Art Contest Theme: Happiness. Show us your art that's sure to put smiles on people faces. Playful animals, silly people, joyful occasions, or happy little accidents. All media. New or old
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Singing peppers
 
jim32rr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Watercolor on colored pencil paper.
The idea is to have multiple views based on light and direction. You have side A, side B x front lit and back lit.

Front lit, side A:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Side B, front lit:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Back lit, side A:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Side B, back lit:
Fark user imageView Full Size


This piece hanging alone:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Home with friends:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
