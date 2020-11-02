 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   West Virginia woman has the proper response to a crazed gunman with an AR-15   (wsbtv.com) divider line
    Huntington, West Virginia, Charleston Police Department, Dennis Butler, West Virginia  
VoipTech [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This lady needs to move to Texas
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder you can't find a "good guy with a gun" - they were Women all along!!!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, this woman proved she has more balls than the entire Uvalde Police Department.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
multiple gunshot wounds... I like a triple tapper.
Neutralizing the threat for all even in court later.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At this point, it is fair to assume that anybody with an AR out in public is about to do a mass shooting.
 
powhound
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least one idiot failed the TikTok mass shooting challenge.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: At this point, it is fair to assume that anybody with an AR out in public is about to do a mass shooting.


A jury isn't going to say they weren't.
 
Wrencher
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And lots of people want to take her gun away.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Potential compromise: Females can have all the guns they want, males can't have any unless they're law enforcement or military.

I mean, we're always being urged to compromise with these assholes. This seems fair to me.
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: At this point, it is fair to assume that anybody with an AR out in public is about to do a mass shooting.


At this point, if you show up in public and open carry, you deserve for the cops to show up all hot bothered going: <PEW><PEW><PEW> "PUT THE WEAPON DOWN OR WE WILL SHOOT...again"
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
OK no the "good guy with a gun" is not the proper response
The proper response is seizing, dismantling, and eliminating these weapons
NO one should have a weapon of war
 
Target Builder
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Woman fatally shoots man who fired rifle into crowd during party in West Virginia"

An armed society is a polite society.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: At this point, it is fair to assume that anybody with an AR out in public is about to do a mass shooting.


It... always was
 
wearbear [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Potential compromise: Females can have all the guns they want, males can't have any unless they're law enforcement or military.

I mean, we're always being urged to compromise with these assholes. This seems fair to me.


That... Is an awesome idea!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No injuries were reported from those attending the party at the Vista View apartment complex, WCHS-TV reported.

He fired an AR into a crowd and didn't hit a single person? Seriously?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "Woman fatally shoots man who fired rifle into crowd during party in West Virginia"

An armed society is a polite society.


Gunfights aren't polite!
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: At this point, it is fair to assume that anybody with an AR out in public is about to do a mass shooting.


Let the sport commence.
 
strutin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Also, this woman proved she has more balls than the entire Uvalde Police Department.


Giant Brass Ovaries!

/second time I got to use that today
 
schubie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And that is the sound of millions ammosexual's dicks stirring.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Narrative: Woo, she's a hero. Brave woman. Good guy with a gun. Etc.

Reality: We live in a society where this sort of thing is common place enough we give her a golf clap and then move on with our day.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm guessing she gave him a BJ, since he's probably an Incel
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's a horrible part of me that's a little torn.  Obviously, I'm glad that everyone but the would-be killer is okay.  Obviously this is the least terrible option by far.  It's just, you know where this goes.  You know this is going to be spun into the "good guy with a gun" narrative immediately.  It'll be spun right into "this is why everybody should have all the guns all the time," completely disregarding that the ease of gun access and lack of protections are the only reason this was necessary to begin with.
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Braver than a specific police department in a specific town in TX.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wrencher: And lots of people want to take her gun away.


No, absolute bullshiat, people want to take away the assault style weapons and the ginormous magazine sizes and all the other penis enhancement bullshiat that all these man-children buy.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can't think of anything more American than celebrating the fatal shooting of an attempted mass shooter at a birthday party by some random lady who happened to be armed.

... seriously I can't, and that's not a good thing.
 
patcarew
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Finally, some good news.

<sobs>
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "Woman fatally shoots man who fired rifle into crowd during party in West Virginia"

An armed society is a polite society.


Who was at the party, Vincent and Jules?
 
BigChad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"Instead of running from the threat, she engaged with the threat and saved several lives last night,"

Has anyone said that the Uvalde PD should hire her yet?!?!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I love a feel good story.

/ one moar unnecessary, violent piece of excrement ready for carbon sequestration
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: unless they're law enforcement


Law enforcement can't be trusted with firearms.  That's been proven numerous times.  Hell, I don't trust them with tasers or pepper spray.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: At this point, it is fair to assume that anybody with an AR out in public is about to do a mass shooting.


seems fair to assume this.  Prove Me Wrong.
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wrencher: And lots of people want to take her gun away.


