but what's the point? Not for those who died in service.
Labor Day: not I repeat not for the troops in any way. It's to honor workers generally and labor unions specifically, for the work they have done to protect workers.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'll be in Spokane, putting flowers on my grandparents' grave, and having lunch with long-time friends of my family.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Masturbate was not on the list!

All those brave little soldiers
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll thinking about great uncle Sammy whose B-24 went down somewhere northeast of Port Moresby and was never found.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If my arm holds out I am hoping to get in 108 holes of disc golf over 3 days.
 
spleef420
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gonna smoke a tri-tip and a bunch of weed.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


#8 don't say this
 
