(Vice)   Newly declassified federal documents reveal how the White House would proceed to try and maintain control of the country when the apocalypse comes   (vice.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's plans for just about everything.  Even a space alien invasion.  However, most plans for a post nuclear war situation assume that everybody is going to pop out of their shelters in 2 weeks and immediately start reconstruction.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My plans include dropping a 3 foot diameter oak across the end of my driveway.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The author.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: There's plans for just about everything.  Even a space alien invasion.  However, most plans for a post nuclear war situation assume that everybody is going to pop out of their shelters in 2 weeks and immediately start reconstruction.


Even weirder than a space alien invasion? A invasion by Canada.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Even weirder than a space alien invasion? A invasion by Canada.

Even weirder than a space alien invasion? A invasion by Canada.


Yes, please.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hand out AR-15s and ammunition to all able-bodied American Citizens and tell them to fight?

No.... Can't have that....  Government Cheese and tampons for everyone.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'll be waiting it all out in my wine cellar.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All those shocked, please raise you hands.

No one? ok welp i gotta get something to drink
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder what the plan would have been had VP Pence refused to certify the results of the last Presidential election.  It is my sincere belief that the most serious existential threat to the USA right now isn't the war in Ukraine turning into WWIII or going nuclear, or food shortages, or inflation, or school shootings.  It's Cuckoo Coup II, coming in 2024.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: The author.
[Fark user image image 556x417]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

The implementation
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Day After: "Reagan-esque" Presidential Address
Youtube 7QdZqBKwTMs
 
buravirgil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Yes, please.


mikeklassen.netView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: There's plans for just about everything.  Even a space alien invasion.  However, most plans for a post nuclear war situation assume that everybody is going to pop out of their shelters in 2 weeks and immediately start reconstruction.


My place is stay underground for three weeks, by then all the prepper nutsos will have killed each other fighting for supremacy
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: There's plans for just about everything.  Even a space alien invasion.  However, most plans for a post nuclear war situation assume that everybody is going to pop out of their shelters in 2 weeks and immediately start reconstruction.


I'd be surprised if they hadn't gamed out everything they could think of, shy of "Mice Attack".

/don't get me started on the mice attack thing
//*shudder* so many meeces, nowhere to step
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Even weirder than a space alien invasion? A invasion by Canada.

Even weirder than a space alien invasion? A invasion by Canada.


I believe SNL covered that back in the 1980's with a sketch called Amerida.  Phil Hartman did not like money that was every color of the rainbow.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I have many, many hours of preparation for the end of the world
/I just hope not too many settlements need my help
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: Hand out AR-15s and ammunition to all able-bodied American Citizens and tell them to fight?

No.... Can't have that....  Government Cheese and tampons for everyone.


Guns are clearly not in short supply, but perhaps you might recall some issues with toilet paper?
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I mean this is shocking to anyone?

I'm more surprised vice didn't vice it up more, how will the apocalypse scarily  affect Venezuelan drag queen dental hygienists
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If there is an apocalypse and I, by some miracle, survive, I won't be recognizing the government since they had failed in their most important job.  However, in the event of a world wide catastrophe, the odds are I will be quite dead along with most of the world's population.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: If there is an apocalypse and I, by some miracle, survive, I won't be recognizing the government since they had failed in their most important job.  However, in the event of a world wide catastrophe, the odds are I will be quite dead along with most of the world's population.


I'll probably spend a couple days biatching about not being able to connect to the World of Warcraft servers first though.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: Guns are clearly not in short supply, but perhaps you might recall some issues with toilet paper?

No.... Can't have that....  Government Cheese and tampons for everyone.

Guns are clearly not in short supply, but perhaps you might recall some issues with toilet paper?


People will be trading boxes of ammo for TP and food.  The guy sitting on a stash of gold coins will end up starving to death.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Too late,


The apocalypse is not something which is coming. The apocalypse has arrived in major portions of the planet and it's only because we live within a bubble of incredible privilege and social insulation that we still have the luxury of anticipating the apocalypse.
Terence McKenna
 
janzee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: There's plans for just about everything.  Even a space alien invasion.  However, most plans for a post nuclear war situation assume that everybody is going to pop out of their shelters in 2 weeks and immediately start reconstruction.


Plan for just abt everything? What happened to the plan when there's a pandemic? Oh yeah right, Trump didn't follow that because he's a vindictive man-child.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: The author.
[Fark user image image 556x417]


I really need to sync that movie to my tablet so I can watch it again on one of my next flights.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

janzee: Plan for just abt everything? What happened to the plan when there's a pandemic? Oh yeah right, Trump didn't follow that because he's a vindictive man-child.

Plan for just abt everything? What happened to the plan when there's a pandemic? Oh yeah right, Trump didn't follow that because he's a vindictive man-child.


I didn't say they were good plans.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: I'll probably spend a couple days biatching about not being able to connect to the World of Warcraft servers first though.

I'll probably spend a couple days biatching about not being able to connect to the World of Warcraft servers first though.


For me it will be the Final Fantasy XIV servers.

After about a month, maybe two months if the timing is right, my food supplies will be exhausted.  That's when I'll have to creep out of my lair to raid my dead neighbors' pantries.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: Hand out AR-15s and ammunition to all able-bodied American Citizens and tell them to fight?

No.... Can't have that....  Government Cheese and tampons for everyone.


Tie some tampons together and you have yourself some nanchuku. Used ones deal bonus damage and have an intimidating effect.

Also, heat the cheese to a scalding temperature and throw it in the faces of roving marauders.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: Hand out AR-15s and ammunition to all able-bodied American Citizens and tell them to fight?

No.... Can't have that....  Government Cheese and tampons for everyone.


Riiiight. So American citizens can start slaughtering their neighbors for scraps of food. Great plan.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Even the IRS has a plan to continue to collect taxes after an apocalypse event.  Good luck with that.  There's going to be a whole lot of pissed off people with guns and no more farks to give, especially when dealing with revenuers.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: My plans include dropping a 3 foot diameter oak across the end of my driveway.


Do you think the squirrels would be for you or against in your acorn hoarding mission?
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Makes you yearn for the days of hyper-rationalism. Take the emotions out of decision-making and look at things in terms of facts and numbers.

Any modern attempt at such an exercise would immediately get sidetracked with "feelings." "Why do we assume people in the cities die at a greater rate than elsewhere in a nuclear attack? This study is racist." "The corn industry feels like we are discounting their potential to provide valuable contribution to ethanol in an emergency. They demand subsidies.' "If nuclear war strikes, we should make sure that the losing presidential candidate is also given a bunker so that people who believe the election was stolen still have a leader to Tweet them bullshiat?"
 
maxheck
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So... Greenbriar Hotel in MD. Mt. Weather in VA, and the expansion of the Capitol Visitors Center in DC?

Do us all a favor and not tell certain nitwits about them.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We GenX folk lived through this in the 80s.  Fun, isn't it?

When two tribes go to war, one point is all that you can score.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think the word you (should) want is "order". Possibly "society".

What those words would mean following a nuclear exchange would wait on circumstance.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Summoner101: Even weirder than a space alien invasion? A invasion by Canada.

Even weirder than a space alien invasion? A invasion by Canada.


1/11th the population.  It's simply not viable, not even if we involve the famed and feared Royal Canadian Moose Police.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

maxheck: So... Greenbriar Hotel in MD. Mt. Weather in VA, and the expansion of the Capitol Visitors Center in DC?

Do us all a favor and not tell certain nitwits about them.


Telling them the wrong State like you are is probably a better plan
 