If someone had taken both their guns away, no one would be dead.
 
BigChad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

strutin: Private_Citizen: Also, this woman proved she has more balls than the entire Uvalde Police Department.

Giant Brass Ovaries!

/second time I got to use that today


The first time was when you were talking about the name of an all female Sex Pistols tribute band???
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Instead of running from the threat, (like a cop or public safety officer,) she engaged with the threat and saved several lives last night," Charleston Police Department Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett said during a news conference.

Fixed that for officer Hazelett.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Smelly Pirate Hooker: unless they're law enforcement

Law enforcement can't be trusted with firearms.  That's been proven numerous times.  Hell, I don't trust them with tasers or pepper spray.


True. Doesn't mean anyone else can, either.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wrencher: And lots of people want to take her gun away.


well to be FAIR, Conservatives never wanted her to have voting rights, or the right to own property, or the right to make decisions about what is best for her own body, so I'm not surprised they don't want her to have a gun.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So that's 1 for good persons with guns, versus 5372 for bad persons with guns.
Good job!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: No injuries were reported from those attending the party at the Vista View apartment complex, WCHS-TV reported.

He fired an AR into a crowd and didn't hit a single person? Seriously?


This is why you have to have a captive set of victims.
Fish in barrel Yada Yada
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BigChad: FTFA:
"Instead of running from the threat, she engaged with the threat and saved several lives last night,"

Has anyone said that the Uvalde PD should hire her yet?!?!


She'd never make it past the interview process.

"Ok, let's say you're standing outside a school and you hear multiple gunshots coming from inside.  What would you do?"

"I'd radio for support and immediately rush in to try and stop the shooting"

"This interview is over."
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Saturn5
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
BRAVO!

Her name should be far more well known than any of those who take lives.  But no, instead we know that
Dennis Butler, 37, of Charleston, was the would-be killer, and "a woman" is the one who saved lives by stopping Dennis Butler, 37, of Charleston.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: No wonder you can't find a "good guy with a gun" - they were Women all along!!!


Apart from the "I don't like Mondays" girl, women aren't really committing any of the mass shootings. Restricting private gun ownership to women might not be a bad idea. They seem more responsible with them.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Private_Citizen: No wonder you can't find a "good guy with a gun" - they were Women all along!!!

Apart from the "I don't like Mondays" girl, women aren't really committing any of the mass shootings. Restricting private gun ownership to women might not be a bad idea. They seem more responsible with them.


Not this biatch, though. She can fark right off.
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Saturn5: BRAVO!

Her name should be far more well known than any of those who take lives.  But no, instead we know that
Dennis Butler, 37, of Charleston, was the would-be killer, and "a woman" is the one who saved lives by stopping Dennis Butler, 37, of Charleston.


It's possible her name was withheld to protect her.  If the room-temperature attempted shooter was gang affiliated, they would want revenge.

I do agree with your sentiment, though.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The rare legitimate "He needed killin" justification.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: So that's 1 for good persons with guns, versus 5372 for bad persons with guns.
Good job!


Yep. In two days, the schoolkids will be forgotten, and the only story will be "good girl with gun".
This is the narrative the gunfappers will want to run with - the thing that almost never happens.
And a thousand other cowardly subhuman grease smears will go running out and buy guns.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Private_Citizen: No wonder you can't find a "good guy with a gun" - they were Women all along!!!

Apart from the "I don't like Mondays" girl, women aren't really committing any of the mass shootings. Restricting private gun ownership to women might not be a bad idea. They seem more responsible with them.


Never seen a girlfriend shoot the ceiling  at a shooting range have ya? Was just going to remind her about trigger safety again when the shotgun went off.

Never went shooting with her again.
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: At this point, it is fair to assume that anybody with an AR out in public is about to do a mass shooting.


The Portland Police Bureau doesn't think so. Well, as long as the psycho is a Proud Boy setting up a sniper position.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Private_Citizen: No wonder you can't find a "good guy with a gun" - they were Women all along!!!

Apart from the "I don't like Mondays" girl, women aren't really committing any of the mass shootings. Restricting private gun ownership to women might not be a bad idea. They seem more responsible with them.


There was also that husband and wife who shot up that place in San Bernardino and the woman who shot up YouTube.
 
